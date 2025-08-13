RAF Fits First 3D Printed Component to Operational Typhoon Fighter

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has successfully fitted its first in-house 3D printed component to an operational Typhoon fighter jet. The move is a major step toward faster military aircraft repairs, allowing damaged aircraft to return to service more quickly. And it was made possible by a Wayland Additive Calibur3 metal 3D printer acquired by the RAF in 2022.

The installation took place this week at RAF Coningsby, home to the RAF’s Typhoon fleet. Engineers from 29 Squadron fitted a temporary replacement Anti-Yaw Spigot to Typhoon ZK309. Also known in technical documentation as a “yaw spigot” or anti-rotation device, the Anti-Yaw Spigot is part of the aircraft’s pylon assembly — the structure that connects weapons systems to the wing. It helps keep that assembly stable and aligned under aerodynamic forces; basically, it prevents unwanted twisting or yawing motions during flight, making sure the weapons attachment point stays securely in place.

The breakthrough was made possible by a collaboration between 29 Squadron engineers and No 71 Inspection & Repair (IR) Squadron. Based at the RAF’s Hilda B. Hewitt Centre for Innovation, 71 Squadron specializes in repairing structural damage to UK fixed-wing military aircraft and providing advanced inspection capabilities. The unit also includes its own design team, which can create custom repair solutions when conventional fixes are not available or are impractical.

When the Typhoon component was damaged, engineers scanned it and shared the data with both the original manufacturer, BAE Systems, and 71 Squadron. According to the RAF, while the manufacturer began work on a permanent replacement, 71 Squadron designed and produced a temporary solution using advanced 3D printing equipment at the innovation centre.

“This isn’t intended as a permanent fix, but it shows where we’re heading,” said Squadron Leader John Mercer, Senior Engineering Officer at No 29 Squadron. “When aircraft are grounded waiting for spare parts, we can’t afford delays. Being able to print our own temporary components means getting jets back in the air faster.”

The repair process showed the advantages of 3D printing for military maintenance. By producing parts on-site, the RAF said it can avoid the long lead times often associated with ordering from manufacturers, especially for older or specialized components. This ability can keep aircraft mission-ready in situations where time is critical.

Wing Commander Gemma Lonsdale, Officer Commanding Air Wing Engineering at RAF Coningsby, noted: “This technology offers enormous potential to maintain our aircraft faster than ever before. The 71 Squadron team has been exceptional — their expertise and collaboration made this milestone possible.”

In a LinkedIn post, Darrin Dickinson, head of business development for EMEA at Wayland Additive, revealed that the part was produced using the company’s Calibur3 metal 3D printer. The Calibur3 uses Wayland’s proprietary NeuBeam electron beam melting process to produce fully dense titanium components without cracking, and without requiring additional heat treatment to relieve stress or improve mechanical properties.

According to Dickinson, the RAF’s use of the Calibur3 to print a titanium part for the Typhoon represents a “significant milestone for Wayland Additive in the aerospace and defence markets, and serves as a strong endorsement of the build quality produced by the company’s technology.”

While the part installed is only temporary, being able to design and print components in-house can get aircraft flying again faster, cut costs by replacing just the broken part instead of the whole system, and keep jets ready to go even when normal supply chains are slow. The technology can also help when parts are no longer made or sold. In those cases, engineers can scan the old part, create a copy, and print it, avoiding the need to replace an entire system.

For example, in the case of the Typhoon’s pylon assembly, a conventional replacement process might involve super-long waiting periods for manufacturer deliveries, which could ground the aircraft for weeks or even months. Instead, a 3D printed temporary part can be produced and installed in just a few days, keeping the aircraft in service until the permanent part arrives.

The RAF’s success with this project most likely opens the door to wider adoption of additive manufacturing across its fleet, and expands the number of repairs that can be made directly by RAF engineers. As Squadron Leader Mercer noted, the end goal is simple: “Getting jets back in the air faster.” And that’s one of the best uses for 3D printing.

Images courtesy of the Royal Air Force

