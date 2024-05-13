3DPOD Episode 198: High Speed Sintering with Neil Hopkinson, VP of AM at Stratasys

Neil Hopkinson, a pioneering 3D printing researcher, played a pivotal role in developing a body of research that is widely utilized today. He also invented High Speed Sintering (HSS), also known as Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF), and successfully commercialized this technology. This journey, of course, was a lengthy process, which he is now completing at Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS). We discuss powder bed fusion, the current state of research, and what it takes to bring a new technology to fruition.

