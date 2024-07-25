Japanese Chemical Company Invests in NematX for Liquid Crystal Polymer 3D Printing

Swiss startup NematX has announced a strategic investment from POLYPLASTICS, a leading authority in high-performance engineering plastics. This collaboration marks a significant step in additive manufacturing (AM), blending POLYPLASTICS’ advanced polymer expertise with NematX’s innovative high-precision extrusion technology.
“The strategic partnership with POLYPLASTICS and the DAICEL Group represents a pivotal milestone for NematX . We are extremely grateful to move forward into the future with such reliable and competent partners” said Raphael Heeb, CEO and Co-Founder of NematX AG.
