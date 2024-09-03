3DPOD 316: Glynn Fletcher, EOS North America President

Glynn Fletcher is the President of EOS North America. Transitioning from the machine tool world to 3D printing has given him a unique perspective compared to many others in our industry. He is outspoken, direct, and clear in his views on both the immediate and long-term future of the industry. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we spoke with Glynn about the past, the current state of the market, downturns, and a hopeful future. He is very positive about the near-term outlook for EOS and optimistic about the long-term prospects for the industry. Strap in for this fun ride.
