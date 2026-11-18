New investments, larger 3D printers, and expanding production capabilities lead this edition of AMPulse Asia. From Raise3D’s latest funding round and a major metal powder project in China to new machines ahead of Formnext and SPEE3D’s factory network plans in Australia, these 12 developments highlight the region’s growing focus on industrial additive manufacturing.

China

Raise3D Secures RMB 100 Million in New Funding

Raise3D (Shanghai Fuzhi) raised RMB 100 million (about $15 million) in a C2+ funding round on November 10, led by Wuchuang Capital with Dongke Chuangxing participating. The company also announced two large-format printers ahead of Formnext: the T450 (450 x 350 x 400 mm) and the T700, priced in China at RMB 32,999 ($4,950) and RMB 99,999 ($15,000), respectively.

BGRIMM Begins Construction on RMB 3.06 Billion Metal Powder Facility

BGRIMM New Materials, a subsidiary of the state-owned BGRIMM Technology Group, began construction of a new metal materials production facility in Huai’an, Jiangsu, on November 6. Total investment is reported at RMB 3 billion ($459 million), with phase one at about RMB 989 million ($148 million). The facility is expected to produce 7,500 tonnes of specialty powders for thermal spray, laser cladding and 3D printing, along with 15,000 3D printed parts.

Yuding’s RMB 1.8 Billion IPO Application Moves Forward

Beijing Yuding Additive Manufacturing Research Institute filed an updated prospectus including its first-half 2026 financial results. On November 6, the Shanghai Stock Exchange resumed its review of the company’s IPO application, which had previously been suspended. It seeks RMB 1.8 billion ($270 million). First-half revenue was about RMB 180 million ($27 million), with net profit of RMB 18.2 million ($2.7 million). However, its metal AM revenue declined from RMB 293 million ($44 million) in 2023 to RMB 271 million ($41 million) in 2025. The IPO is not yet approved.

Bambu Lab Launches Its First Tool-Changing 3D Printer

Bambu Lab launched the H3C on November 3, introducing a nine-head tool-changing system with a 330 x 320 x 325 mm build volume, speeds up to 1,400 mm/s, and a 350°C hotend. The AMS 3H Combo is priced at $2,499, while the Chinese list price is RMB 16,499 ($2,475).

Farsoon Introduces Eight-Laser Metal 3D Printer for Production

Farsoon Technologies introduced the FS722M on November 5, an eight-laser metal 3D printer equipped with 1,000 W lasers and a 720 x 420 x 650 mm build volume. The company rates its output at up to 1,000 cm³/h. The system replaces the FS721M. Farsoon also launched the Flight HT1002P polymer 3D printer, featuring a 1,000 x 500 x 650 mm build volume and four 300 W fiber lasers.

Eplus3D Launches 16-Laser Metal 3D Printer

Eplus3D launched the EP-M550L on November 16, a metal powder bed fusion system offering configurations with 8, 9, 12, or 16 lasers, rated between 500 and 1,000 W. The printer has a 550 x 550 x 600 mm build volume. According to Eplus3D, its theoretical printing speed reaches 560 cm³/h, twice that of the EP-M550. The system also includes automated powder suction, sieving, recycling, and cylinder transfer.

Japan

JEOL Unveils Updated Electron Beam Metal 3D Printer

JEOL announced the JAM-5200EBMPlus on November 16, an upgraded electron beam powder bed fusion system featuring longer cathode life, dedicated build units for different materials, and multi-dot scanning. Optional enhanced backscattered-electron monitoring is also available. The company has not disclosed pricing or sales targets.

Takenaka Uses 3D Printed Steel Joints in GREEN×EXPO 2027 Pavilion

Takenaka Corporation used wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) to produce steel joints for the curved roof beams of its pavilion at GREEN×EXPO 2027 in Yokohama. Independent reviewers assessed the design and quality-control methods, and the building has received its construction permit. No cost or production volume figures were disclosed.

South Korea

Graphy Advances European Regulatory Review for Five Dental Resins

Graphy announced on November 11 that five of its dental 3D printing materials had completed conformity review under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). These include its TC-85DAC shape-memory aligner resin, TA-28, TR-07, TC-80DC and BR-23. The certificates have not yet been issued. Separately, the company reported an 11.1% decline in third-quarter revenue to KRW 3.1 billion ($2.3 million).

POSTECH Researchers 3D Print High-Strength Alloy for Extreme Temperatures

POSTECH researchers led by Professor Hyoung Seop Kim developed a metal alloy using laser powder bed fusion that maintains a yield strength of at least 1 GPa at temperatures ranging from -196°C to 600°C. The alloy also achieved 19-26% uniform elongation at the three temperatures tested (-196°C, 25°C, and 600°C), without requiring heat treatment after printing. Its properties come from a network of precicipitates formed during the printing process.

Australia

SPEE3D Opens First Hub for Planned 50-Factory Network

SPEE3D opened the first phase of its NodeZERO facility in Darwin on November 9. The site will serve as a training and qualification hub for CriticalSPEE3D, a planned network of 50 cold spray manufacturing facilities across Asia-Pacific. It is currently open to founding members, although the company has not disclosed membership or investment figures.

Curtin University Launches New Metal 3D Printing Research Facility

Curtin University opened its Photon Forge additive manufacturing facility at the John de Laeter Centre in Perth on November 9, alongside a CAMECA LEAP 6000 XR atom probe. The new facility will support research into metal 3D printing, component development, and repair applications for industrial partners.

Powered by AMPulse

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.