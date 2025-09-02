AMS Focus: The Business Story Behind AM’s Next Chapter

2025 has been a reset year for 3D printing, with deals closed, assets changing owners, and new initial public offerings (IPOs) signaling where growth may come from next. If the market felt noisy, you’re not wrong. And that’s exactly why the business track at Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2026 features CEOs and executives who can explain where the industry goes from here.

Consolidation and carve-outs

The big story of the year was probably consolidation. Nano Dimension finally closed its acquisition of Desktop Metal and Markforged in April. The transaction ended what felt like a long saga (let’s not forget the lawsuits, shareholder drama, and all that waiting).

But consolidation didn’t stop there. Courts also approved the sale of ExOne, EnvisionTEC, and AIDRO — units that had been part of Desktop Metal — to an affiliate of Anzu Partners. These carve-outs showed how quickly business portfolios can shift hands, giving these brands a new chapter under Anzu, while Nano Dimension kept the core business. Together, the moves added to a sense of an industry that is reshaping itself, perhaps around more clear strategies and stronger foundations.

IPOs and new momentum

While some companies combined, others went looking for public markets. Creality filed to go public in Hong Kong, a move that highlights both the scale of China’s consumer base and the intense rivalry with Bambu Lab. In a different corner of the market, Graphy went public as well on South Korea’s secondary stock market, expecting that investors still see value in specialty materials, particularly in dental, where demand is steady and margins are still very healthy.

These IPOs tell us two things. First, Asia is becoming even more important in consumer 3D printing. Second, materials (especially in areas like dental) are still a strong draw for investors. So, 2025 has been about companies getting bigger where they can, while specialized players continue to find their niche.

Stocks, signals, and volatility

For companies that are already public, volatility hasn’t gone away. Investors want to see real use of machines, tighter spending, and growth in software and services. The chatter around Creality’s filing even captured a bigger truth: some investors are still willing to pay for growth, while others are waiting for the next market dip to find value. That tension is likely to remain a central theme when AMS turns the spotlight on public markets.

The Business Track at AMS 2026

Markets, deals, and leadership will be a central theme of the AMS 2026 program. Over three days, panels will look at public markets, private financing, venture capital, and forecasts, ending with the CEO roundtable.

Throughout the event, more than 20 CEOs will take the stage, including Yoav Zeif (Stratasys), John Barnes (The Barnes Global Advisors), Kenneth Church (nScrypt), Joseph Crabtree (AMT), Brigitte de Vet-Veithen (Materialise), Phil DeSimone (Carbon), Felix Ewald (DyeMansion), Omar Fergani (1000 Kelvin), Michael Fuller (Conflux Technology), Jeff Graves (3D Systems), Johannes Homa (Lithoz), Melanie Lang (FormAlloy), Brian Matthews (ADDiTEC), Rich Neill (APES), Kevin O’Keefe (nPower Technologies), Sam O’Leary (Nikon SLM Solutions), Rajan Patel (Kallisio), AJ Strandquist (Würth Additive), Øyvind Tafjord (Visitech), and Brett Walker (Electroninks).

Alongside them, attendees will also hear from executives at HP, VulcanForms, Continuum Powders, EOS, Lincoln Electric, and more. Together, these leaders cover everything from making parts to materials, software, hardware, and more.

If you’re planning to join us in New York, register for AMS 2026 here.

Want more between now and February? Then subscribe to AMS: The Preprint, our countdown newsletter for everything AMS 2026.

