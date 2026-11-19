It would be an understatement to say that there are misunderstandings about the AI investment era, to the extent that it would be far less complicated to try to pinpoint what, if anything, the world does understand about it yet. Surely one of the biggest misunderstandings is that AI investment is circumscribed to this group of a handful of megacorporations and those riding their coattails. In reality, AI investment has overtaken the mindset of the entire global economy.

Thus, dubious PR cover stories about the personal connections and incredibly undisciplined decision-making of individual CEOs, no matter how large the companies they run, are unlikely to topple AI investment. Capital, like energy, doesn’t truly die; it simply transforms. In other words, given that AI-mind is in charge of the whole human economy, it’s most likely that the cycle is just starting to move downstream.

With that in mind, we may consider the contrarian possibility that the sectors which were previously AI laggards may turn out to be foregrounded in future phases of the AI buildout. Manufacturing, for instance, has been viewed as a sector that’s slow to adopt AI, but in the long run, if AI in its emerging form is actually effective, shouldn’t manufacturing be one of the sectors that leads the charge? That’s what I believe, and I think Siemens makes the most sense as an initial leader in AI for manufacturing.

Siemens highlighted its AI for additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities as part of its participation in Formnext (Hall 12.1, Booth D119), and the comprehensiveness of the company’s approach is striking. Notably, the AM I Navigator program, founded by a group of leading companies from all areas of the AM value chain and first announced at Formnext in 2023, is part of Siemens’ plans. AM I Navigator is something like the TRL scale but, as opposed to judging the maturity of a particular technology, the idea is to assess the maturity of a given enterprise’s AM adoption, based on a rubric of five levels that proceed from least (Level 1- “Basic”) to most (Level 5 – “Autonomous”) mature. Based on where your organization falls on the rubric, you can use Siemens’ AI-enabled digital workflow thread to come up with a roadmap and pilot projects to increase your scale.

That digital workflow thread is the most important angle of the AI for AM rollout from Siemens, and they’ve developed showcases with multiple collaborators that demonstrate how it works. For instance, Siemens worked with AGIBOT, a Chinese manufacturer of humanoid robots, to create a prompt-based engineering process for a humanoid robot gripper.

Siemens is also partnering with German post-processing specialist AM Solutions and AM I Navigator founding member EOS to create a production cell specifically to demonstrate an integrated, automated, end-to-end AM workflow: from design to post-processing. Siemens is going to be the first customer for the production cell, planning to locate it at an electronics production site in Erlangen.

Meanwhile, we’ve already known since the beginning of the year that Siemens is working with Xometry to integrate the latter’s marketplace into Siemens’ design center network, which Xometry anticipates to be rolled out in early 2027. This means that everything Siemens is doing with EOS and AM Solutions could become a model for AM users in the Xometry marketplace, which would be great news for the entire AM industry.

Images courtesy of Siemens

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