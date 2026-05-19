3DPOD 300: Celebrating 300 Episodes with a Look at the Next Year in 3D Printing

In the 300th episode of the 3DPOD, we take a look at what we think will happen over the next 12 months; for instance, what will happen with Bambu’s dominance, what will happen to Formlabs, what will happen to the market as a whole? Then we veer off into a discussion about heroes, Midway, and how the entire future of the US´s global dominance rests on the shoulders of two very different men.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by FacFox, where your next product starts as a file and ends as a custom-made reality. With instant quoting, rapid design feedback, and on-demand 3D printing, CNC machining, injection molding, and more, FacFox makes it easier to test out ideas, fine-tune every detail, and manufacture with confidence. Curious what your design could become? Upload it and find out.
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