AM Ventures Launches $100M VC Fund for 3D Printing

AM Ventures has announced that its parent, LANGER GROUP, just created a $100 million venture capital (VC) fund for 3D printing together with investment management company KGAL. KGAL also will become a shareholder in AM Ventures Management GmbH. So far, the joint fund holds $50 million and has a seed to growth stage focus on 3D printing firms. The founding partner of the fund is no less than EOS founder Dr. Hans Langer, who knows more than a thing or two about 3D printing. His money is in the new vehicle and he hopes to invest it well.

“After 6 years of successfully investing in AM-based startup companies, we decided to jointly take our business to the next level and join forces with the international asset manager KGAL,” Langer said. “I am thankful for the achievements the AM Ventures team has made since we started in 2015 and I am very happy to now be working alongside my two former managing directors as new Managing Partners in the fund. This step is a massive opportunity for all AM startups around the world and will help to further accelerate the adoption of Additive Manufacturing.”

KGAL, Chief Investment Officer Dr. Klaus Wolf stated:

“This is a perfect match. The expertise of AM Ventures and KGAL ideally complement each other. AM Ventures, through their shareholder base, bring in-depth knowledge of industrial 3D printing thanks to their long commercial presence in this field; KGAL in turn has a proven track record in access to investors. Additive Manufacturing offers impressive potential to produce industrial goods in a resource effective and sustainable way. Through this joint venture we are laying the foundations for a long-term partnership and for further funds in a strong growth market.”

So far, AM Ventures has invested in 15 companies: DyeMansion, 3Yourmind, LightForce Orthodontics, Additive Drives, Vectorflow, Conflux Technology, Lithoz, Cubicure, Sintratec, Incus, Exmet, Elementum, SpectroPlast, and AdditiveWorks. Startups don’t always tend to survive but so far all of AM Ventures’ bets look like intelligent, focused investments in promising companies that could very well become valuable someday. Some seem poised to dominate their selective niches (DyeMansion), while others are way ahead of the market in tight application-focused areas (Additive Drives, Conflux).

What’s more portfolio companies can benefit from access to some of the most knowledgeable people in additive through the deep pool of long-term EOS employees. The companies will also have access to many researchers, partner firms and clients through EOS, as well. Collectively, the EOS tribe is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced in 3D printing due to its sheer size, polymer and metals focus and, most of all, the long tenure of its employees. EOS has done what you have been doing longer than you have. This gives AM Ventures and its portfolio firms a decided advantage and will be valuable of both.

This is also a timely announcement to say the least. We’re having a SPACtacular winter and spring with Desktop Metal’s SPAC, Marforged’s SPAC, Rocket Lab’s announced SPAC, and the renewed interest in 3D printing stocks of Stratasys, 3D Systems, ExOne, and Voxeljet. It’s so frothy that you won’t be thirsty when your lips finally touch the beer.

Meanwhile, exposure to more 3D printing stocks is hard to come by since there are so few. The rest of firms are privately held or a few years shy of going public. This leaves a lot of capital with little room for it to flow through. Now, these two Munich firms have found the perfect spigot for you to put your sloshing cash into: their only half-full VC fund. Immaculate timing really to ensure that the investor with a long-term interest in 3D printing can place their money in a safe pair of hands.

Tantalizingly, the VC fund, now open to more than just the Langer family’s money, offers a spread betting opportunity for people who have exited 3D printing companies. Just had one of the first exits in 3D printing, and believe in 3D printing for the long run? Take some of your hard-earned money to AM Ventures, why don’t you? For newly minted 3D printing millionaires, investing close to their heart would be beneficial. At the same time, the fund would also be able to learn from more 3D printing entrepreneurs who have successfully sold their businesses. Generally, this is really a smart move and I can’t wait until more VC funds raise money to specifically invest in 3D printing.

