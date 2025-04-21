AMS 2026 Returns to NYC with a New Setting and Intro Rates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) will return to New York City in February 2026, bringing together leaders, innovators, and investors in 3D printing for the ninth edition of our flagship business and networking summit. This year’s event comes with two major updates.

First, AMS 2026 will take place later than usual, running from February 24–26, instead of its typical early February schedule. Second, the event is moving to a new venue: the Museum of Jewish Heritage, located at 36 Battery Place, with views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and New York Harbor.

With these updates, preparations for AMS 2026 are officially underway. Although the event is still months away, this is the ideal time to begin planning your attendance—registration is now open, with current rates at early introductory pricing.

If you have attended AMS before, you’ll know that rates increase as the event approaches. By registering early, you can secure the lowest available price. All visitors will enjoy the full AMS experience, which includes three days of expert-led sessions, exhibitor booths, full food service during event hours, and outstanding networking opportunities.

As with previous years, AMS will be entirely in-person, and we look forward to welcoming you for some really exciting presentations and discussions!

What sets AMS apart is its focus on the business side of additive manufacturing (AM). From funding rounds to mergers and acquisitions, AMS always offers content that speaks to the financial forces shaping the industry.

Past editions of the conference have featured presentations and panels with top venture capitalists, private equity professionals, and executives from major AM firms. For example, at AMS 2025, attendees heard directly from CEOs like Yoav Zeif from Stratasys, Brigitte de Vet-Veithen from Materialise, and Jeff Graves from 3D Systems, during the highly anticipated CEO roundtable that concludes the event.

Beyond executive leadership and finance, AMS usually explores several verticals shaping the future of AM. For instance, healthcare is still one of the main topics, with sessions emphasizing applications like surgical planning, point-of-care production, prosthetics, and bioprinting. In 2025, experts from institutions such as the Mayo Clinic and the VA Medical Center shared insights into how AM transforms patient care and hospital workflows.

Other major tracks have included transportation and aerospace, where leaders from NASA, the U.S. Navy, and major automotive companies discussed how AM is scaling in mobility and defense. Sessions on software and workflow tools have featured companies like Stratasys, Autodesk, and nTop, focusing on design automation and production management. ​

AMS also covers topics like 3D printed electronics, large-format construction, energy applications, and sustainability. Expect AMS 2026 to continue that tradition, with keynotes, panels, and fireside chats exploring where the industry is headed and how companies navigate its challenges.

While the official program hasn’t been released yet, it’s expected to offer the same curated content that helps professionals stay informed and make smarter decisions about their role in the AM ecosystem.

As the event begins to take shape, several longtime supporters have already confirmed their return. Stratasys will once again serve as Diamond Sponsor, as it did in both 2024 and 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald and The Barnes Global Advisors are back as Presenting Sponsors after supporting last year’s event. AM Ventures will continue as Networking Sponsor, after hosting the popular Bavarian Beer and Pretzels reception the last two years. Additionally, AMT – The Association for Manufacturing Technology returns as a Sapphire Sponsor.

More details about the program, speakers, sessions, and exhibitors will be shared throughout the year. Additional sponsors and features will also be announced as AMS 2026 continues to come together.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can secure your spot here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.