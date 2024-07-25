3D Printing News Unpeeled: Jabil, Ursa & Triastek 

Jabil will cut 130 out of 400 manufacturing jobs in Albuquerque. The cuts are due to the company losing a medical metal device manufacturing contract.
Ursa Major meanwhile is expanding a $14 million metal printing alloy development lab in Youngstown with America Makes to help the company handle its US lift and defense contracts.
BioNTech and Triastek have announced a bioprinting deal with a $10 million up front payment that could result in a total payout exceeding $1.2 billion. The deal is to cover new release kinetics and drug geometries in oral dosage firms for RNA therapeutics.
