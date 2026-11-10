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3DPOD 320: HeyGears CEO, Peiyan Gui

November 10, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingDesktop Printers
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Peiyan Gui co-founded HeyGears after studying in the United States. The Chinese firm first made desktop Vat Polymerization systems before pivoting to dental systems. Then, yet another surprising pivot led to them making a full-color desktop 3D printer. HeyGears has been very successful in engineering its machines well and marketing them. We learn what makes the company tick, why it’s so successful, and the plans that it has. Desktop UV printing is sure to shake up our industry, and HeyGears is showing us a new breed of versatile, engineering-focused desktop firm.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers take complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.

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