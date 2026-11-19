You always hear such negative things about Haiti, but it’s nice to see some good news come out, what with them getting their own LPBF machines. There is still optimism in China and beyond for new LPBF vendors and platforms. It’s difficult to see how some of the smaller players will survive since they have very little in the way of differentiation. Everyone seems to be making the same four machines. You really should have a word with your intelligence services to go out and do some more R&D for you.

But, the classical view of Chinese firms copying and ripping off designs is outdated. We´re seeing true innovation come from the country. I love the HeyGears G1, which uses a line laser to know where the inkjet head is and LIDAR to scan the bed. By moving the head up and down, there is no longer a need for a recoater. And this on a $3000 desktop full color jetting machine. I still think that Avimetal may win over others in Chiense LPBF because their materials prowess and manufacturing of EIGAs and the like, plus their close ties to the government, may see them get megabucks in funding. Farsoon released a 1,000 × 500 × 650 mm quad 300W laser polymer system, Flight HT1002P-CAMS. It has CAMS, a conveyor to move builds in and out. They also released a metal system with the same feature. 3D Systems showed a new MJP 300. Stratasys showed a new, updated, and bigger SAF system, showing real commitment to the technology. I still think that SAF needs to have a place in MJF service bureaus to handle all the recycling and turn it into sustainable products.

Please god can someone tell me how the Kurtz Ersa Flying Ray can work? I don´t get it. I simply can not fathom how these carbon fiber mounted lasers can avoid feedback effects and stay still while working. Also you need to see just how much granite this thing has. I heard that when they moved it to Formnext, the Earth’s rotation slowed and the day was lengthened by 0.02 microseconds. If you´re wondering why your kitchen countertop is taking months to arrive its because Kurtz Ersa bought all the granite.

I´m a huge fan of the AltForm Zenit Modular. DED machine family. I think that it feels affordable, well-made, and production-ready. And with the modularity and extensibility, you could quickly change it into what you exactly need. Or you could upgrade your work area, one robot, two, more area. And a focus on reactive metals could really pay off since attention is growing in that area. Quidi showed a new Q3, so far I haven´t really liked their systems much because they´re feature packed but don´t work very well. Elegoo showed a new Centauri Ultra, and maybe they´ve upped their game? Flashforge had a full color desktop jetting machine Pruse showcases Zero Trace, a printer that forgets everything I did. Would have called it Goldfish but Zero Trace is cool. I was very impressed by the Rugged, which is meant for the military. Air-gapped, offline, and very tough-looking, the system could usher in a new category of ruggedized printers. Bambu Lab showcased the H3C with Swaptek which seems to be a new architecture for them. Axiloop showcased its 8 toolhead printer which has so far gotten $600,000 on Kickstarter. I still don´t understand it completely but I´m curious. Italian Creatbot has always come up with crazy designs and has now got a linear motor-driven large high-temperature material extrusion system, a small PEEK printer, and a one-cubic-meter build volume system. Evonik brought us a natural INFINAM PEEK 9359 F and Xenia Materials debuted XECARB PEBA-CF. PEBA CF may sound a bit schizophrenic as a material but I´m very excited about this. It’s essentially a tough energy-return material that could be lighter for drones than TPU, work great for cases, and be good for any kind of bumper or buffer in robots and machine lines. Arkema released a new sacrificial tooling resin. FlexCycle Solutions developed a way to turn copper waste from finned heat exchangers and the like into 3D printing powder. Their novel recycling method could be cheap too. Longstanding software firm Deskartes showed a new version of their 16.1 of 3Data Expert with better nesting and hatching. LayerPerformance may have found out how to make doing non-planar toolpathing easy to do.

The small Formlabs SLA machine, the Studio, is impressive. And I love the low resin prices. I really think that Formlabs could dominate resin sales to the desktop. I was also impressed with the X1 up close. I think that the HP 1200 is stupid cheap and you need one in yoiur life. Fyous showcased the GHOST which can make and change mold shapes on the fly through digital pressure forming. Spaceform had a real head scratcher, they´re got a multimaterial technology that can make functionally graded parts out of cheap irregular powder.Vacuum Atomised Suspension Printing (VASP), going to be hard to get it to work but it could really be a breakthrough product for some verticals.

EOS´ three laser Helior shows that they have not turned their back on polymer. Meant for large-part production and 24/7 operation, the company thinks that it can do a full 700 × 380 × 580 mm build in 24 hours at 10% packing density, while laser exposure can be changed according to part geometry. Super Skywriting? Space writing? I like the idea of this but worry that it may be too expensive.

This is just a short summation of some of what is going on. So the show may miss one hall and have slightly less exhibitors, and everyone is being more modest. But, theres a lot of energy, lots of connections and lots of improvements. And that’s what we´re really seeing now. The Helior, MachX, HP 1200 and Zenit are all made with customer feedback in order to develop a better manufacturing solution. We´re seeing tools being made along with the people that use them. The desktop printer crowd are continuously improving multihead and color systems to win in a frenetic battle. Meanwhile, UV-based desktop machines abound. WAAM and DED are growing, and there’s real innovation there too.

But it’s no longer pie-in-the-sky stuff; we´re actually making things people want. And with the VulcanForms sale by EOS of 200 systems, we´re seeing that this works and will scale the industry. I love Ponticon and other DED firms that are making manufacturing solutions. The number one thing I´m most excited about is that lots and lots of people are building factories for AM. Now MMP and the Champ bar are still the only people making money so it could be better. Across the board, some still struggle. But EOS ´ winning streak alone, with Vulcanforms, Incodema3D, I3D, Addman, & Beehive, should make them go gangbusters now. Besides that, other people are on the DL, winning big through winning factory contracts. Its definitely not a Rising Tide Lifts All Boats out there, its more like buy a yacht or get a lifeboat. The victories are bigger, the orders are bigger but less is spread around. But, I´m buoyant, happy, and my brain is whirring with all the things I learned and impressions I got.

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