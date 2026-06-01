UAS Additive Strategies 2026
AMS X

3DPOD 301: Jay Rogers on Haddy’s Robotic 3D Printed Manufacturing, and a Lot More

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesNorth America
AMR Applications Analysis

Share this Article

Jay Rogers was in the Marine Corps, consulting, and sailed around the world. He first came to additive through his company, Local Motors. He talks us through that firm’s promise and development. We also talk about his new venture, medium and large-format 3D printing firm Haddy. We also talk more broadly about entrepreneurship, companies, venture capital, additive manufacturing, and business.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Alexander Daniels Global, specialists in talent solutions for the additive manufacturing and advanced engineering sectors. From the production line to the C-suite, ADG delivers confidential hiring, supports rapid scale-up phases, and secures critical leadership appointments, helping industry 4.0 businesses buld teams that need to perform, innovate, and lead.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

Bambu Launches A2L: What the New Printer Reveals About Its Strategy

Stratasys Dental’s Negar Movahed Says They’re “Open for Partnerships”

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D Printing3D SoftwareArtificial Intelligence (AI)AutomationBusinessSponsored

The Hidden Cost of Lost Engineering Intent

Recent reporting on the UPS MD-11 engine separation on Flight 2976 has understandably focused on the immediate question: what happened? The investigation will determine that, as it should. Serious engineering...

May 29, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchBioprintingDental 3D PrintingGovernmentNorth AmericaScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, May 28, 2026: Continuous Fiber Reinforcement, Bioprinted Trachea, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, America Makes announced the winners of its JAQS-SQ Project Call. Axtra3D is partnering with Keystone Industries to expand its dental material ecosystem, while BigRep...

May 28, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesMRO and SparesNorth AmericaReshoring

Stratasys Acquires Markforged, Analysis of AM’s Latest Consolidation Move

A very long time ago, in 2023, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry was enraptured over the attempts by a large chunk of its publicly traded original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to...

May 27, 2026
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingEditorials / OpinionsGeneral Industry

Why Additive Manufacturing Has Finally Earned Its Place on the Production Line

For years, the conversation around additive manufacturing followed a predictable script. Engineers would acknowledge its usefulness for prototyping – faster iterations, cheaper design validation, no tooling to worry about –...

May 21, 2026
EOS
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Asimov Ventures
Continuum Powders
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
Additec
HP Filament
FacFox
Continuum Powders
MMX
MADDE
AMR Applications Analysis
TCT 3Sixty
HP
Formnext
DeskArtes
ADDMAN
AMR Polymer Extrusion
AMR Software
AMR Dental
IMTS
3DPOD
UAS Additive Strategies 2026
Design at Elevation
AMA Healthcare

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides