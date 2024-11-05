Printing Money Episode 23: Additive Manufacturing Deal Analysis with Alex Kingsbury

Episode 23 is here, and it’s chock-full. Alex Kingsbury, nLIGHT Market Development Manager and, not to mention, co-creator of the Printing Money podcast, re-joins Danny and the result is 60 minutes of additive manufacturing (AM) deals and analysis.
First, we jump right in to cover Nano Dimension’s in-progress deals with Desktop Metal and Markforged. Then, we cover services bureaus, major public-private funding news, and a lot of venture capital (VC) raises and financings. Last, we touch on the recent news of the postponement of Formnext Chicago.
Here are just a few companies that get mentioned in this episode: Incodema, I3D, KAM, ADDMAN, Sintavia, Stifel North Atlantic, ASTRO America, Summers Value Partners, Stellantis, In-Q-Tel, Embedded Ventures, SpaceX, nTop, Seurat, NVIDIA, AE Ventures, HorizonX, Nimble Partners, AM Ventures, Breakthrough Victoria, Finindus, Sumitomo, and more.
Please enjoy Episode 23, and see you later this month at Formnext in Frankfurt, or, as Danny so well puts it, “The Super Bowl of 3D printing.”
This episode was recorded October 29, 2024.
Timestamps:
00:14 – Welcome to Episode 23, and welcome to Alex Kingsbury
01:37 – We have a lot to cover!
02:03 –AMS was a telling preview of 2024
02:53 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) acquiring Desktop Metal (DM)
05:21 – NNDM-DM last steps before closing in Q4 2024
08:04 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) acquiring Markforged (MKFG)
10:25 – An enormous amount of efficiencies
12:09 – How will NNDM, DM, and MKFG integrate?
14:19 – Markforged settles litigation from Continuous Composites
15:41 – ADDMAN acquires KAM
19:18 – AM service bureau markets: All boats are floating in the US, and all boats are sinking in Europe (Or, “Europe makes the printers, The USA prints the parts”)
20:02 – Sandvik divesting investment in BEAMIT
20:26 – Proto Labs closing metal LPBF facility in Germany
23:36 – AM Forward fund is approved by SBIC
26:26 – Restor3d closes $70m financing ($55M equity, $15M debt)
27:56 – 6K $82M Series E round
31:17 – Chromatic3D closes $6M round
32:55 – Freeform raises $14M
35:15 – NVIDIA backs 3D printing!
38:11 – nTop receives investment from NVIDIA
40:34 – AM Ventures’ portfolio companies get a boost
40:53 – Conflux raises $11M Series B for heat exchangers
43:58 – Fortius Metals raises $2M from Finindus
45:15 – Sun Metalon raises $21M Series A led by Sumitomo
47:49 – UpNano raises EUR 7M
48:33 – NematX raises EUR 1.5M
50:33 – Mosaic Manufacturing raises CAD 28M
52:01 – Formnext Chicago is postponed
56:55 – See you at Formnext Frankfurt in a few weeks!
Disclaimer:
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.
