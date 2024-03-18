3DPOD Episode 191: Amy Alexander, 3D Printing at the Mayo Clinic

Amy Alexander leads the 3D printing initiatives at the Mayo Clinic. You’ll be astounded by the ambitious plans this hospital has for additive manufacturing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Amy discusses the Mayo Clinic’s multi-year strategy to utilize powder bed fusion for printing metal implants, instruments, and devices in-house. Additionally, Amy elaborates on how her team is applying Additive Manufacturing within the hospital. In particular areas, like new device design, the team is indeed undertaking innovative activities. This is essential reading for anyone interested in the intersection of 3D printing and healthcare.
