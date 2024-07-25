Empowering Businesses with Additive Manufacturing Electronics Expertise from J.A.M.E.S

J.A.M.E.S, the platform for 3D printed electronics, offers guidance and support to companies seeking to integrate Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) technology into their business operations. The engineering team, specialists in AME, provides expert support throughout the integration process.

The team leverages its expertise in AME to provide comprehensive technical system support. They handle routine maintenance tasks, such as replacing printer heads, filters, and tubes, while also verifying adherence to design specifications.

Selecting appropriate processes and materials is vital for the success of 3D printing projects. J.A.M.E.S collaborates with industry experts to provide support during this phase, assisting businesses in choosing materials and processes customized to their specific requirements. This approach ensures that projects achieve excellence in quality and innovation.

Design and simulation require specialized tools and knowledge. The J.A.M.E.S engineering team, experienced in RF, can translate ideas into detailed designs and run precise simulations. Their technical proficiency transforms visions into functional prototypes, ready for manufacturing.

Once the prototype has met all requirements, the print and assembly processes commence. The team oversees the entire process to ensure every detail is perfect. The outcome is a printed and assembled product of high quality. For further validation and measurement, the team conducts thorough checks of the printed products and confirms the functionality and quality of the final applications.

J.A.M.E.S understands the uniqueness of each customer’s needs and tailors services to specific requirements. Therefore, Head of Marketing & Sales Alexandre Schäfer offers a 30-minute free call to anyone interested in integrating AME or needing support with this technology. For further details, visit the J.A.M.E.S website.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.