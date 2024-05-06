Stratasys Announces Updates to SAF Technology, H350 & J850 TechStyle 3D Printers

In 2021, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) launched the H Series Production Platform for high-volume production, driven by its industrial-grade Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology. SAF, and the H350 printer it powers, uses smart powder management and targeted heating to give parts increased strength, and Stratasys says it has the lowest energy consumption during printing per print volume. This powder bed fusion-based method was already able to deliver highly accurate details and complex geometries, but it’s even better now that the company has launched its new SAF HighDef Printing Capabilities and H50 Version 1.5.

HighDef Printing

SAF HighDef Printing is delivered as part of a firmware update, available for no additional cost and, as Stratasys says, “backwards compatible” with earlier models of the H350. This new capability will enable manufacturers to rapidly scale their AM operations with “reliable repeatability,” while also printing more exact, intricate parts with highly detailed resolution.

“High-definition printing enables tighter tolerances, moving assemblies and a new range of applications for SAF customers. Bringing HighDef to our customers will help us expand and improve their capabilities and increase their adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing roles,” stated Adam Ellis, Corporate Applications Manager, Stratasys.

Stratasys says that its SAF HighDef offers enhanced aesthetics and surface appearance. This allows customers from industries like healthcare, aerospace, and automotive to use the technology’s thermal control to improve their design capabilities and deliver applications that need precise, smooth features, such as mechanisms and gears.

H350 V1.5

SAF adoption should also grow to new use cases, applications, and markets with the introduction of the company’s improved H350 V1.5 printer, which is also included in the HighDef Printing firmware update. The system’s new remote service capabilities and improved sensors make it easier to service, as well as operate.

“The new capabilities and the upgraded H350 align with the performance needs that our customers indicated to us, that will allow them to further benefit from additive manufacturing and SAF technology in particular. New applications and use cases will allow manufacturers to scale their production, with more intricate parts, without compromising speed or quality,” explained Torben Lange, Vice President, SAF Research & Development, Stratasys.

Direct-to-Garment for J850 TechStyle

These SAF updates aren’t the only 3D printer news from Stratasys—the 3D printing stalwart also recently announced the launch of its Direct-to-Garment (D2G) solution for the J850 TechStyle textile 3D printer, a PolyJet system released in 2022 for fashion 3D printing. It’s the latest offering in the Stratasys 3DFashion direct-to-textile AM technology, which is great for personalized, sustainable fashion.

The D2G tray kits for the J850 TechStyle are available in two sizes, and enable full-color multimaterial 3D printing directly on fully assembled garments of a variety of fabric types, such as polyester, cotton, linen, and denim. As such, Stratasys has partnered with several noted fashion designers on an Urban Tattoo denim collection, unveiled in Germany at the recent Texprocess exhibition, the leading international trade fair for processing textiles and flexible materials.

“With Urban Tattoos, we’re not just decorating a garment, we’re giving it more life and spirit. By adding layers of stories and symbolism that resonate with the individuality of the wearer, these tattoos help consumers promote their identity, and celebrate their individuality,” Stratasys Creative Director Naomi Kaempfer said. “It is a testament to the transformative power of additive manufacturing technology in fashion.”

Using these D2G kits, fashion brands can create bespoke designs for their customers, and tailor the clothing prints to match their sizes, as well as their individual styles. These Urban Tattoo garments are similar to real tattoos on a person’s body in that they can tell a story and facilitate an emotional connection to the piece. Plus, the collection encourages consumers to upcycle their current denim clothing by using D2G to give it a second life. Have an old pair of jeans in your closet that you never wear anymore, but just can’t bring yourself to put in the Goodwill pile? You could use D2G to revitalize and personalize them, which is also more sustainable than just buying a brand new pair.

Researchers say that every year, the average American consumer generates 82 pounds of textile waste, and some fashion brands are taking steps to combat this through repair and resale and take-back programs. If clothing manufacturers and designers commit to the Stratasys J850 TechStyle printer and D2G option, they’re helping to reduce material waste and contribute to more sustainable fashion, which goes hand in hand with the company’s Mindful Manufacturing strategy.

“Stratasys is leading a global transformation across industries by leveraging additive manufacturing (AM) to secure a future where generations to come can thrive. We are committed to advancing our 3D printing technologies in order to do good and to ensure valuable, profitable business impact,” Stratasys wrote in its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Sustainability report.

The company worked with well-known designers Karim Rashid, Travis Fitch, and Zlatko Yanakiev at Meshroom, along with Foraeva Studio, on the distinct Urban Tattoo collection, which showcases the high potential of direct-to-garment 3D printing, and how to add personal meaning to ordinary clothes.

“Many brands are limited in how much they can mass produce denim clothing, while maintaining a level of personalization that has meaning to the wearer. We are giving brands the opportunity to do something remarkable, to bring more character to their clothing line, while pushing a more sustainable business practice that appeals to multiple audiences across the consumer spectrum,” said Zehavit Reisin, Senior Vice President Commercial Solutions, Stratasys.

I would wear those jeans in a heartbeat! Stratasys says its D2G workflow is seamless, and streamlines the production process with easy calibration and ability to work with various garment sizes, turning them into unique, custom pieces.

