Low-cost “Suzy” Polymer Powder 3D Printer is Faster and Cheaper than Past Models

Polish laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) firm Sinterit has released a follow-up to its predecessors, Lisa and Nils, called Suzy, a $19,490 printer equipped with a 30W fiber diode laser. With a build volume of 130 x 180 x 330 mm, the machine prints at speeds up to 20 mm/h and supports layer heights as fine as 0.075 mm. Wall thicknesses can be as thin as 0.5 mm. Currently, it prints only PA12, but support for PP is expected soon. The machine is compatible exclusively with Sinterit powders.

“Few in the 3D printing industry recall the early days of desktop printers. The first HP desktop laser printer cost around $5,000 and took long enough to print that you could leave for lunch before it was done. Each new generation brought faster speeds and lower costs, revolutionizing the market. This is exactly what has been missing in the SLS industry – and what Sinterit is determined to change. Our goal is to introduce a new, significantly improved model every three years, with much lower costs and much higher performance,” said Sinterit CEO Albert Klein.

“Since shipping its first printer in 2014, Sinterit has grown into a reliable manufacturer with staying power. Its SLS printers have quietly revolutionized workshops and labs, proving that big ideas don’t need sprawling factories — just passionate execution. With Suzy, we continue our mission to empower engineers worldwide. Each precise, laser-sintered 75-micron layer represents a step toward the future,” said Sinterit CTO Petr Tuma.

This printer is 20% cheaper than the model it replaces while being 35% faster. Combined with a 60% reduction in powder costs, it demonstrates that Sinterit is serious about total cost of ownership and overall affordability.

Sinterit previously appeared to be moving upmarket, shifting away from affordable machines toward the mid-market segment. In 2021, it released Nils, a $75,000 printer with a 200 x 200 x 330 mm build volume. The machine was innovative, featuring quick switchover capability between builds. It was designed to compete with entry-level models in the EOS P100 segment. With continued investment and focus, the company might have been able to convert EOS customers to its platform.

Now, however, the company’s focus is firmly back on the entry-level segment. The Suzy is a pared-down, solid-looking, affordable unit designed to take the fight to Formlabs. In this segment, volume matters, and the technology can be democratized at a much lower cost. It’s unfortunate that there aren’t more alternatives targeting the industrial market. The company even suggests the Nils was a misstep, stating, “We ventured into the mid-tier SLS manufacturing market with the NILS 480 3D printer in 2021. However, the company has since pivoted its focus. The market for mid- and large-size SLS machines is overcrowded, with slim profit margins. That’s not where we want to be,” said Maks Wikar, Sinterit’s Sales Director.

It’s an interesting observation and a valuable lesson. In material extrusion, many vendors are increasing prices, assuming higher margins will follow. They believe there’s more margin potential as they scale upward. Sinterit, however, has found that this isn’t the case for its segment. Currently, the Nils is no longer available. It’s an expensive lesson in the risks of misaligned product-market fit.

The company will continue to offer the Lisa X printer for users who want more customizable settings, but the spotlight is clearly on this hefty 195-kilogram machine. The unit operates with Sinterit Studio software on Windows and features a 9-inch LCD touchscreen. It supports Wi-Fi, USB, and Ethernet connectivity, and can be plugged directly into a standard wall socket—no three-phase power required.

Equipped with a four-zone heating system, the chamber reaches temperatures up to 210°C. Designed for ease of use, the printer integrates seamlessly with the Sinterit Powder Handling Station, the Sinterit Sandblaster, and the ATEX-compatible vacuum cleaner. Notably, it does not require a gas supply for operation.

The Suzy is around $5,000 cheaper than the Formlabs Fuse, which should give many shoppers pause. Formlabs is formidable in sales and marketing, however, and its inertia and installed base may be the main drivers behind the Fuse’s continued success. Still, it’s encouraging to see two solid options in this price segment. Entry-level powder bed fusion has traditionally been a challenging space for profitability. But with a more mature technology landscape, better post-processing tools, and accumulated industry learnings, perhaps the segment is finally poised for significant growth.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.