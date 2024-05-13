3D Printing News Unpeeled: Hypersonics, Tidal Power, Indian Rocket Engine

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Hypersonics, Tidal Power, Indian Rocket Engine
RAPID

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has looked at using stainless steel DED to make spars for tidal turbine blades. They hope to make better blades with more iterations, and got AI Build to make the blades this time, but are looking at acquiring a machine. 

Aerojet has won the Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics (GAMMA-H) challenge and gets $22 million to reduce processing steps, lowering costs and getting closer to producing hypersonic vehicles. 

India´s space agency ISRO made a powder bed fusion rocket engine where they took 14 pieces and turned it into a one piece engine. Raw material usage was reduced by 97% and production time has been reduced by 60%.

