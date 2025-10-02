Italy’s WASP Debuts CUBO HDP, Turning Shredded Plastic into Large-Scale Prints

Italian 3D printing company WASP has introduced its latest machine, the CUBO HDP, a large-scale pellet 3D printer built for industrial production and sustainability. The debut took place last week at IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona, a major event for the attractions and leisure industries.

The CUBO HDP didn’t just premiere; it also received recognition at the show. WASP won second place in the Best Exhibit category for booths sized between 9 and 27 square meters at the IAAPA Exhibitor Awards, praised for its innovation and creativity on the floor. The prize highlighted how pellet-based 3D printing is drawing attention well beyond manufacturing, including sectors such as entertainment and attractions.

But instead of ending at IAAPA Expo, the CUBO HDP is already booked for its next outing. The machine will be shown again in November at ECOMONDO, Italy’s leading trade fair for circular economy and ecological transition. That stage puts the printer in front of policymakers, recycling firms, and sustainability-focused manufacturers, moving the conversation from amusement parks to broader debates about plastics reuse and green production.

WASP has been a pioneer in pellet-based additive manufacturing since 2016, when it launched one of the first large-scale pellet printers on the market, the 3MT HDP. With the new CUBO HDP, the company is expanding its HDP line with a system designed to combine simplicity, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

The machine offers a print volume of 120 x 120 x 120 cm, making it suitable for creating large pieces and finished products across various manufacturing and design applications. Unlike filament-based 3D printing, pellet systems enable lower material costs and facilitate easier use of recycled plastics.

Sustainability is a key factor in the design of the CUBO HDP. The printer runs on relatively low energy, averaging just 450 watts with a peak of 1 kilowatt. It can also work directly with shredded plastics through WASP’s RIGENERA 3D extrusion system, turning waste into new material. On top of that, a built-in powder recirculation system keeps even microplastics in motion, making sure the smallest fragments are reused instead of discarded.

These design choices connect directly to a broader debate. Europe is working hard to cut plastic waste, but most products still use very little recycled plastic, and progress is uneven. In 2022, analyses put recycled plastic content under 10% globally, and recent reports state that only about 13.5% of newly processed plastics in Europe now come from recycled, circular sources. The European Union (EU) is raising its targets on recycling and recycled content. So a printer that can reliably use shredded and recycled feedstock, at low power, lands directly in that policy conversation.



Meanwhile, WASP also paid attention to everyday needs. Along with the printer’s main features, WASP has added some practical details for production. The CUBO HDP can sense when material is running low and pause until the hopper is refilled. It can be shipped either ready to use or flat-packed for easier setup, and it supports open materials with a list of tested polymers. These touches are meant to make working with recycled plastics easier in everyday manufacturing.

These features allow manufacturers to print with 100% recycled materials, from raw pellets to shredded plastics, thereby reducing their environmental impact.

The printer includes a mechanical clamping system for its bed, replacing the traditional heated bed that can cause warping or detachment on very large prints. This ensures parts stay firmly in place throughout the process, improving the reliability of high-volume production.

Entirely designed and built in WASP’s laboratories in Italy, the CUBO HDP reflects the company’s focus on sustainability and accessibility in advanced manufacturing. By showcasing the printer at the IAAPA Expo, WASP targeted sectors where large, customized, and durable components are in demand, including attractions, leisure, and beyond.

At ECOMONDO in Rimini, the CUBO HDP will be positioned for audiences focused on recycling, resource efficiency, and local manufacturing. Visitors can expect discussions around using post-consumer plastics, integrating with sorting/recycling supply chains, and policy-driven demand for higher recycled content in products.

With the CUBO HDP, WASP continues its push to demonstrate how large-format pellet 3D printing can support a more circular and sustainable industrial model, offering companies the ability to cut costs, reduce waste, and adopt greener practices without compromising productivity.

Images courtesy of WASP

