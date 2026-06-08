Incodema3D Buys 14 Metal EOS Systems, Now One of the World’s Largest Metal 3D Printer Operators

Recently, a majority stake of 3D printing service bureau Incodema3D was purchased by AFM Capital. Under new ownership, the Freeville, New York company is now using its cash-rich parent for renewed expansion, and bought four EOS M 400-4 systems and one EOS M4 ONYX. It will get an additional four EOS M4 ONYX printers, two EOS M 400-4 printers, and three EOS M 300-4 printers. Someone definitely made their bonus this year.

This will make Incodema3D the largest EOS customer, and one of the largest operators of metal 3D printing systems worldwide, with over 50 EOS systems. The company, which manufactures mainly for defense and suppressors but also aerospace and high-tech industry, is forging ahead in increasing capacity.

Incodema3D CEO Sean Whittaker, wisely left in place by AFM Capital, said,

“Through 2030 we project continued high growth, and our business requires us to expand our existing facilities, add a new facility, and significantly increase our hiring – all challenges we are tackling right now. With a sense of urgency to support national priorities, we truly feel that we are setting the bar for contracted metal AM production and have created well-oiled processes to produce everything from 10 mission-critical parts for a defense customer to 10,000 parts for an energy company.”

The company is now aiming to increase its capacity by 300% by 2030 and open a new facility. Incodema has been loyal to EOS since 2012. The company has also relied on Haas, Mazak, Midaco, HK Technologies, and Solukon. These partners and their long-standing relationships have allowed Incodema to build one of the most efficient and highest-quality operations out there. The team is very experienced as well, which has allowed the company to excel. Several people there have spent a decade or more in additive, some have 30 years of experience, and many have been with Incodema for over a decade. Tenure and tribal knowledge are key in safeguarding costs and excellence. Incodema also focuses on a similar quality level across the board, so it doesn’t have the mixed cost of quality problem that many services have. The video above is surprisingly helpful in understanding Incodema and how they think.

Matt Lewis, Incodema3D’s Vice President of Programs, said,

“We are constantly introducing process improvements and efficiencies through automation wherever possible to achieve quality and throughput. By integrating design for additive manufacturing, industrial-scale 3D printing, post-processing, precision machining, inspection, and fulfillment under one roof, we can move complex metal parts into production with speed, consistency, and confidence. This end-to-end approach allows us to support demanding production programs while reducing lead times, improving part performance, and simplifying the supply chain.”

Glynn Fletcher, the potentially very happy president of EOS North America, stated,

“Incodema3D’s continued growth is a strong reflection of both their technical leadership and unerring vision for AM on an industrial scale. Our enduring collaboration with Sean and his extraordinary team is a privilege. The trust they have placed in EOS for more than a decade is something that we are very proud of.”

Relying on one supplier is a bit of a risk. But, it should make maintenance, training, and operations easier. It’s very Ryanair-like in a way. By running the 300s, 400s, and the new Onyx, Incodema is showing us that it really sees differences in the EOS portfolio. It has not ventured out into larger systems, probably because higher volume and smaller part production is more efficient and reliable in smaller systems, and most only venture to the big ticket items if they have to because they have huge parts. Having said that, this is a major bet on the quad systems and shows that Incodema3D believes in EOS going forward.

This is also great news for the Onyx. The black system will probably look a bit out of place at Incodema. But, the metrics will be more than welcome: with lower part cost, better powder recovery, and higher throughput, this system is an evolution of the earlier quad systems. Not crazy big or super new, just better, and equipped with six lasers. And with sensible things such as shorter turnaround times, Volkmann automated powder handling, better gas flow, better microstructure, better surface quality, and fewer clouds the system seems to be precisely what highly efficient manufacturers need.

At times, progress at EOS seems to be glacially slow, with the company releasing fewer new systems and improvements. But, by making a better, more productive LPBF printer, the company is making an important stride forward in holding the line and expanding its customer base. With bigger projects, bigger clients, and operators now using more and more machines, EOS’s reputation will count more in their favor. But, what industries will opt for lower cost systems? And what part of the defense market will go for the super large SLM systems? EOS is betting that there is a middle ground for production-oriented, small technical part producers.

As for Incodema, it sure is doing something right in suppressors, defense, or both. Additive Manufacturing Research has been following the suppressor market since before it became big, releasing the first report on 3D printed silencers in 2017. There is currently a boom occurring, and we are predicting market penetration of over 29% in what could be a market of more than one billion in revenue. Now there will be a point where there will be a shakeout in producers. For now, it’s growth up to the skies, and if Incodema maintains quality and output, it should be able to do well even in a less rambunctiously optimistic time as well.

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