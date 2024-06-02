3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 2, 2024

Things are heating up in the AM industry, with lots of webinars and events coming this week! Stratasys continues its training courses and road trip, and some major industry events will be held, including the Smart Manufacturing Experience, TCT 3Sixty and ADDIT3D. There will also be open houses and demonstration days galore, so read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

June 3 – 7: ADDIT3D International Trade Show

First up, the 8th edition of ADDIT3D, the International Trade Show on Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing, will once again be held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Spain from June 3-7. The trade show will feature a great program of experts analyzing the major challenges that face additive technology today, as well as a robust exhibit hall. Plus, on the morning of the 6th, you can also take part in Additive Talks, a conference program organized by BEC and ADDIMAT, the Additive & 3D Manufacturing Technologies Association of Spain.

“Thanks to the exhibition area and the conferences, ADDIT3D has become a reference point for the industry and offers a unique opportunity to exchange information and technology, improve competitiveness of manufacturing processes and gain firsthand knowledge on the advances of this technology.”

You can register for ADDIT3D here, and Additive Talks here.

June 3: Stratasys Digital Anatomy Creator Advanced

Stratasys will hold an “Advanced Webinar on the Digital Anatomy Creator” at 11 am EST on Monday, June 3rd. The Digital Anatomy Creator (DAC) software tool can help you enhance the possibilities of the J850 Digital Anatomy 3D printer, which enables users to create and customize precise medical models. Attendees will hear from Catherine Wallace, Senior Medical Segment Applications Engineer at Stratasys, about how layers are built on different geometries and how to create custom materials to use in Noise Functions, as well as explore advanced features through application examples, and more.

“This session will delve into the software’s advanced features for creating medical 3D models.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 4 – 5: 3D PRINT Lyon

3D PRINT Congress & Exhibition Lyon, the major professional AM event in France since its creation in 2014, will take place from June 4-5. For its 10-year anniversary edition, more than 6,000 participants are expected to attend, as well as nearly 300 exhibitors, like 3DZ, Bambu Lab, Caracol, Desktop Metal, Formlabs, and many more. Numerous machines will be operating during the event, and live demonstrations of many technologies and materials will be running on the floor.

“Loyal to its DNA, 3D PRINT Lyon will offer a free congress with the participation of speakers from all over the world to share best practices and provide you with concrete answers to better experiment and appropriate the technology.”

You can register for the event here.

June 4 – 5: Smart Manufacturing Experience

If you happen to be in the U.S., and not France, from June 4-5, then head to Pittsburgh for the Smart Manufacturing Experience, with its interactive technology showcase, thought-provoking presentations, and strategic networking sessions. The event is hosted by SME, the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII), and Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. (AMI), and will feature an exhibition hall, keynote series, a career forum workshop, and more. Plus, the inaugural Women of SMART Experience by SME and Women in Manufacturing (WiM) will be held in conjunction with this event on June 4th.

“Join us as we unite to showcase the valuable impact that women are making in the manufacturing industry and the community. Attendees will grow professionally through networking with smart manufacturing peers and walk away with new smart takeaways to enhance their personal and professional development, as well as spend a few hours in the afternoon networking by joining together in a community service project.”

You can register for the Smart Manufacturing Experience here. If you also plan on attending Women of SMART Experience, register here and receive complimentary registration to the Smart Manufacturing Experience!

June 4 – 9: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues advanced training courses this week at both its North American subsidiary and EMEA locations. First up, “P3 Advanced Operations” will be held for Origin One customers in Minnesota from June 4-6, and “PolyJet Advanced Operations” will be at the same location on the same dates. This week’s final course in the U.S., “SAF Advanced Operations,” will be from June 4-9. Also from June 4-6, “P3 Advanced Operations” will be held in Germany.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

Keep an eye on the events calendar for future offerings!

June 4 – 6: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

This week, Würth Additive Group (WAG), joined by Raise3D, begins Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. The tour stops in North Carolina this week, first in Charlotte on Tuesday, June 4th, and then in Raleigh on Tuesday, June 4th. On Thursday, June 6th, it moves on to Roanoke, Virginia.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the events here.

June 4, 5, & 7: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

Another company continuing its tours across the U.S. is Stratasys, as it continues the Experience Stratasys Tour with more visits in California. This is a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. This week, the truck stops first at the University of California, Irvine on the 4th, and then at the USS Iowa in Los Angeles on the 5th. Finally, on Friday the 7th, the tour heads to TopGolf in El Segundo, California, hosted once again by Purple Platypus.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

June 4: Meltio & FasTech Discuss LW-DED for Nickel-Based Super Alloys

On June 4th, Meltio and its trusted sales partner FasTech will hold a joint webinar at 11 am EST about “Wire-Directed Energy Deposition (DED) of Nickel-Based Super Alloys.” Alejandro Lázaro, Meltio’s Meltio Process and Materials Manager, and Yashwanth Bandari, FasTech’s Director of Business Development, will cover the value proposition for making metal components with wire-DED, compare WAAM and laser-wire DED (LW-DED) technologies, share some case studies of 3D printing nickel-based super alloys with both of these manufacturing methods, and more. There will also be a Q&A session.

“Meltio’s technology provides a perfect platform for manufacturing parts ranging from small to extremely large sizes, meeting very tight deadlines, often up to ten times faster than conventional additive manufacturing methods. This makes it an ideal solution for several industries, including aerospace, power generation, defense, and medical sectors.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 5 – 6: TCT 3Sixty

The definitive industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing event in the UK, TCT 3Sixty, will be held at NEC Birmingham from June 5-6. This is a must-attend show for engineers, designers, and buyers interested in adopting, evaluating, or optimizing 3D printing within their business. Attendees will benefit from four stages of world class learning, almost 200 technology providers, the TCT Connect Lounge for networking, the UK Additive Research Hub, and much more. Plus, you don’t want to miss “a night of 3D printing & additive excellence” on the 5th at TCT Awards 2024.

“The event goes beyond simply raising awareness and adoption of additive manufacturing and 3D printing. We have designed an event that ensures attendees develop a 360-degree understanding of the potential of these amazing technologies to help increase utilisation at all stages of the design, engineering and manufacturing process.”

You can register for TCT 3Sixty here.

June 5: ASTM International on Additive Construction Industry

ASTM International’s AMCOE will focus on the future of building during a free webinar this Wednesday, June 5th, at 10 am EST about “Additive Construction: Industry Overview.” Stephan Mansour, an Additive Construction (AC) specialist at Wohlers Associates powered by ASTM International, will explore the potential of AC in a variety of sectors. It’s a great session for anyone looking to gain first-hand knowledge of AC technology, and attendees will achieve a broad overview of market growth, AC history and types of solutions, potential opportunities, and more.

“The construction industry is progressively embracing additive construction from making small parts to large structures. As this technology advances, it promises to become an increasingly viable supplement to traditional construction methods. The term additive construction (AC) has been coined to describe technologies that build large-scale structures layer by layer. Applications of AC cover all construction sectors and expand to large-scale real estate projects, elements of buildings, entire structures, civil infrastructure, and disaster relief. AC also encompasses relevant areas of architecture, engineering, robotics, and project and facility management.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 5: Carpenter Additive on Metal Powder Management

Later in the day on the 5th, at 11 am EST, Carpenter Additive will teach you how to become a master of metal powder management for peak efficiency in its webinar on “Best Practices to Differentiate Value in Metal Powder Management.” You’ll learn about the often neglected, yet essential aspect of production optimization—material management—and find actionable strategies to differentiate value in production processes. Attendees will learn valuable perspectives and practical approaches to improve the performance of their organizations.

“Taking a step back from the intricacies of material engineering, we’ll explore emerging material trends shaping modern production environments. More importantly, we’ll spotlight how leading companies are strategically shifting their focus to material as a cornerstone of continuous improvement initiatives. From optimizing material selection to streamlining powder management processes, attendees will gain invaluable insights into harnessing the power of materials to drive operational efficiency and innovation.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 6: Hawk Ridge Systems Digital Manufacturing Showcase

In San Jose, California on Thursday, June 6th, Hawk Ridge Systems is holding a Digital Manufacturing Showcase from 10 am until 2 pm PT. Attendees will get a first-hand look at AM and post-processing technology from industry leaders HP, DyeMansion, Markforged, and Formlabs, including the new Form 4 industrial resin 3D printer. There will be live demonstrations, and three Hawk Ridge Systems experts will be the speakers during this event.

“From customized prototypes to on-demand production, our experts will demonstrate how additive manufacturing can improve your workflow. We’ll also explore how post-processing techniques can elevate 3D-printed parts to create end-use products, showcasing the seamless integration of technology and craftsmanship.”

You can register for the event here.

June 6: Materialise & Digital Twins for Better Cancer Treatment

Materialise is holding a webinar at 11 am EST on the 6th that’s all about “Advancing Toward Patient-Specific Digital Twins for Better Liver Cancer Treatment.” Attendees will hear about the challenges of liver cancer radioembolization, how digital twins and computational modeling and simulation can help resolve some of these challenges, the results of a study from the University of Ghent, what a smooth workflow looks like with modeling by Materialise and simulation by Ansys, and more.

“The use of digital twins in healthcare is no longer a futuristic concept but a reality, showcasing its benefits in medical applications. Computational modeling and simulation (CM&S) is essential to this process, but a smooth workflow is needed to increase adoption in clinical practice. Liver cancer treatment can benefit from CM&S, especially with liver radioembolization, by optimizing injection parameters such as injection flow rate and injection position to maximize tumor dose. Join us to learn more about how digital twins and CM&S can help improve liver cancer treatment.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 6: Pre-Print Checks for Optimal FDM Results

Also on the 6th, but at 12 pm EST, Stratasys will hold another webinar, highlighting “10 Essential Pre-Print Checks for Optimal FDM Printing Results.” Shuvom Ghose, GrabCAD Software Business Development Manager at Stratasys, will share his knowledge and experience with attendees so they can optimize their FDM process and get consistent, high-quality prints. Attendees will learn about important topics like verifying a model’s integrity and watertightness, optimizing print orientation and support generation, validating the slicing process, post-print handling, and more. Shuvom will also demonstrate how GrabCAD Print and Print Pro can simplify and streamline these crucial checks.

“In this informative session, you’ll discover the critical aspects of pre-print preparation that guarantee accurate and precise FDM prints on the first attempt.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 6: Plastic 3D Printing vs. Injection Molding with Xometry

Thursday, June 6th is a busy day! At 1 pm EST, Xometry will hold a webinar about “Plastic 3D Printing vs. Injection Molding: Making the Best Choice.” Attendees will get to see a presentation from Greg Paulsen, Xometry’s Director of Applications Engineering and Marketing, and learn when and why to use one method over the other, as well as their practical applications, limitations, and benefits, and how these important decisions can guide the journey of a product’s lifecycle. At the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

“During the session, Xometry will identify the ‘sweet spots’ where additive manufacturing excels and situations where its limitations become apparent, including cost-effectiveness through break-even analysis. Additionally, Xometry will showcase tools on its platform that enable informed decisions and project tracking.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 6: Healthcare Innovation Unveiled with 3D Systems & Nota3D

The final June 6th event will be at an open house from 2-7 pm EST at Ledgeview Brewing in Warsaw, Indiana, where 3D Systems and Nota3D will show off the latest developments in AM for healthcare. In addition to food, fun, and a few beverages, attendees will get to see extrusion 3D printing and medical implants 3D printed out of PEEK, cobalt chrome, and titanium. Orthopaedic device manufacturers can implement new revenue streams, with accelerated time to market, by expanding their AM portfolio. Partnering with 3D Systems and Nota3D, you can get help with conception, design, and development, as well as regulatory expertise, technology transfers, and more.

“Plus, we’ll showcase 3D printed investment casting patterns that can help streamline the creation of intricate implant designs as well as technology that enables rapid iteration and refinement of medical device prototypes.”

Register for the open house here by tomorrow, June 4th.

June 7: SPE Panel Discussion on Aerospace & Defense

Finally, at 12 pm EST on Friday, June 7th, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE), 3Dnatives, and ImplementAM, Powered by SPE, will hold the kick-off event of the “Between the Layers” virtual panel discussion series. This conversation between industry experts from across the value chain will be about “Additive Manufacturing Materials and Innovations for Aerospace & Defense,” also known as AeroDef. Topics will include the current AM materials and processes being used in AeroDef, specific needs for this sector, including cybersecurity and high performance, future directions for these materials and processes, and more.

“If you’re into high-performance AM materials, part of the AeroDef value chain, or need insights into additive manufacturing, this event is for you.”

You can register for this free panel discussion here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.