Printing Money Episode 23: Additive Manufacturing Deal Analysis with Alex Kingsbury

Episode 23 is here, and it’s chock-full. Alex Kingsbury, nLIGHT Market Development Manager and, not to mention, co-creator of the Printing Money podcast, re-joins Danny and the result is 60 minutes of additive manufacturing (AM) deals and analysis.

First, we jump right in to cover Nano Dimension’s in-progress deals with Desktop Metal and Markforged. Then, we cover services bureaus, major public-private funding news, and a lot of venture capital (VC) raises and financings. Last, we touch on the recent news of the postponement of Formnext Chicago.

Here are just a few companies that get mentioned in this episode: Incodema, I3D, KAM, ADDMAN, Sintavia, Stifel North Atlantic, ASTRO America, Summers Value Partners, Stellantis, In-Q-Tel, Embedded Ventures, SpaceX, nTop, Seurat, NVIDIA, AE Ventures, HorizonX, Nimble Partners, AM Ventures, Breakthrough Victoria, Finindus, Sumitomo, and more.

Please enjoy Episode 23, and see you later this month at Formnext in Frankfurt, or, as Danny so well puts it, “The Super Bowl of 3D printing.”

This episode was recorded October 29, 2024.

00:14 – Welcome to Episode 23, and welcome to Alex Kingsbury

01:37 – We have a lot to cover!

02:03 –AMS was a telling preview of 2024

02:53 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) acquiring Desktop Metal (DM)

05:21 – NNDM-DM last steps before closing in Q4 2024

08:04 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) acquiring Markforged (MKFG)

10:25 – An enormous amount of efficiencies

12:09 – How will NNDM, DM, and MKFG integrate?

14:19 – Markforged settles litigation from Continuous Composites

15:41 – ADDMAN acquires KAM

19:18 – AM service bureau markets: All boats are floating in the US, and all boats are sinking in Europe (Or, “Europe makes the printers, The USA prints the parts”)

20:02 – Sandvik divesting investment in BEAMIT

20:26 – Proto Labs closing metal LPBF facility in Germany

23:36 – AM Forward fund is approved by SBIC

26:26 – Restor3d closes $70m financing ($55M equity, $15M debt)

27:56 – 6K $82M Series E round

31:17 – Chromatic3D closes $6M round

32:55 – Freeform raises $14M

35:15 – NVIDIA backs 3D printing!

38:11 – nTop receives investment from NVIDIA

40:34 – AM Ventures’ portfolio companies get a boost

40:53 – Conflux raises $11M Series B for heat exchangers

43:58 – Fortius Metals raises $2M from Finindus

45:15 – Sun Metalon raises $21M Series A led by Sumitomo

47:49 – UpNano raises EUR 7M

48:33 – NematX raises EUR 1.5M

50:33 – Mosaic Manufacturing raises CAD 28M

52:01 – Formnext Chicago is postponed

56:55 – See you at Formnext Frankfurt in a few weeks!

