Formnext 2024: Sustainability, Large-Format 3D Printers, & More

The doors have closed on Formnext 2024, but we still have more news to bring you about what was introduced on the show floor this year. WASP had several product launches and project showcases, while BigRep reintroduced a large-format 3D printer and Farsoon unveiled partnerships and 3D printers. Wayland Additive announced a 3D printer sale, and AM Solutions presented the first results of its collaboration with EOS, and shared that Weerg is using its updated S2 for post-processing.

WASP’s Sustainable Additive Manufacturing

The World’s Advanced Savings Project (WASP) has long focused its AM research on developing solutions that benefit the planet and its people. At Formnext 2024, the Italian company showcased several of these. The first was new circular 3D print recycling station RIGENERA, which WASP began working on in 2019. The company created an extrusion system that can print directly recycled in-house shredded plastics, and it’s compatible with the extruders in the WASP HDP line, which led to the creation of RIGENERA. The station collects and shreds disposed objects and faulty pieces, and reprints them into new products, using a series of a tools that enable the management of the whole recycling process. These tools include a chainsaw, dehumidifier, and WASP HDP printer / extruder on robotic arm with the CEREBRO integration system. The next was its controlled multicolor pellet extrusion system, METAMORFOSI. Compatible with AiBuild, it can dynamically control and modify the quantity, position, and hue of color during printing. A special app enables the dosing of pigments within the melting chamber.

The new POWER WASP 45 HDP is large-scale fused granulate fabrication (FGF) system that can print at 45°, which makes it possible to perform retractions, reduces the need for supports, and distributes cooling stresses more evenly across prints. Along with this printer comes the new WASP EXTRUDER HDP XXL for robotic arm 3D printing, which is compatible with the RIGENERA extrusion system and can process different sizes of recycled plastic by removing metal impurities. The extruder, with its High-Definition Pellet (HDP) technology, also works in conjunction with CEREBRO and enables direct 3D printing with thermoplastic pellets. A project WASP showcased at Formnext was 3D printed modules for rrreefs, which is working to revolutionize the regeneration of coral reefs. Two WASP 40100 Production printers, with LDM technology, were 3D printing these modules live during the event. Finally, geopolymers are a more sustainable alternative to traditional cement, and WASP has long been researching the possibility of using its LDM to print these. Together with Eindhoven University, the company printed geopolymer modules that formed a cladding system for a Computational Column to support wildlife and plant growth; the column was displayed at the BE-AM stand at Formnext.

BigRep’s Updated ONE.5 3D Printer

Large-format AM company BigRep reintroduced its upgraded BigRep ONE.5 3D printer at Formnext, after nearly 10 years of success with the original BigRep ONE. The BigRep ONE is a large-format workhouse, well-known for its durable construction, reliable performance, and ability to print geometrically complex parts up to 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm. The new BigRep ONE.5 builds on this legacy, but adds advanced automation and some of the new features found in the company’s latest large-format 3D printers. Plus, BigRep says this new advanced system, which supports a wider range of materials and can print with an up to 40% higher flow rate, will be available for purchase at a competitive price.

Some of the exciting new features of the BigRep ONE.5 include advanced dual PEX2 extruders, which have a dual-drive feeding wheel setup that includes long-lasting, wear-resistant diamond nozzles; these nozzles enable printing with both soft and carbon fiber reinforced materials. The extruders also have Single Mode and Twin Mode, with the latter able to print simultaneously with both extruders for faster production. The printer’s semi-automated print bed has two magnetic SWITCHPLATE options to enable a wider range of filaments, thanks to its strong adhesion. Plus, the BigRep ONE.5 has an integrated inductive sensor and semi-automatic bed leveling for easier calibration. The large, secure Keep Dry Box protects filaments from dust and moisture, and fits all standard spool sizes, including two spools up to 8 kg. The printer also features an out-of-filament sensor, which pauses printing so users can easily replace the spool. Finally, printer operation is said to be easy with an a user-friendly interface, remote access, and a webcam for print monitoring.

Farsoon’s Large-Format Flight HT601P-4 Polymer PBF Printer

Farsoon unveiled its next-generation Flight HT601P-4 at Formnext. The compact, large-format polymer PBF system, designed for industrial series production, offers high speed, advanced automation, and quad 300-watt fiber lasers for maximum production yield. It features a 600 x 600 x 600 mm (216 liters) build volume, advanced fiber lasers that offer 20 m/s scanning speeds and adjustable laser spot sizes, and an interchangeable build cartridge, which supports continuous production workflows. With an open parameter strategy, the printer is in sync with Farsoon’s philosophy, so users are able to fine-tune material processing for their own unique applications. Plus, because the new Flight HT601P-4 can handle chamber temperatures up to 220°C, it can process high-performance materials like PA6 and PA12, PBT, and TPU, which opens up more applications. Consistent results across the build surface are possible, thanks to a patent multi-zone temperature control system and infrared thermal monitoring.

The printer also features an optical cooling system, which helps to ensure consistent surface quality and part properties, as well as an advanced control card for optimized process control, enabling stable laser power distribution and excellent laser beam quality. The Flight HT601P-4 also promises high efficiency and uniform recoating with its innovative Powder Supply method, and the Advanced Powder Management System (PMS) supports powder mixing, recycling, and sieving for multiple machines at the same time. Speaking of powder, the printer has centralized systems for build cylinder transfer, part cooling, and breakout for automated, highly efficient manufacturing. Finally, users can choose “Efficiency Mode” to increase productivity for overlapping laser areas, or “Quality Mode” for single-laser scanning.

Wayland Additive Sold Calibur3 to Fraunhofer IPK

UK-based Wayland Additive announced that the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology (Fraunhofer IPK) had purchased its Calibur3 metal eBeam 3D printer. Through its application-oriented research, Fraunhofer IPK works to find and deliver production solutions that meet the requirements of its industrial partners and customers, and the Calibur3 will allow the institution to focus on new metal AM applications with eBeam technology, specifically Wayland Additive’s patented NeuBeam process. In the last few years, Fraunhofer IPK has worked on research regarding the use of laser-based AM applications with alloys that are difficult to weld, but it’s reaching the physical limits of the technology, which is why it invested in the Calibur3. This printer will allow the researchers to increase the range of 3D printable materials they’re working with, specifically CM247 and titanium aluminides. Plus, NeuBeam technology can eliminate a sinter cake post build, which decreases the amount and cost of post-processing required.

“We are thrilled to be working with the most innovative manufacturers of cutting-edge technologies. This enables us to process new materials, open up new applications and bring the incredible possibilities of the additive manufacturing value chain to a wider range of users,” said Tobias Neuwald, Head of the Manufacturing Technologies Department at Fraunhofer IPK. “Wayland Additive’s Calibur3 metal AM system and their patented NeuBeam technology is exactly what we need to meet today’s challenges in electron beam melting.”

AM Solutions Presented First Results of EOS Collaboration

Industrial 3D printing leader EOS and AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology—a brand of the Rösler group—entered into a partnership last year to improve the SLS 3D printing process chain, and “pave the way for series production.” At Formnext, the first developments of their collaboration were on display. The two companies have been busily coming up with solutions to improve cost efficiency and automate post-processing, and AM Solutions is developing two new machine concepts being developed specifically (though not exclusively) for the new EOS P3 NEXT polymer 3D printer, which was launched at Formnext. The first is an unpacking solution that will automatically, reproducibly, and economically depowder parts, which minimizes powder contact for human operator. Additionally, AM Solutions is also working on a 2-in-1 solution that both screens and mixes powder in the same machine. A unique process is used to create a high-quality mixture of new and used powder, and the ratio can be tailored to specific needs, even small batches.

“AM Solutions’ technology is a perfect complement to the EOS P3 NEXT,” said Fabian Krauß, Head of Product Management Polymer Solutions at EOS. “As a result of this collaboration, our customers will have an end-to-end production solution that streamlines their production workflow and allows them to grow at their own pace.”

Weerg Purchased S1, Updated S2 Machines from AM Solutions

AM Solutions also made some improvements to its proven S2 post-processing system, which can achieve fully automated batch processing of powder-based print jobs by combining cleaning and surface finishing in one machine. The company says it can achieve improved process reliability and up to 25% higher media throughput due to an optimized cycle, thanks to the PU continuous loop belt that ensures gentle part handling and uniform shot blasting. Additionally, the new S2 can use an additional blast nozzle to more efficiently control the shot blasting process—it works against the opening and holds the part in place longer for more intensive processing and a homogenous blast pattern. AM Solutions also added the principle of drum separation, so rather than using a short sieve to recover media, the longer throughput distance and drum rotation does so more efficiently. Finally, an integrated waste container with level monitoring has improved the machine’s ease of use. Italian company Weerg, Europe’s largest e-commerce service provider, had already been successfully using post-processing machines from AM Solutions. The company was so impressed with the results of the S2 that it tested, it purchased two of them at Formnext, as well as another S1.

“We have made a very good product even better. Direct feedback from our customers has played a key role. Our consistent focus on market requirements has once again proven its worth,” said David Soldan, Head of AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology. “We are delighted that Weerg is so enthusiastic about the enhanced S2 and is one of the first customers to purchase it. This allows us to further intensify our successful cooperation.”

