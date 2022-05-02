Rapid

3DPOD Episode 103: Dental 3D Printing with Ankush Venkatesh, Glidewell Intrapreneur

16 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationDental 3D PrintingPost-processing
Inkbit

Share this Article

Ankush Venkatesh passionately tells us about Glidewell Dental‘s holistic and very vertically integrated adoption of 3D printing. The firm has had to make its own software, deploys over 400 3D printers. and is looking to make its own post-processing solutions, as well. As a large dental lab, the company also uses machine learning to automatically propose 3D printing design files in its operations. What follows is a great look into how a firm can gain a true advantage through creating and deploying technology wisely.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

200 3D Printed Houses to Be Built by Hyundai Subsidiary and Alquist 3D

3D Printed Patient-Specific Cancer Treatment Bolus Added to 3D Systems Portfolio

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 1st, 2022

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events ahead! 3D Systems has multiple offerings, while Stratasys continues its Experience Tour, Formlabs hosts The Digital Factory in Boston, and Nexa3D...

May 1, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 24, 2022

The last few weeks have been a little slow in terms of 3D printing webinars and events, but this week is more than making up for it! Topics run the...

April 24, 2022
3D PrintingBusinessMedical 3D Printing

$23M Funding Round to Expand 3D Printed Surgical Solutions from restor3d

A Research Triangle Park-based medical device company that is looking to reconstruct and repair the human body with 3D printing technology has raised $23 million in its fifth venture round....

April 18, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 17, 2022

Stratasys and Velo3D are both continuing their 3D printing tours for this week’s webinar and event roundup. There will also be a Space Showcase, a course on metal powder bed...

April 17, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal
FacFox
Arburg
3d systems
Velo3D
GE Additive
ExOne
Fabweaver
Omni3D
EOS
Rapid.Tech
Flashforge
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides