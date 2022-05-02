3DPOD Episode 103: Dental 3D Printing with Ankush Venkatesh, Glidewell Intrapreneur

Ankush Venkatesh passionately tells us about Glidewell Dental‘s holistic and very vertically integrated adoption of 3D printing. The firm has had to make its own software, deploys over 400 3D printers. and is looking to make its own post-processing solutions, as well. As a large dental lab, the company also uses machine learning to automatically propose 3D printing design files in its operations. What follows is a great look into how a firm can gain a true advantage through creating and deploying technology wisely.

