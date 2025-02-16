3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 16, 2025

We’ve got a busy week in the additive manufacturing industry! There are several events, both virtual and in-person, in places like Chicago, Cincinnati, and San Antonio. Plus, there are multiple webinar options, on topics including AM for metal casting, powder management, 3D printed orthopedic devices, and more. Read on for all the details!

February 17: TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day

Tomorrow, February 17th, TCT Awards and TIPE + Women in 3D Printing are offering a unique online event: the TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day, dedicated to celebrating the incredible achievements of women in the 3D printing industry. Hosted by TCT’s Head of Content Laura Griffiths, this session will be broadcast live, starting at 9 am EST (2 pm GMT). There will be inspiring presentations from the four previous winners of the TCT WI3DP Innovator Award, with each person focusing on one of the key TIPE themes – Technology (Wai Yee Yeong, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore), Industry (Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, Xcure Surgical), People (Eliana Fu, TRUMPF) and Economics (Brigitte de Vet, Materialise). This year’s award finalists will then be revealed, and after a panel session with them, there will be a public vote to determine this year’s TCT WI3DP Innovator Award winner.

“The TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day is more than just a celebration of individual achievements—it’s a showcase of the transformative power of diversity and innovation within additive manufacturing.”

You can watch on the TCT Group YouTube channel and LinkedIn page.

February 17th: Protolabs & Harley Davidson Factory Racing

At 3 pm EST tomorrow, Protolabs will hold a virtual Q&A with Harley-Davidson Factory Racing to debrief attendees on their exciting partnership. The King of the Baggers series is an exciting motorcycle competition that brings together the world’s best riders to race on “souped-up” Harley-Davidson Road Glide® motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Factory Racing uses CNC machining, injection molding, and 3D printing to continually evolve the bike. The speakers will share the scoop on the project needs, the team’s iteration process, and more. At the end, there will be a live Q&A session.

“Team Engineer and Protolabs’ Tyler Jordahl will discuss how the team translates data and rider feedback into quick-turn iteration with part designs moving from prototyping to production in less than a week.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 18: AM for Metal Casting

America Makes and the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) are offering a free traveling seminar on Tuesday, February 18th, about Additive Manufacturing for Metal Casting. Part of the Last Tactical Mile Seminar Series, this will be held at the Vulcan Park & Museum in Birmingham, Alabama starting at 9:30 am EST (8:30 am CST). This series aims to further inform and educate foundry personnel about best practices for AM in metal casting, which is a growing area of expertise. The in-person format will facilitate discussion between the participants of the workshop, who will learn how to leverage AM to cast complex parts, reduce scrap, gain speed to market advantages, and enable global competitiveness.

“As a result of participation in the aggressive one-day workshop, attendees will understand current and emerging AM technology applications for metalcasting while connecting to an innovative group of professionals to create value over time.”

You can get tickets for the seminar here.

February 18: NCDMM Alliance Partner Lunch & Learn

At 12 pm EST on Tuesday, February 18th, the latest offering in the NCDMM Alliance Partner Lunch & Learn Webinar Series will be held. “Unleashing Potential: How Manufacturing Readiness Assessments Drive Continuous Improvement” will explore how even very successful manufacturing processes can be fine-tuned and improved through Manufacturing Readiness Assessments, or MRAs. Brian Schmidt, Program Manager & Laboratory Operations Director at the National Center for Defense Manufacturing & Machining (NCDMM), will explain how MRAs can help identify hidden opportunities for optimization, as well as share practical steps to increase efficiency and reduce costs, strategic insights for proactively managing manufacturing risks and supply chain dependencies, and more.

“In today’s competitive landscape, excellence is an evolving target. An MRA can help optimize strengths, identify subtle inefficiencies, and equip your team for future growth opportunities.”

You can register for the lunch and learn here.

February 18: GZERO Additive Open House

Also on the 18th, GZERO Additive welcomes customers and community members to an open house at its Cincinnati, Ohio location from 4-7 pm EST. Founded in 2021, GZERO Additive builds large, industrial-grade FFF 3D printers, which can be fitted with single or dual high-volume extruders. Additionally, the company is a trusted service bureau that uses its own printers to fabricate prototype and production parts out of a variety of thermoplastic materials for a reduced cost. Light refreshments will be served at the open house, and there will also be demonstrations of its industrial 3D printers, facility tours, and displays of demonstration parts in engineered plastics.

“We are very excited to show off our products, our latest advancements, and our new facility,” said GZERO Additive Co-Founder Michael Parks.

You can RSVP for the event here.

February 19 – 21: MFG Meeting 2025

The 2025 MFG Meeting by AMT – The Association for Manufacturing Technology and the National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA) will be held from February 19-21 in San Antonio, Texas. The program will cover topics like AI, the maritime industrial base, cybersecurity, the automotive supply chain, and more. There will also be several fun activities, like the Miles For Manufacturing 5K Run/Walk, yoga, a golf outing, the MFG Reception and Dinner (sponsored by Kennametal), and more.

“To win in today’s fast-changing manufacturing landscape, you need a strategy that allows your company to plan several moves ahead. MFG 2025 brings together current, former, and future leaders of the manufacturing technology industry to find business solutions and build winning strategies.”

You can register for the event here.

February 20 – 22: LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2025

LMTmag will hold its 40th Annual LAB DAY Chicago from February 20-22, and it will be the biggest one yet, with nearly 300 exhibitors and over 450 concurrent seminars. This is the world’s largest dental laboratory show, and as dental 3D printing is a fast-growing application, multiple AM companies will be exhibiting at the event, including 3D Systems, Axtra3D, Carbon, Formlabs Dental, Glidewell, LuxCreo, and more. Several educational seminars will also focus on the use of additive in the dental field. If you can’t make LMT LAB DAY this week, LMT LAB DAY West will be in California in May, and LMT LAB DAY East comes to New York in September.

“What began in 1985 has quickly grown to 275+ exhibitors, two exhibit halls, 4600+ attendees and three days of seminars.”

You can register for the event here.

February 20 – 22: CDS Midwinter Meeting 2025

Speaking of the dental industry, the 160th Chicago Dental Society (CDS) Midwinter Meeting will also be held from Feb 20-22. There will be some AM industry companies exhibiting at the meeting, including 3Shape, SprintRay, Glidewell, and Shining 3D. The event will feature 45 hands-on workshops, student scientific research posters, many special events, and even the Speed Scan Smackdown, where contestants will use intraoral scanners to scan a typodont as quickly and accurately as possible. The top finalists will compete for the grand prize by scanning a live patient volunteer!

“Hear exceptional speakers and programs for continuing education, take in the latest in dental innovations from hundreds of exhibitors and enjoy entertaining events and receptions to celebrate our milestone anniversary year.”

Learn more about registration here.

February 20: Streamlining LPBF Powder Management

TriMech will hold a webinar about “Streamlining LPBF Powder Management with One Click Metal’s MPrint and MPurePro” at 10 am EST on Thursday, February 20th. Designed to simplify and optimize workflows, One Click Metal’s MPrint LPBF 3D printer and MPurePro powder management system help with powder handling and post-processing. The solution has separate powder containers for supply and overflow, an automated sieve, and a standalone powder retrieval system, so users can start new print jobs while also managing the powder from previous ones. TriMech Applications Engineer Andrew Miller will provide an introduction to laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printing and its applications, an overview of the One Click Metal solution, and compare One Click Metal’s approach to traditional LPBF post-processing steps

“The laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process is a game-changer in the metal additive manufacturing industry, offering unparalleled design freedom and the ability to create intricate, high-performance parts. However, traditional LPBF printers often require complex and time-consuming powder management procedures, including manual sieving and in-printer postprocessing. These steps can lead to extended downtimes and operational inefficiencies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 20: Overcoming Challenges in 3D Printed Parts Inspection

Also at 10 am EST on the 20th, the ASTM International AM Center of Excellence will hold a webinar about “Overcoming Challenges in Inspecting Additively-Manufactured Parts.” Quality and reliability are crucial factors in AM, and inspection and quality assurance can be challenging to achieve. 3D printed components can have residual stresses, internal defects, and material inconsistencies that you can’t see from the outside. Don Roth, PhD, Inspection Fellow, and Mahdi Jamshid, PhD, Director, Market Intelligence—both with Wohler’s Associates—will discuss the current challenges and solutions in AM inspection, and include case studies of 3D printed parts that were inspected with X-ray computed tomography.

“The webinar will help you to understand why the right knowledge about inspection not only enables reliable AM production, but can also help to improve the entire production process, including component design.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 20: Beyond the Forge with HP

HP will hold the 11th session in its “Beyond the Forge: A Metals 3D Printing Series” at 11 am EST on Thursday the 20th. The series is meant to educate, inspire, and empower professionals in the field of metal 3D printing, and the first episode was about Metal Jet technology, while the second focused on the benefits of 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing methods. The third was about “Design and Choosing Parts to Print,” the fourth focused on sintering with additive manufacturing, and the fifth was about “Metal Jet Software Solutions.” The sixth episode focused on post-processing options, and the seventh was all about cost evaluation. The eighth was about “Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing,” the ninth focused on “Metal Jet Materials and Materials Roadmap,” and the tenth was all about “Metal Jet for Machine Shops and Service Bureaus.” This latest session will be about “Professional Services For Metal Jet Adoption.”

“Jump into Session 11 to learn how HP helps companies adopt the Metal Jet technology though our Professional Services. Hear what we offer, what the benefit of each is, and how you can start taking advantage of them!”

You can register for the session here.

February 20: 3DHEALS on 3D Printed Orthopedic Devices

It’s a busy day on the 20th, as 3DHEALS is also holding an event at 11 am EST that day. Its latest online forum, “3D Printed Devices in Orthopedics,” will feature industry experts discussing the latest advancements in spine implants, customized joint replacements, and bioengineered prosthetics. Attendees will learn from the panel of experts how AM can reduce surgery times, revolutionize patient care, and improve long-term outcomes. Virtual networking will also be available via the Zoom platform.

“The 3D printing revolution is reshaping the orthopedic industry, and top players like Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Smith & Nephew are leading the way with cutting-edge 3D-printed implants. With the global 3D-printed orthopedic implant market surpassing $1 billion and growing rapidly, now is the time to stay ahead of the curve.”

You can register for the forum here.

February 20: AMIS Launching Pro v2.5

Finally, at 4:30 pm EST on Thursday, February 20th, you can attend the live launch webinar for AMIS Pro, a professional build preparation solution for MJF, SLS, BJ, and MJ technologies. AMIS is the HYBRID Software department focused on production software for jetting AM technologies, and the new Pro v2.5 is fast and easy to use, so you can improve your batches and your workflow. Attendees will learn how AMIS Pro can improve build preparation, the workflow and features in AMIS Pro v2.5, AMIS Pro pricing, future software features, and more. Plus, if you attend the launch webinar, you’ll get access to a free four-week AMIS Pro v2.5 trial license, and one free month of an AMIS Pro Annual License, if ordered before April 1st.

“Build Preparation ought to be easy, quick, and optimised for your AM technology, right? “With that mantra in mind, we’ve built AMIS Pro over the last year and a half, and we’re happy to demonstrate the result to you.”

You can register for the live launch webinar here.

