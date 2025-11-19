Formnext 2025: New Metal PBF 3D Printer, Serial Production Applications, & More

It’s Day 2 of Formnext 2025, where over 800 exhibitors from around the world have converged in Frankfurt for Europe’s premier additive manufacturing (AM) trade show. From exciting new printers and software to materials and post-processing systems, 3DPrint.com is here to keep you apprised of all the latest announcements from the show floor!

Eplus Introduces EP-M550 Metal PBF Printer with 8 Lasers

Chinese metal powder bed fusion (PBF) printer manufacturer Eplus3D has built on the success of the EP-M400S with its latest system: the EP-M550, which is delivering big output from a small footprint. With its 550 x 550 x 450 mm build volume and 8 configurable lasers, the new mid- to large-format metal PBF printer was designed to deliver greater productivity and a higher return on investment (ROI) in a compact, 7.6 m² system that can work in smaller spaces. Its reliability, flexible laser options, and faster speeds make it a good solution for batch production. The new EP-M550 is compatible with many materials that Eplus3D customers use, such as cobalt chrome, nickel alloys, stainless steel, and titanium alloys, and the company says it can achieve “high throughput with consistent quality across both prototyping and serial manufacturing applications” in industries that need precise, high-performance parts, like automotive, aerospace, and tooling. To match specific user needs, the EP-M550 can be equipped with 4, 6, or 8 lasers.

Additional features include:

Build chamber volume > 136 L

Bi-directional powder recoating method for faster recoating

Optimized gas flow design

Real-time monitoring

Passed the EU CE certification and FDA laser safety certification

Visit Eplus3D at Booth E101, Hall 12.0, to learn more.

DMG Mori Demonstrates AM Series Production of Metallic Components

Machine tool company DMG Mori will showcase how both its LASERTEC DED hybrid machines and LASERTEC SLM series can be optimized for series production of metallic components, and easily integrated into end-to-end AM process chains. Hybrid manufacturing, like systems that switch between subtractive and additive technologies, make it possible to add bespoke properties, like increased chemical resistance and better corrosion protection, to parts. Under its MX – Machining Transformation initiative, DMG Mori’s DED systems use a six-in-one process that includes preheating, powder 3D printing, 3D laser scanning, milling, turning, and grinding, all of which work together to improve throughput times. Preheating can minimize stress and prevent cracks, while the scanner helps with precise quality control, and all of the finishing steps are all available on the same platform.

Moving to the SLM series, the company has added an interchangeable build chamber, which helps reduce cooling times after the printing process is done. Because users can now remove the chamber and put in another pre-prepared one, production can continue with far fewer interruptions. Intuitive operation of the LASERTEC 30 SLM is enabled thanks to the integration of the CELOS X digital interface with easyAM. After each layer is melted, cameras scan the surface for any anomalies, and a heat map is used to visualize any potential defects. A new feature is the interface’s “ability to project layer data from the workpiece CAD file” onto the camera image, so it’s easier to determine whether or not a detect that’s been found will impact the final part’s function. Something else new is rePLUG FLEX, a simplified version of DMG Mori’s rePLUG powder module that doesn’t need a closed powder circuit. The company is presenting this new module, along with its complete production process, at Booth D139, Hall 12.0 at Formnext this week.

Wayland Additive Exhibits Case Study & Material Development

At its Formnext booth, eBeam PBF firm Wayland Additive is highlighting an exciting collaboration that proves how its Calibur3 system, driven by NeuBeam technology, can deliver real-life commercial results in high-value sectors like aerospace and defense. Attendees can explore a case study that explains how NeuBeam can support military-grade performance and localized spare parts production. It details how the Royal Air Force (RAF) installed a Calibur3 printer in 2022. Then, in the summer of 2025, the RAF successfully fitted a 3D printed titanium (Ti64) component to an operational Typhoon fighter jet, which completely validates NeuBeam technology in one of the most demanding operational environments. Wayland will have a Calibur3 printer operating during the trade show, and will display a variety of parts printed in different materials. On that note, the company will also unveil material datasheets for Inconel 718, a nickel-based superalloy that’s very popular in aerospace and energy.

“Our message at Formnext this year is clear. NeuBeam® is not a science experiment, it’s industrially viable and delivering results. The installation of our technology at the RAF facility and the subsequent flight qualification of a critical titanium part are major milestones, not just for us, but for the broader AM industry. It proves that NeuBeam® is more than disruptive theory. It’s trusted to perform where failure is not an option,” said Peter Hansford, Chief Revenue Officer at Wayland Additive, noting that the technology is especially appealing to industries that use challenging materials. “What sets NeuBeam® apart is its ability to handle challenging metals without the constraints seen in traditional e-beam systems. Our unique Active Charge Neutralisation (ACN) during the build process, eliminates the need for wide-area sintering. This opens the door to a broader material palette, greater design freedom, and reduced post-processing, all essential for industries facing tight tolerance and performance requirements.”

You can learn more at Booth B139, Hall 12.0, at Formnext.

Lithoz Highlights Applications in Ceramic 3D Printing for Serial Production

Last year, Austrian ceramics 3D printing leader Lithoz premiered its CeraFab S320 industrial printer at Formnext. This year, it’s showing off what its LCM printers can do for serial production, and highlighting industrial-scale applications, made possible through its Ceramic 3D Factory network of contract manufacturers. A highlight of the Formnext display is an S320 build platform that’s filled with 46 printed ceramic casting core demonstrators, just like the ones Safran Aircraft Engines made for single crystal turbine blades in aircraft engines. Attendees will also see a complex atomic layer deposition (ALD) ring with a 380 mm diameter, made out of alumina; this ring, designed by Plasway and serially produced by Alumina Systems, is a critical wear part for semiconductors. Another alumina semiconductor part on display is a gas injector for etching processes, serially produced by Bosch Advanced Ceramics with 0.2 mm wall thickness. The last semiconductor parts at the booth are ultra-precise aluminum nitride (AIN) cooling plates, with 3D internal lattice and gyroid structures for efficient heat transfer, targeted thermal regulation, and compact form factors.

Lithoz will also display a single-piece, LCM-printed zirconia capsule, which houses what’s been called the world’s first monoblock turntable cartridge with moving coil technology. The award-winning Thales VORO cartridge for analog turntables was created by HiFiction AG, and the 3D printed housing, printed without any support structures and inspired by Voronoi skeleton structures, was designed and scaled to serial production by Steinbach AG. Finally, Lithoz will have a public world premiere in the medical and dental section of its booth: patient-specific ceramic ear molds for hearing aids, which were designed by OC GmbH and mass-customized by CADdent on CeraFab S65 Medical printers out of alumina-reinforced zirconia (ATZ). You can see all of these applications for yourself at Booth C35, Hall 11.1.

WASP Showcases Sustainable Innovations for Large-Scale 3D Printing

Italian company WASP will be showing off a number of AM innovations at its booth this year (you might need a map to get around!), starting with its Robotic Arm Line that’s powered by the CEREBRO integration system for robotic arms and extruders; this will be operating live at Formnext. Plus, the Extruder HDP XXL for large-scale robotic arm 3D printing can be seen with PENELOPE, WASP’s upcoming robotic milling system. Next is the large-scale CUBO HDP, which prints pellets made of recycled materials like PLA and PETG, and in that same vein, you can also see the RIGENERA 3D. WASP’s pellet extruders and printers are all backward compatible with this recycling station, which collects, shreds, and reprints disposed objects and faulty pieces into brand-new products.

The massive Crane WASP construction 3D printing system was first presented in 2018 when it printed the earthen Gaia structure, and commercially, it’s still going strong today, being used for projects like the Lib Earth House Model B. Now, it also comes in a smaller size: the Stand-Alone Crane WASP for printing in enclosed and even indoor areas. This version will be showcased at Formnext, along with a 3D printed wall sample from self-sufficient farm Itaca. Finally, by combining the WASP 40100 LDM, the Continuous Feeding System (CFS), and the Automated Production System (APS), the WASP 40100 Production system has achieved automated serial production of customized clay pieces. So it’s perfect for printing tiles, vases, and many other design objects. You can see all of these systems for yourself, and learn more about them, at Booth B101, Hall 12.1.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.