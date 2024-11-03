3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 3, 2024

Coming up this week, Stratasys continues its advanced training and North American tour, and will also hold a webinar. The EURONAVAL event is taking place, and so are JIMTOF, ICALEO, a few open houses, and more. One webinar will focus on dental applications, and there will also be an online panel about 3D printed orthotics and prosthetics, a webinar about 3D printing in aviation, and others. Read on for all the details!

November 4- 6: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys will continue holding advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From November 4-6, it will offer “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” for customers of FDM High-End 3D printing systems. Topics will include CAD and STL, materials, custom groups, support structures, and more.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

November 4 – 6: Plastic Materials in Sustainability

Also from the 4th through the 6th, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) will hold an online event, “Plastics in Sustainability: Biopolymers and Biocomposites.” These materials are becoming key players in driving sustainable innovation in the plastics industry, contributing to real-world solutions to help reduce environmental impact. Attendees will hear about the latest breakthroughs and trends, and learn how biopolymers and biocomposites will impact plastics now and in the future. There will be presentations about future-proof plastics using machine learning, high-temperature reinforced PLA to replace ABS in automotive applications, high-performance TPU, and much more.

“How do biopolymers align with your company’s environmental objectives? Are your customers or industry partners seeking more sustainable solutions? What changes will be required in manufacturing to transition from traditional plastics to biopolymers? Are your processes and equipment compatible?”

You can register for this online event here.

November 4 – 7: ICALEO Advance Program 2024

Head out to Hollywood, California from November 4-7 for the 43rd annual International Congress on Applications of Lasers & Electro-Optics (ICALEO), all about the latest developments in laser technology and applications. The technical sessions and plenary presentations will cover a diverse range of topics, including battery technology, micro and nano processing, medical breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and laser additive manufacturing. The event also serves as a launching pad for synergistic partnerships.

“ICALEO® brings together the brightest minds, seasoned professionals, and pioneering researchers from around the globe. With a laser-focused agenda, ICALEO offers an exceptional platform to explore cutting-edge advancements, diverse applications, and transformative research in lasers and electro-optics.”

You can register for ICALEO here. Members of the Laser Institute get a discounted rate.

November 4 – 7: EURONAVAL 2024

Created for the French naval industry in 1968, the EURONAVAL exhibition has slowly opened up to European and international manufacturers, becoming the global benchmark event for naval defense. The 29th edition will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte from November 4-7, with an expected 450+ exhibitors, 12 national pavilions, 84 workshops, and a professional audience of political and military decision-makers, expert buyers, prescribers and manufacturers. You’ll recognize the names of some exhibitors, including 3D Systems, ABB Robotics, Airbus, Raytheon, and more.

“EURONAVAL is the most important event for the global shipbuilding industry and navies. Once again, it will be the ideal meeting place for presenting the best and most innovative equipment for navies and security forces.”

You can get your visitor badge for the exhibition here.

November 4 & 8: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. First, the truck heads to the VECTR Center in Warner Robins, Georgia on Monday, November 4th. Then, on Friday the 8th, the tour moves on to the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design at Florida Tech.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

November 4: Use SLA to Speed Up Investment Casting

In addition to its advanced training courses and tour, Stratasys is also holding a webinar with Materialise this week, about how to “Speed Up Your Investment Casting Process with Stereolithography (SLA) 3D Printing.” At 10 am EST on the 4th, attendees will get an overview of the traditional investment casting process, learn the benefits of SLA for master pattern production, the tools that can speed up the process, and more. JP Velasco, OEM Partner Manager at Materialise, and Eric Yeung, Global Director of Sales Enablement for Neo Stereolithography, Stratasys, will be the speakers.

“Investment casting is no longer limited to the constraints of traditional pattern-making techniques. 3D printing master patterns with stereolithography (SLA) technology can reduce the investment casting production time from weeks to days, potentially resulting in up to 75% time savings compared to traditional methods of manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 5 – 10: JIMTOF 2024

One of the world’s largest machine tool exhibitions, the Japan International Machine Tool Fair (JIMTOF) will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from November 5-10. Organized by the Japan Machine Tool Builders’ Association and Tokyo Big Sight Inc., the event will have a record number of exhibitors this year, with 1,262 companies and organizations from 19 countries and regions setting up a total of 5,743 booths. There are multiple co-located events, including the Additive Manufacturing Area created specifically for presenting AM products and technologies and to create new opportunities for business talks.

“Purpose: To contribute to the development of industry and promotion of trade through increased international transactions and technical exchanges of machine tools and related equipment.”

You can register for JIMTOF 2024 here.

November 5: Ultra-Temperature PBF with Farsoon & AM-Rauch

At 9 am CST on Tuesday, November 5th, Farsoon Technologies and its European partner AM-Rauch will hold a webinar about “Advancing Ultra-Temperature Additive Manufacturing with UT252P.” The pair recently completed a successful beta test phase of Farsoon’s ST252P and Flight UT501P, and during the webinar, will discuss the latest advancements of the ultra-temperature powder bed fusion (PBF) technology that can process materials with melting points over 340°C. There will also be a live Q&A session.

“Join us as we dive into Farsoon’s latest advancements in Ultra-Temperature Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) technology. We’ve concluded a successful beta phase for our ST501P and UT252P systems, unlocking new capabilities for high-performance polymers in industries like aerospace and medical.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 5: 3D Printing in Aviation MRO

Aircraft maintenance is critically important in the aviation industry, especially with current supply chain challenges. To keep the current aircraft fleet in service, 3D printing could be the solution to improve the cost-effectiveness and availability of spare parts. At 9 am EST on Tuesday the 5th, EOS and Etihad Engineering will hold a webinar about “Transforming MRO: The Power of 3D Printing in Aviation.”

“In this webinar, Ajith Ahamed Sayed (Production Manager – POA at Etihad Engineering) and Stephan Keil (Business Owner Partner Certification at EOS) discuss the benefits and business case for 3D printing in the aviation industry. They explore how this technology not only drastically reduces production and logistics lead times, but also lowers costs and reduces physical inventory. They also explain which product categories are best suited for 3D printing and how it could become the primary approach for manufacturing spare parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 6 – 7: Metal Additive & Advanced Manufacturing Digital Summit

The Metal Additive and Advanced Manufacturing Digital Summit 2024 by SAE International will take place online from November 6-7, with a focus on cutting-edge manufacturing that supports modernization and sustainment of commercial and defense AM applications. There will be presentations showcasing the methods and opportunities for developing and commercializing advanced manufacturing processes and standards that speed up product development and lower costs. Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at Additive Manufacturing Research, will present about the State of the Industry.

“With the emergence of 3D printing and several other new advanced manufacturing techniques as viable, effective, and cost-efficient options for manufacturing new parts and components, long-time aerospace, defense, and automotive organizations, as well as those new to these markets, have found immediate success.”

You can register for the online event here. Registration includes a free subscription to SAE SmartBrief.

November 6: EXBuild AM Open House

If you’re interested in seeing the future of large-format 3D printing, you’ll want to attend the EXBuild Additive Manufacturing Open House in Edina, Minnesota this Wednesday, November 6th, from 9 am until 3 pm CT. There will be technology on display from Markforged, Meltio, BigRep, and Photocentric that enables the fabrication of BIG parts. Attendees will be able to walk through the facility and see live demos, and have interactive discussions.

“Attendees will also discover how additive manufacturing can drive real-world innovation and future-proof your company. Our team of experts will be available to discuss how these technologies can enhance efficiency at every stage of product development, from concept design to final production. Don’t miss this chance to explore the future of large format manufacturing today.”

You can get tickets for the event here.

November 6: TriMech Open House & Technology Day

Also on the 6th, but from 12-5 pm EST, TriMech will host an Open House and Technology Day in Charlotte, North Carolina. There’s something for everyone at this event, including a welcome lunch, presentations, an all-day design challenge, a SOLIDWORKS skills session, a 3D printer showroom, and plenty of networking opportunities.

“The TriMech Technology Day brings together a vibrant community of engineers, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and industry leaders to learn, engage, share knowledge, and drive innovation.”

You can register for the free open house here.

November 6: SprintRay 3D Printing in the Digital Ecosystem

The latest 3D Printing 101 continuing education (CE) webinar by SprintRay, “Filling a Void in Your Digital Ecosystem Through 3D Printing,” will be held on Wednesday, November 6th, at 7 pm EST. Attendees will hear from Dr. Chad Duplantis, DDS, FAGD, about how 3D printing, AI-driven design, and cutting-edge resin materials can revolutionize dental applications. You’ll also learn the quick, end-to-end scan-to-print workflow for dental appliance fabrication.

“This 3D Printing 101 session will help streamline your workflow, boost efficiency, improve profitability, and increase patient satisfaction in your practice. Multiple applications will be discussed, including nightguards and smile design workups.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 7: 3D Printed Orthotics & Prosthesis with 3DHEALS

Finally, the latest online panel by 3DHEALS, sponsored by HP, is about “3D Printing Orthotics and Prosthesis,” at 11 am EST on Thursday, November 7th. Traditional methods of fabricating O&P devices are used more widely, but more clinicians are integrating 3D printing into their daily practices as the economics of using this technology improve. Plus, the technology reduces production time and logistics costs, and ultimately offers patients faster service and fewer fitting sessions.

“Join us for our annual 3DHEALS O&P event and a panel of experts from the clinics, industry, startup, and non-profit organizations. Explore where the next growth opportunity is. We will also use this opportunity to fundraise for our non-profit organization Victoria Hand Project.“

You can register for the panel discussion here.

