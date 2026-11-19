In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, it’s all Formnext news! I really should have called it Formnext Briefs. In Frankfurt this week, ATLIX is presenting its full xBUILD portfolio, announced a collaboration with DHR Engineering, and shared that it’s expanding an existing collaboration with the BMW Group. Then, AM Solutions launched new solutions for automated powder handling, and Axtra3D added two new materials to its portfolio. Finally, AIM3D certified a new ExAM A 510 3D printing system for ULTEM 9085 aerospace applications. Read on for all the details!

ATLIX Presents xBUILD Line and Collaborations with DHR Engineering, BMW Group

At last year’s Formnext, ATLIX presented its new name and branding after a carve-out from TRUMPF. This year, the company is presenting its complete xBUILD portfolio, along with real customer applications from four different industries. One is the first result of a new collaboration with custom automation company DHR Engineering. Together, the two will unveil a concept demonstration pairing DHR’s automation for continuous printing with the industrial xBUILD 3000. With its 300 × 300 × 400 mm build volume, it was designed for scalable series production, and can accommodates large single parts or full batches of smaller ones. The system also offers full-field multilaser technology, up to 2 x 700 W, so both lasers can reach the full build plate to ensure maximum productivity. Then, DHR automated the workflow both inside and outside the xBUILD 3000, with an industrial robot handling powder and cylinders. The robotic cell was integrated with a custom lid system inside the printer, transitioning from one build to the next one without any manual intervention required. While not a finished product yet, this shared vision of continuously running metal AM results in better operator safety, higher productivity, fast-growing output, and more.

Additionally, ATLIX announced that it’s expanding its collaboration with the BMW Group, with a future installation of xBUILD 5000 systems at BMW’s Additive Manufacturing Campus in Oberschleißheim. The xBUILD 5000 was configured for maximum productivity, featuring a linear production workflow that automates the entire build cycle for continuous, unattended operation. Empty build cylinders are inserted on one side of the system and automatically loaded, before the xBUILD 5000 auto-calibrates itself and begins printing. Once a print job is complete, the finished cylinder is automatically sealed gas-tight and unloaded on the other side of the printer, where it cools while the next cylinder is loaded and production restarts on its own within 15 minutes. These automated systems have a space-saving machine design, as well as four 1.5 kW lasers, which operate at the same time across the 500 x 500 x 600 mm build platform. All told, they help achieve a major reduction in cost per part, which is necessary for using LPBF printing economically in automotive production. The BMW Group will use the xBUILD 5000 systems to produce aluminum components for both prototyping and series use.

You can visit the ATLIX team at Booth D99, Hall 12.0.

AM Solutions Automates Powder Supply with PMS & DFS Solutions

Speaking of automated new systems, AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology had the world premiere of its Powder Management System (PMS) and the Direct Feeding System (DFS), presenting them to an international audience for the first time. The company’s D1 Unpacking System and F1 Powder Handling System are well-established solutions for automated polymer powder unpacking and handling, but an adapter has to manually transfer powder from the F1 to a 3D printer. Its new PMS and DFS solutions automate this step of adding processed powder to a printer, turning the existing D1 and F1 workflow into a safer, more efficient, fully closed-loop process. Printed parts are automatically unpacked in the D1, while recovered powder is mixed with new powder in the F1, then sieved and conditioned to the proper quality. The new DFS returns the powder directly to a single printer, and for multiple printers, powder is automatically distributed with the new PMS. The resulting continuous material loop spans 3D printing, unpacking, powder preparation, and powder resupply of printers, making the entire process more scalable.

The AM Solutions DFS was created to offer direct powder supply to a single EOS SLS printer, and automates this step in combination with the F1. While the processed powder comes from the F1, the DFS behaves like a valve and distribution unit. It controls powder transfer from a connected 180 L material storage Polybox and into the printer; an adaptable plug-in piping system makes this possible without adding manual steps. You don’t need any extra controls, media supplies or powder pumps, because the DFS uses the F1’s components, while system control automatically manages the filling of the Polybox and direct supply to the printer. The AM Solutions PMS was developed for environments that use multiple printing systems, and can automatically supply up to four EOS SLS printers with processed powder. Two Polyboxes are connected to the PMS, and when the first is empty, a valve automatically switches to the second one for uninterrupted operation. An LED light indicator and a 360° beacon light signal when a Polybox needs to be refilled or replaced. Additionally, because the PMS is fully enclosed, dust exposure is reduced through integrated air recirculation and filter technology, which improves safety.

Learn more at the AM Solutions Booth E79, Hall 12.0.

Axtra3D Launches Two New Materials for Lumia X1

In addition to its own new post-processing solutions, plus build prep software, Axtra3D also announced an expansion to its Axtra Solutions materials portfolio: UltraCur3D xMOLD and ATARU Black. These new photopolymer material solutions will help make specialized material capabilities more accessible to users of Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 printer users, and extend the material portfolio to dissolvable tooling for injection molding and high-temperature engineering applications. UltraCur3D xMOLD, developed by AM Marketplace, is a dissolvable photopolymer used to print complex injection molding tools, like sacrificial molds and injection-mold thermoplastic parts; the molds can then be dissolved to release the completed components. Not only can this material achieve complex geometries, but AM Marketplace also says that it can lower tooling costs by up to 90% in suitable applications. Some of the other main benefits are high dimensional accuracy, faster design validation, rapid transition from CAD to molded parts, and fast, residue-free mold dissolution.

UV-curable ATARU Black was developed by QTREX for industrial applications that need production-grade performance. It’s ideal for high mechanical loads, extreme thermal environments, and high-frequency electronic applications, such as radio-frequency components and antennas, electrical and electronic connectors, high-pressure and high-temperature molding, molds for filled thermoplastics, fixtures that need heat resistance, and more. ATARU Black is a silica-filled photopolymer, with excellent surface quality, ultra-low dielectric loss, high impact strength and mechanical stiffness, and fine-feature reproduction and dimensional accuracy. It also has a glass transition temperature (Tg) exceeding 300°C, and a heat deflection temperature (HDT) that exceeded 300°C at specified test conditions.

You can learn more about all of Axtra3D’s new offerings at Booth B36, Hall 12.1.

AIM3D Certifies ExAM A 510 for ULTEM 9085 Aerospace Parts

Pellet 3D printing company AIM3D announced that it’s certified a new ExAM A 510 3D printing system for aerospace applications, with a focus on ULTEM 9085; the “A” in the name is for “aviation.” The system and its ULTEM printing were modified to meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace industry through a certification process with Stefan Roeding, CEO of AM-MRO GmbH, which provides consulting, training, and auditing services to aerospace manufacturers. Modifications focused on highly uniform temperature distribution throughout the build chamber of the printer, and continuously controlled material feeding, in terms of dryness, temperature, and tamper protection. The system also offers easier removal of support structures, and instead of a viewing window, the ExAM A 510 has a camera for monitoring the build chamber, which is actively heated on all sides. To meet these requirements, the new ExAM A 510 system needed to demonstrate consistent tensile strength in ULTEM 9085 tensile specimens, regardless of the build position. AIM3D is showcasing the ExAm A 510 at Formnext, along with a smaller ExAM system, a series of aerospace components, and sample parts made from pure, medically-certified PEEK and printed on an ExAM 510.

“Readiness for aviation with an ExAM A 510 combines substantial material cost advantages with part optimization. It also meets all requirements for decentralized, timely on-site manufacturing, from batches of one to medium-sized production runs, with high process stability and high part quality. For aviation users, a manufacturing strategy based on a pellet-fed 3D printing system is a key factor in improving value creation and part quality, while enabling the use of unmixed recycled aviation materials,” said Roeding.

Visit AIM3D at Booth E139, Hall 12.1.

Stay tuned for more Formnext 2026 coverage from 3DPrint.com!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.