3DPOD 301: Jay Rogers on Haddy’s Robotic 3D Printed Manufacturing, and a Lot More

Jay Rogers was in the Marine Corps, consulting, and sailed around the world. He first came to additive through his company, Local Motors. He talks us through that firm’s promise and development. We also talk about his new venture, medium and large-format 3D printing firm Haddy. We also talk more broadly about entrepreneurship, companies, venture capital, additive manufacturing, and business.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Alexander Daniels Global, specialists in talent solutions for the additive manufacturing and advanced engineering sectors. From the production line to the C-suite, ADG delivers confidential hiring, supports rapid scale-up phases, and secures critical leadership appointments, helping industry 4.0 businesses buld teams that need to perform, innovate, and lead.
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