3D Printing News Briefs, December 31, 2025: Frenzy Engine, Adaptive Slicing, & More

It’s the last 3D Printing News Briefs of the year! On this New Year’s Eve, we’re focusing on Beehive’s completed Frenzy Engine, adaptive slicing for binder jetting, medical 3D printing and virtual reality, and a 3D printed prop for Disney. Read on for all the details!

Beehive Industries Tests, Validates High-Altitude Frenzy Engine

U.S. company Beehive Industries, which manufactures advanced propulsion systems for uncrewed aerial defense applications, has completed high-altitude testing for its 200 lbf 3D printed Frenzy engine. Conducted in a vacuum chamber at a government test facility in my home state of Ohio, the test campaign confirmed a successful engine ignition capability and performance at high altitude, and validates the engine’s capability and performance across the full flight envelope. With high-altitude testing completed on schedule, Beehive is now getting ready to scale production to meet growing customer demand, and preparing to integrate the engine with its first flight vehicle. This milestone in the company’s rapid development program confirms the Frenzy engine’s readiness for flight testing in Q1 2026, and was the cherry on top of an exciting year for the program. The results of the Frenzy engine testing all met, or exceeded, U.S. Air Force requirements, which more than validates what the company calls its “disruptive capability.”

“The milestone confirms Frenzy’s readiness for flight integration. In less than a year, we’ve gone from concept to proven high-altitude performance — and we’re doing it ahead of schedule because of the talented and determined team at Beehive. Frenzy is now flight-ready, and our production system is ready to scale alongside it,” said David Kimball, Chief Technology Officer at Beehive Industries. “This test campaign not only demonstrates the full potential of our engine, but also how we move with speed through a highly iterative, cross-functional development program. Each milestone strengthens our confidence in the architecture, our ability to deliver on our commitments, and the disruptive path we’re charting for next-generation propulsion. We’re not just accelerating development timelines — we’re ensuring America’s warfighters have the technology they need, when they need it most.”

AMIS Partners with Ondukuz Mayıs University for Adaptive Slicing in Binder Jetting

Internationally recognized Belgium-based software company AMIS develops advanced build preparation software for various powder-based AM technologies, like Multi Jet Fusion, SLS, and binder jetting. Now, the firm has announced a partnership with Dr. Hasan Bas from renowned industrial engineering and advanced manufacturing research center Ondokuz Mayıs University in Turkey to bring adaptive slicing to binder jet 3D printing. As part of this collaboration, a variable slice height algorithm will be integrated into the AMIS Pro build preparation solution. The difference with Dr. Bas’s algorithm is that unlike traditional uniform slicing, it combines binder optimization with adaptive layer control. Not only does this reduce build time, but it also improves surface quality and cuts down on the “staircase” effect. Thinner layers are applied where high precision is needed, while thicker layers are added in regions with low details, so 12% fewer layers can be achieved without losing out on accuracy. As Dr. Bas said, this is “a meaningful step toward more efficient binder jetting.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Bas, whose innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for smarter, faster additive workflows. This integration will give AMIS Pro users unprecedented control and efficiency in slicing,” said AMIS Managing Director Kris Binon.

First Hospital-Based 3D Printing and Virtual Reality in North India

Amandeep Hospital in Amritsar and Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services recently announced the inauguration of the first hospital-based 3D printing and virtual reality (VR) in North India. By becoming one of the only Indian institutions to integrate these technologies directly into clinical practice, it will be set up as a regional hub for customized treatments and innovative surgical planning for many procedures, allowing surgeons to make precise patient-specific guides, custom implants, and accurate anatomical models. 3D printing and VR will also be used to improve medical simulation, education, and training, which will help reduce time in the operating room and improve patient outcomes. Amandeep Hospital’s reputation as a pioneer in AI-driven diagnostics, advanced orthopedics, robotics, and trauma care will be strengthened with these new capabilities.

“This is a giant step forward in our commitment to precision surgery. With in-house 3D printing, we can now plan the most complex cases with unmatched accuracy, reduce surgical risks, and deliver more predictable outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Avtar Singh, Chairperson, Orthopaedics, Amandeep Ujala Hospitals.

Haddy’s Polymer 3D Printed Jungle Cruise Prop Canoe

Florida-based contract manufacturer Haddy uses robotic arm additive manufacturing systems to produce furniture, and was chosen this summer to participate in the 2025 Disney Accelerator program. At the Demo Day finale to the six-month-long program, the startup presented several 3D printed pieces, including decorative fences, light fixtures, and a Disney chandelier. It seems all that hard work is really paying off, as Disney is soon adding a polymer prop canoe, 3D printed by Haddy, to its iconic Jungle Cruise ride, which has been around since the 1950s. Walt Disney Imagineering worked closely with Haddy to adapt plans for the 3D printed boat, which will be placed on the ride. According to Haddy co-founder and CEO Jay Rogers, it would take 1,000 hours for a traditional boat-maker to fabricate a 20-foot boat, but Haddy can do it in just 70 hours. The Imagineers are continuing to collaborate with Haddy to explore 3D printing other set pieces for its theme park attractions, like closet doors for the Monsters, Inc. ride being built at Walt Disney World.

“We’re not just creating technology for technology’s sake; we’re doing it to help our creative teams bring the stories from the company to life,” said Michael Hundgen, portfolio executive creative producer of Walt Disney Imagineering.

