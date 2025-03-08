3D Printing News Briefs & Events Roundup: March 8, 2025

Starting this week, we’re shaking things up a little! We’ll be combining our 3D Printing News Briefs with a more curated weekly list of 3D printing webinars and events to make everything more streamlined and efficient. This weekend, we’re covering sustainable materials and scientific research, and events in the medical and space sectors, as well as an ASTM workshop, a 3D Systems webinar about semiconductors, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Briefs

EOS Aluminum AlSi10Mg Produced with 100% Recycled Feedstock

Global additive manufacturing leader EOS recently made an exciting announcement: one of its most popular metal materials, EOS Aluminium AlSi10Mg, is now made with 100% recycled feedstock – an achievement the company says is an AM industry first. The material was added to EOS’s Responsible Products portfolio a year ago, when it started using 30% recycled feedstock and gained a 20% reduction in CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent). EOS says that by increasing the recycled content to 100%, it’s been able to achieve 77% CO2e reduction from the prior material, and 83% CO2e reduction in comparison to AlSi10Mg made with virgin raw material. The updated EOS Aluminum AlSi10Mg offers the same characteristics, properties, and performance in 3D printed parts, like 5% elongation at break and 245 MPa yield strength, so customers won’t need to re-qualify their applications. EOS has several other Responsible Products, including PA 1101 ClimateNeutral polymer materials, as well as the VIRTUCYCLE Used Polymer Material Take-Back Program.

“We’re proud to have developed our first EOS metal material made with 100% recycled feedstock and to have achieved so much in less than a year. We will continue to explore ways to reduce the carbon footprint of our customers‘ applications with every EOS product – from materials and hardware to design optimization – they all add up to a more responsible end-use product for our customers and the climate,” said Sophia Heyl, EOS Product Specialist.

3D Printed Mycelium Biocomposites Research

Speaking of sustainability, a study by a trio of researchers at the University of Washington explains how they transformed recycled coffee grounds into living biocomposites with 3D printing. Danli Luo, Junchao Yang, and Nadya Peek built a custom, open source 3D printing system called Fungibot, made entirely from off-the-shelf components so as to be more accessible and cost-effective. Their unique biopaste, called Mycofluid, is mostly made up of used espresso coffee grounds, mixed with brown rice flour for essential carbohydrates. Grain spawn inoculates the substrate, while a small amount of xanthan gum ensures that the Mycofluid develops a consistent viscosity so it can be extruded. Finally, water is gradually added to perfectly tune the paste for printing. By combining digital fabrication with natural growth of fungal mycelium, the team’s method creates a strong material for printing compostable products, without having to use petroleum-based plastics.

As for the open source printer, a clear polycarbonate tube is used as a material reservoir for up to one liter of Mycofluid. Then, a printhead with an auger-driven mechanism precisely extrudes the paste in a consistent, steady flow. Once the structure is printed, it’s put in a sanitized environment, and gets a daily misting of water over ten days. During this period, the living fungal mycelium starts to colonize the 3D printed substrate, fusing the layers and forming a continuous, natural “skin” over it. The final structure has some excellent properties: it’s water-repellant, and while the tensile strength decreases a little, its ductility increases, along with its ability to absorb compressive forces. The living mycelium is also able to bio-weld separate printed parts together, as evidenced by the above images of a vase printed in three segments that later merged into one. This shows the potential for constructing complex, self-supporting geometries that conventional molding techniques can’t always manage.

3D Printed Models for HSV Treatment

About two-thirds of the global population are affected by the Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), and while many are asymptomatic, other people unfortunately deal with painful flare-ups. Antiviral medications can lower the severity and frequency of these, but it’s not a cure, and their effectiveness may even diminish over time. These antivirals, developed with simplified cell cultures, aren’t able to replicate the complexity of human tissue, so they have a hard time addressing how the virus behaves in the human body. But, a team of researchers from the Fred Hutch Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) created 3D bioprinted models of human skin as a more precise approach to HSV drug development. By depositing fibroblasts into culture vessels, layering keratinocytes on top, and incubating the cells in different media formulations, they developed two organoid models for different HSV infection stages that replicate both the dermal and epidermal tissues in human skin. The submerged model simulates an initial infection through a break in the skin, while the air-liquid interface (ALI) model mimics the flare-ups that occur from latent virus reservoirs in the body.

The team used the 3D bioprinted models to screen a total of 738 medicinal compounds, including both FDA-approved and novel drugs. One of these drugs was acyclovir, which is the current standard of care for HSV. A recombinant HSV expressed a green fluorescent protein, while fibroblasts were labeled with a red fluorescent protein, so the researchers could examine the direct effect of the drugs on the virus through high-content fluorescent microscopy; if the green HSV signal was reduced, the treatment was working. They determined that, in comparison to the ALI model, acyclovir was less effective in the submerged model, in which HSV infects mainly keratinocytes. This explains why the drug has is so inconsistent in treating flare-ups: it might not be potent enough to control the virus in keratinocytes. The researchers identified nearly 20 other antiviral compounds with positive results that could help better suppress HSV infections, while causing minimal toxicity to the surrounding cells.

3D Printing Webinars & Events

March 10 – 14: AAOS Annual Meeting

From March 10-14 in San Diego, California, the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) will take place. The educational program will include workshops, courses, and interactive lectures focused on the latest orthopaedic breakthroughs across all specialties. The OrthoDome is an immersive video theater room showcasing orthopaedic surgical techniques and devices in 4K resolution video, with live narration by the experts, while the exhibit hall will have representatives from over 600 companies—including 3D Systems, Materialise, Exactech, Northwell Health, Armadillo Additive, and more—so attendees can discover solutions that will transform patient care.

“The Annual Meeting is where you learn first-hand from leaders in the field through interactive, engaging sessions. It’s the place to get your hands on the latest technology and innovations in the Exhibit Hall. It’s the invaluable opportunity to reconnect with colleagues and expand your network.​”

You can register for the 2025 AAOS Annual Meeting here.

March 10: 13th ASTM AM CoE Snapshot Workshop

The 13th ASTM AM CoE Snapshot Workshop will be held in conjunction with the ASTM International F42 Committee and ISO TC261 on Monday, March 10th, at Texas A&M University (TAMU). The workshop, “Accelerating the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing in Emerging Sectors: Cross-Pollination from Established Sectors,” is designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange between established industries—including space, aviation, medical, and defense—and emerging sectors, such as marine, oil, and gas. It will feature 10 expert-led talks and two interactive panels about how additive manufacturing insights and innovations in established sectors can address challenges and open up opportunities in newer industries.

“This hands-on course equips engineers to effectively leverage AM Standards in their daily workflows. Participants will gain valuable insights to enhance quality, ensure safety, and streamline operations. Led by industry experts, the course emphasizes practical applications and real-world examples to help you confidently apply Standards in your work.”

You can register for the workshop here.

March 11 – 12: Space-Comm Expo

The UK’s largest space industry event, Space-Comm Expo, will be at ExCeL London from March 11-12. This is the fifth year for the event, which supports the space industry through keynote speakers, product demonstrations, roundtables, workshops, multiple conference theatres, 1-2-1 networking opportunities, and over 200 international exhibitors, including Markforged and Protolabs. 5,000 attendees are expected, including global leaders from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the United Nations, and delegates from government, defense, aerospace, and academia. This is said to be the only event that covers the entire space supply chain, so it should be of great interest to those of us in the AM industry.

“Space-Comm Expo is the community hub for the space industry. Everyone in the industry is welcome at Space-Comm Expo and there is no requirement to be a paid member of a trade organisation or body.”

You can register for the expo here.

March 11 – 13: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

Stratasys is back with its Experience Stratasys tour of the U.S. this week, with three stops on the East Coast. First, the tour will stop in Boxborough, Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 11th, and Wednesday, March 12th, before heading to Branford, Connecticut on Thursday, March 13th. Visitors can see the latest in Stratasys materials, software, and 3D printers, including the H350, F370CR, J55, Origin One, Neo800, and the new F3300. Engineers and Production experts will be available to answer your questions, so you can learn how Stratasys can help solve critical manufacturing challenges at every point of the production cycle.

“Register today to attend an event hosted by our local 3D printing teams who will be on hand to answer questions and walk you through the featured Stratasys printers and applications. Feel free to come and go anytime during the open hours — whatever works best for your schedule.”

Keep an eye on the tour page, it could be heading to your area next!

March 11: Advanced Wafer Tables for Semiconductors

3D Systems will hold a webinar at 1 pm EST on Tuesday the 11th about how “Advanced wafer tables boost semiconductor production yield and quality.” The precision and reliability of wafer tables is critical in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and can directly impact efficiency and yield. Scott Green, Principal Solutions Leader at 3D Systems, will explain how the company’s complete ecosystem can be used to create more optimized metal components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, like advanced wafer tables, to reduce lead time, minimize supply chain challenges, improve reliability and efficiency, and more.

“Through design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), it’s possible to optimize internal cooling channels and surface patterns, thus dramatically improving surface temperatures and thermal gradients while reducing time constants. With unique designs attainable only with additive manufacturing, it is possible to efficiently dissipate heat, increase reliability through structural optimization, enhance system throughput and accuracy, and improve overall performance.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 12: CCCS Presents Roboze Technology

At 12 pm EST on March 12th, “CCCS presents Roboze’s Innovative Technology” in an exclusive webinar. CAD/CAM CONSULTING SERVICES, or CCCS, is an official Roboze reseller, and provides sales, installation, service, and support for equipment, software, and materials in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Hawaii. Roboze’s accurate, versatile 3D printing systems can produce parts using composite materials and super polymers to replace metals in industries with extreme working conditions. CCCS will introduce the technology in this webinar, and discuss the benefits of 3D printing on-demand parts with these materials, and how they can be a great complement to traditional machining processes.

“Graham Hargreaves (Strategic Business Manager, CCCS) will team up with Axel Fernandes (Additive Manufacturing Lead, CCCS) and Levi Smith (Global Director of Channel, ROBOZE) to discuss how ROBOZE 3D printing solutions can seamlessly integrate into your shops to help you close the manufacturing loop.”

You can get a ticket to the free webinar here, but only until March 11th.

March 12 – 13: Nano-Micro-Lithography Symposium (NMLS)

From March 12-13, GenISys, micro resist technology, Nanoscribe, and Heidelberg Instruments will present the 9th Nano-Micro-Lithography Symposium at TU Eindhoven in the Netherlands. This will give attendees the chance to see different lithography systems in a real laboratory context. A mix of topics related to 3D laser, light, ion, and electron beam lithography will be discussed, and customers and technical experts from all four companies will present their latest applications and technologies for nano-micro lithography.

“Two high-level keynotes will highlight the prospects and technical potential of nano-micro lithography. Several system users from the participating companies will provide detailed insights into their microfabrication projects and describe their experiences with various products, technologies and applications.”

You can register for the symposium here.

March 12 – 13: Medical Technology UK

In the week’s second medical sector event, Medical Technology UK will be held in Coventry, England from March 12-13. The exhibition and educational program for medical device engineers will feature over 120 exhibitors, a Supplier Design, Development & Manufacturing Showcase, the UK Women in MedTech Forum, networking opportunities, and more. An exciting learning program will feature sessions like “3D Printing for MedTech: Making It Work for Your Business,” “Short and Long-Term Implantable Silicone 3d Printing Update,” and more. Several familiar exhibitors will be on hand, including Materialise, 3D MicroPrint, CeramTec, HP 3D Printing, Arkema, and more.

“Join us for an inspiring and educational two-day program, discover all the benefits 3D printing brings to medtech applications, and take the opportunity to expand your network.”

You can register for the free event here.

March 12: Massivit Open House NY

If you’re interested in large-format 3D printing, you won’t want to miss Massivit’s Open House NY on Wednesday, March 12th, from 9:45 am-2:45 pm EST. Hosted by Massivit customer Pink Sparrow in Brooklyn, the event takes a deep dive into the company’s massive 3D printers. Attendees will get to see the Massivit 5000 in action, handle a range of 3D printed parts, ask the technical team questions, and discover applications like 3D retail displays, giant interactive props, theme park experiences, furniture, and much more. For more information, check out the full agenda. Lunch and drinks are complimentary!

“See Massivit’s giant 3D Printer in action and hear from our customer how it has expanded their business and sped up production. You’ll discover giant event installations, 3D-printed characters, retail POPs and experiential activations. Enjoy lunch and drinks on us!”

You can register for the open house here. Seats are limited, so don’t delay!

March 13: EmpowerHer by SME & AWT Foundation

SME and the Alliance for Working Together (AWT) Foundation are teaming up for “EmpowerHer: Inspiring Voices of Engineering and Manufacturing.” This empowering discussion starts at 11 am EST, and will focus on conversations that feature leading women in manufacturing and engineering. Four panelists will share their insights, journeys, and challenges in a virtual panel discussion; at 12 pm EST, there is an optional in-person experience at AWT Foundation in Mentor, Ohio as well. Attendees will learn how engineering and manufacturing can transform ideas into reality, and help make a positive impact on the world, from some of the top women in the industry.

“Whether you’re just starting out or looking to advance your career, this session will provide valuable perspectives and guidance.”

Register for this inspiring discussion here.

March 13: Watchmaking with HP, Metal AM, AnalogLab, & Legor

Also at 11 am EST on the 13th, Metal AM Magazine will host HP, Legor, and AnalogLab for “Beyond extraordinary: Crafting time with HP Metal Jet S100,” a watchmaking journey with Metal Jet technology through the Amano+ Project. Attendees will learn how sinter-based AM technology transformed concepts into reality by unlocking design freedom, achieving mass customization and fully dense parts for high-value watchmaking ‘Made in Italy.’ Several speakers will share the transition from concept to reality, agility in design and mass customization, material capabilities, the partnership with designers, and more.

“So, whether you’re working in aerospace looking for lightweight, high-strength components; automotive designing next-gen parts; or an AM specialist pushing the limits of production, this webinar will provide key insights into how to leverage HP’s technology for your own applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 13: Eliminating FEA Meshing Bottleneck

Finally, at 1 pm EST on Thursday, March 13th, learn how to “Eliminate the FEA Meshing Bottleneck with nTop + Intact.Simulation.” During this webinar, attendees will learn about the partnership between nTop and Intact.Simulation, as the latter has been fully integrated into the nTop user experience so users can include simulation directly within their computational models for rapid iteration. Presenters from nTop and Intact Solutions will discuss how to quickly analyze complex models and designs by eliminating meshing bottlenecks, directly apply simulation results to refine models, and more.

“Our team will demonstrate how you can set up and launch analyses directly from within nTop without any loss in fidelity while performing linear elastic analysis solved directly on the implicit model. Intact does not require a conformal FE mesh, allowing for faster iterations and the ability to analyze designs containing complex geometries that are time-consuming and impractical in traditional FEA tools.”

You can register for the webinar here.

