MX – Machining Transformation: Revolutionizing Manufacturing with Additive Technologies

The machining industry is experiencing a profound transformation, propelled by four key trends: Process Integration, Automation, Digital Transformation (DX), and Green Transformation (GX). Central to this evolution are Additive Manufacturing (AM) technologies, particularly Selective Laser Melting (SLM) and hybrid Directed Energy Deposition (DED) machines. Leading the charge, DMG MORI leverages these advancements under its MX – Machining Transformation initiative to redefine modern manufacturing.

Process Integration: Converging Part Assemblies

Traditional manufacturing often involves separate processes for part creation, assembly, and finishing. Additive manufacturing disrupts this model by offering new design freedoms. A prime example is the redesigned robot head for MATRIS light (Figure 1). Previously constructed through welded assemblies with multiple tubes and pneumatic lines, the new design is produced as a single solid piece with integrated pneumatic channels using AM. This redesign not only simplifies manufacturing but also enhances performance by reducing the robot’s weight by 64% and decreasing sealing points by 45%, thereby improving quality and reliability.

Additionally, hybrid additive manufacturing, exemplified by DMG MORI’s LASERTEC DED series, merges additive and subtractive processes within a single machine setup. This integration minimizes material waste, shortens production cycles, and allows for greater design flexibility. Complex geometries and internal features that were previously unattainable with traditional machining can now be fabricated directly onto existing components. By eliminating the need to transfer parts between different machines, hybrid solutions reduce alignment errors and enhance precision, ensuring superior quality in the final products.

Automation: Lights-Out Manufacturing for the Future

Automation is a cornerstone of the MX – Machining Transformation. AM technologies thrive in automated environments, especially when integrated with advanced software and robotics. DMG MORI’s AM solutions are designed with Industry 4.0 principles, featuring fully automated powder handling systems, real-time monitoring, and integrated post-processing capabilities. The LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd generation (Figure 2), for instance, includes automated print job calibration, active temperature compensation for the Z-axis, and safety glass monitoring. These features not only enhance process quality but also enable lights-out production, where machines operate with minimal human intervention.

Hybrid DED machines, such as the LASERTEC DED series, further advance automation by reducing the need for manual oversight. A key application is the automated repair and refurbishment of high-value components like turbine blades and die-cast molds. With the introduction of Scan3D (in-machine 3D scanning) and Laser Preheating, DMG MORI has revolutionized automated repair workflows. For example, a damaged cutting knife is scanned to identify repair needs. The machine then automatically switches to the AM head, preheats the tool steel with a laser, and builds up the material on the damaged section. Finally, it swaps to a milling tool for finish machining, resulting in a fully repaired part (Figure 3). This streamlined workflow significantly reduces manual intervention and marks a significant leap toward fully automated repair processes.

Digital Transformation (DX): From Concept to Component

The digital thread—linking every step of the manufacturing process from design to delivery—is essential in modern machining. DMG MORI’s additive manufacturing solutions are embedded within a comprehensive digital ecosystem that integrates CAD/CAM software, IoT connectivity, and data analytics. Both SLM and hybrid DED technologies greatly benefit from this digitization.

Predictive modeling and simulation tools enable manufacturers to optimize build strategies before production, minimizing trial-and-error cycles. Real-time monitoring ensures that any deviations from design specifications are promptly detected and corrected. This data-driven approach not only enhances quality but also accelerates innovation by fostering continuous feedback loops, allowing for rapid iteration and improvement in manufacturing processes.

Green Transformation (GX): Sustainable Manufacturing at Scale

Sustainability has become a critical imperative in manufacturing, and additive manufacturing plays a pivotal role in this green transformation. AM significantly reduces material waste and energy consumption. SLM, for example, uses only the material necessary to build a part, and excess powder can be recycled for future use. Hybrid DED machines contribute to sustainability by enabling in-situ repairs, thereby extending the lifecycle of components and reducing the need for replacements.

Moreover, DMG MORI’s AM solutions are designed for energy efficiency, utilizing advanced laser systems like laser beam shaping on the LASERTEC 30 SLM US and optimized process parameters. These innovations not only benefit the environment but also improve return on investment (ROI) by lowering energy costs and material usage.

The Future of Machining: Additive Manufacturing at the Core

The MX – Machining Transformation goes beyond adopting new technologies—it redefines what is possible in manufacturing. Additive manufacturing, with its unique capabilities in Process Integration, Automation, Digital Transformation (DX), and Green Transformation (GX), is central to this vision.

With over two decades of experience in additive manufacturing, DMG MORI is committed to pushing the boundaries of what AM can achieve. The LASERTEC SLM and LASERTEC DED machines are more than just tools; they are catalysts for innovation, empowering manufacturers to thrive in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving landscape.

As the machining industry continues to embrace these transformative trends, DMG MORI’s MX – Machining Transformation stands at the forefront, driving advancements that ensure manufacturers remain agile, efficient, and sustainable. By harnessing the power of additive technologies, DMG MORI is not only revolutionizing machining but also paving the way for the future of manufacturing.

Nils Niemeyer, General Manager, DMG MORI USA, Inc., will participate at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, February 4-6, 2025 in New York City.

