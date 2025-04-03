Q5D’s Wiring Robot Could Save Carmakers $200 Per Vehicle

UK-based company Q5D Technology will launch what it calls the world’s first robotic system to automate the production of wiring harnesses, a part of every vehicle that’s usually made by hand. The SQ25W doesn’t build full parts from scratch, but it adds wiring to finished 3D components, like drone wings or car headliners; using an overhead gantry cell, it deposits insulated wires onto parts. If it works as promised, this new robot, the SQ25W, could save carmakers around $200 per vehicle. Although that might not sound like a lot, when you’re building millions of cars, it adds up to billions of dollars saved every year.

The wiring harness connects all the electronic components, like a car’s lights, speakers, sensors, and dashboard, to the main control units. Wiring harness manufacturing has stayed mostly manual for decades because of how complex and customized each harness needs to be, and automating the process has always been a challenge.

In fact, around 70% to 90% of wire harness production is still done by hand. It’s slow, labor-intensive, and often error-prone, with labor costs alone making up more of the wiring harness budget, especially for Tier 1 suppliers. So, much of this work is often done offshore, where labor is cheaper. But this creates supply chain risks.

Meanwhile, Q5D’s new robot can fully automate this process. Not only does it handle the wiring itself, but it can also lay the wires directly onto large car parts, like the inside roof panel (also known as the headliner), and hook them up to connectors. Q5D’s SQ25W also offers a way for onshore production. Q5D’s robot uses a digitally driven deposition process to lay down insulated wires onto complex 3D parts. That shift also opens the door for onshore production, cutting the need for outsourced manual labor.

It is Q5D’s largest robot yet. SQ25W is about the size of a small room, with a build volume of 2.5 meters long, 1.5 meters wide, and 15 centimeters high. That’s big enough to hold a full car headliner, with the lights, microphones, airbags, and even cameras and sensors for safety systems.

This robot can add insulated wires directly onto complex 3D car parts, secure them in place, and connect them. It eliminates the need for all the extra clips, ties, and padding that usually hold wires down. The system reads digital models and follows instructions from a touchscreen, making it easy to monitor and adjust. Additionally, it’s fast, moving at four meters per second and laying down wires at one meter per second, which is twice as fast as Q5D’s earlier machines.

Interestingly, the robot can also be used to wire drones, aircraft parts, and other complex 3D shaped parts that often have non-flat, curvy, or uneven shapes, making placing wires neatly challenging when done manually.

According to Q5D’s Chief Marketing Officer, Simon Baggott, “We’ve been closely engaged with four of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers and a similar number of their Tier 1 automotive suppliers over the last few years. The SQ25W has been designed in response to their needs. Automation, onshoring, and cost reduction are high on the agenda of these companies, and this new robot delivers all three and more.”

The core structure of the SQ25W has already been delivered to Q5D’s headquarters in Bristol, UK, and final assembly is underway. The robot is expected to be up and running by late spring 2025.

Once ready, carmakers and their suppliers can test the robot with their own components at Q5D’s technical assessment center in Bristol. This allows them to see exactly how the robot handles their wiring needs before they decide to use it in full production.

What’s more, Q5D’s modular design means future robots could get even bigger or more specialized. The X-axis can be extended, and the machines can be dropped into existing factory setups. That flexibility makes it easier for manufacturers to adopt the tech without overhauling their entire operation. If this robot lives up to the hype, every car bought in the next decade could be wired by robots like the SQ25W.

All images courtesy of Q5D Technology

