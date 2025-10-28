HeyGears

AMS 2026 Healthcare Session to Focus on 3D Printing in Dentistry and Oncology

08:00 am by Sarah Saunders
Our 9th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event is returning to New York City from February 24-26, 2026. Early registration ends this week, so don’t delay, because you don’t want to miss it!

Some things have changed, like the venue, and others, like our commitment to presenting on the business of 3D printing, will stay the same. On the first day, Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif will open the conference with a keynote presentation, another tradition we’re pleased to continue, along with the popular CEO Roundtable to close out the event.

Yoav Zeif gives a keynote speech at AMS 2025.

The inaugural AMS summit, held in Washington, D.C. in 2018, was focused solely on the future of 3D printing in medical and dental industries through a legal strategy lens. While the scope of the event has certainly widened since then, AM in the medical and dental sectors has remained a key topic at AMS throughout the years.

By 2034, the 3D printed medical device market will reach $16.5 billion in revenues, according to a report on “Market Trends and Opportunities in Medical Devices; Prosthetics, Dental, Audiology” by Additive Manufacturing Research. At an event like AMS that’s all about business in the AM industry, those numbers have certainly landed the topic a seat at the table.

“The use of 3D printing technology has had a significant impact on the healthcare sector. It has facilitated the production of personalized medical devices, reduced development costs, fostered innovation in advanced devices, and improved accessibility to prosthetics. Over the past two decades, its integration into healthcare has notably enhanced patient outcomes and expanded healthcare accessibility,” AM Research explained.

“Looking ahead, the medical device industry, particularly in prosthetics, audiology, and dental fields, is expected to see significant growth as these segments continue to benefit from 3D printing technology.”

At the last AMS, the session on healthcare focused on the impact of 3D printing in assistive technologies and how AM is scaling in the medical sector, as well as patient-centric devices and the policy landscape for AM in healthcare. AMS 2026 will hold its hourlong healthcare session on the second day of the conference, offering three separate presentations.

First, Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research for AM Research, will provide a Dental AM Market Forecast. AM Research published the eighth edition of its “3D Printing for Dentistry: Market Study & Forecast” this summer, which shared the latest findings and trends in the dental AM market outlook, “updated with the latest impacts from innovations, adoption rates, and challenges in each technology process, dental segment, and region.” Last year, the dental AM market generated $5.2 billion in revenue, which accounted for almost one-third of the entire AM market, and is expected to nearly double to $9.6 billion by 2033.

After Dunham’s dental forecast, Debbie Holton, Principal, Converge Consulting Group, will moderate a panel on 3D printing for dentistry, welcoming esteemed panelists Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D; Ankush Venkatesh, Intrapreneur, Additive Manufacturing, Glidewell; and Chris Kabot, VP and Global Head of Dental for Stratasys.

Image courtesy of AM Research

The session on healthcare at AMS 2026 will end with a panel on 3D printing for oncology, a topic the summit hasn’t really focused on in the past. Moderated by All3DP Senior Editor Carolyn Schwaar, the panelists will include Amy Alexander, Unit Head, Mechanical Development & Applied Computational Engineering, Mayo Clinic; Rajan Patel, the CEO of Kallisio; and Ricoh 3D for Healthcare’s Ryan Hess, Director, Innovation and Strategy, Additive Manufacturing.

As in previous years, AMS 2026 will also feature a small exhibit hall, private meeting rooms, breakfast and lunch, and plenty of networking opportunities, like the popular Bavarian Beer and Pretzels reception sponsored by AM Ventures. Plus, AMS is the only time the full team from 3DPrint.com and AM Research is all together in the same place. We’d love to talk to you about our AM industry coverage, custom research and data reports, and consulting services.

For all of this and much more, you can register for the event here. For $1,399, you can attend all the seminars, food functions, and the networking reception on February 24th. But don’t wait too long, because this Wednesday, October 29th, early registration ends and the rates will go up to $1,599.

Boston Micro Fabrication Secures U.S. Patent for Dual-Resolution microArch D1025 3D Printer

Incus Releases Hammer Pro25, Proving Innovation Doesn’t Need to Be Flashy

