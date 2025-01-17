EOS Announces Milestone Installation of 5,000th Industrial 3D Printer

Since opening its doors in 1989, German polymer and metal powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) EOS has become one of the top global providers of 3D printing machines, services, materials, and training, supplying its AM solutions across six continents. This week, the 3D printing stalwart announced that it has reached a major milestone in the additive manufacturing industry—the installation of its 5,000th industrial 3D printer, an ultra-fast four-laser EOS M 400-4 model.

The family-owned company, which calls itself a responsible manufacturing solutions provider via its industrial AM technologies, was founded by Dr. Hans Langer in a small Bavarian town at a time when digital manufacturing was in its infancy. Dr. Langer is prolific in this industry, making investments early on in 3YOURMIND, DyeMansion, Exmet, and Lithoz. He was inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame in 2017, and is the founding partner of AM Ventures’ $100 million venture capital (VC) fund for 3D printing. His initial vision was joining analytics, data, robotics, and machines to manufacture applications more sustainably and efficiently. AM was the answer.

“Our organization was a startup within a startup industry. There was no such thing as additive manufacturing when EOS was launched with a clear vision from my father. We can proudly call ourselves AM pioneers, but it is our continued innovation and unwavering desire to ensure our customers are successful that has allowed us to reach this milestone,” said Marie Langer, CEO of EOS. “While 5,000 machines are impressive, we have barely left the starting blocks. The possibilities are endless, and I’m both confident and excited about the greater milestones we’ll undoubtedly achieve.”

EOS has long since expanded beyond its German roots and now boasts a very strong presence in the U.S., with EOS North America having expanded into Los Angeles, Texas, Michigan, and more over the years. This exciting new milestone strengthens its North American operations even more.

The very first EOS installation was the STEREOS 400 at Munich-based BMW, while its 5,000th 3D printer was installed at its longtime customer Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) in Statesville, North Carolina. A metal industrial 3D printing leader founded by race car driver and entrepreneur Brad Keselowski, KAM was acquired by the ADDMAN Group in September of 2024 to form the largest metal AM service provider in North America. KAM is well-known for its innovative approach to hybrid production, and with the addition of the M 400-4 to its ever-increasing metal 3D printer portfolio, brings its own total to 18 EOS machines and ADDMAN’s total of metal and polymer EOS systems to a whopping 36.

“AM is now integral to many industries – defense, space, energy, tooling and medical, to name but a few. We have long relied on EOS AM technology for producing many highly engineered and complex applications and are thrilled to be a part of the EOS story,” stated Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN.

The EOS M 400-4 features a 400 x 400 x 400 mm build volume, four 400-watt lasers, flexible software tools, and an intuitive user interface. A wide range of metal materials is available for the printer, including stainless steel and tool steels, copper, aluminum, nickel alloys, and more. All of this combines to help the system achieve up to four times higher productivity, which makes it ideal for industrial applications.

“To this day, we remain true to Hans’ original vision. This focus ensures we dedicate all our energy to building the best quality products and services for organizations like ADDMAN, rather than bowing to deceptive market dynamics and misguided competitive pressures. For us, this has resulted in consistent business growth, and I’m confident we’ll reach 10,000 installations much faster than the first 100,” concluded Glynn Fletcher, the President of EOS North America.

EOS is a Platinum Sponsor for our upcoming Additive Manufacturing Strategies, coming to New York City from February 4-6, 2025. Greg Hayes, Senior Vice President of Applied Technology, EOS North America, will be giving a talk about “AI in AM – Undervalued or Overhyped?” on Day 2 of the event.

Source / Images: EOS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.