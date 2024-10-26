3D Printing News Briefs, October 26, 2024: Collision Repair, Navy Supply Chain, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs, Farsoon and AM-Rauch have completed a successful beta phase for two of Farsoon’s ultra-temperature PBF printers. Auto Additive launched a global advisory council, and ASTM International teamed up with Austal USA and BlueForge Alliance to advance the U.S. Navy’s AM supply chain. Finally, a German 3D printing specialist won the student category of ICON’s Initiative 99 Phase 2 competition with her project on 3D printed housing for the homeless.

Farsoon & AM-Rauch Complete Ultra-Temperature PBF Beta Testing

Farsoon, which has been at the forefront of high-temperature laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology for a decade, announced the successful completion of a beta test phase by German service provider AM-Rauch, which is also quite experienced when it comes to LPBF. The beta testing, which took place at AM-Rauch, was of Farsoon’s medium-frame Super-Temperature ST252P, and a customized large-frame Ultra-Temperature Flight UT501P. AM-Rauch is focused on developing process parameters, and the goal of the testing was to target, according to a Farsoon press release, “high-temperature engineering material process development for new applications,” in order to improve the printers’ capability in medium-size series production and prototyping. The partners completed major testing for the qualification of high-performance polymers, and reported that several specialized high-temperature polymers, including polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) materials TORAY PPS-GF25 and LUVOSINT PPS 9268 BK, can now be processed on these two Farsoon printers for volume production.

“Apart from a few suggestions for machine improvements, we are very pleased with the system’s performance, which made the decision to fully integrate the machine after the pilot phase an easy one,” said AM-Rauch Owner Bernd Rauch, who oversaw the pilot phase. “We are excited for the next generation of UT large-format machines, which will be developed in alignment with customers’ requirements.”

Auto Additive Launches Advisory Council for AM in Collision Repair

Not long ago, Auto Additive, which pioneers 3D printing for the collision repair industry, announced that it had formed a global Advisory Council of industry leaders focused on furthering the mission by promoting standardization and using OEM-compatible parts. The initiative will help to reduce costs, streamline repairs, help the environment, and maintain high safety and quality standards. The Head of the Council, Harold Sears, said the members of the group were “hand-picked” to help Auto Additive introduce and adopt new 3D printing tools, solutions, and parts for collision repair. He also said that the council will develop a roadmap to integrate 3D printing into repair processes for enhanced precision and efficiency.

In addition to Sears, the members of the Advisory Council include:

Jason Moseley – Global Standards, IBIS Worldwide

Lior Polak – Assembrix Ltd

Dallas Martin – Toyota Motor North America

Mark Miller – I-CAR

Sherri Monroe – AMGTA

Mario Dimovski – Boyd Group

Aaron DeLong – Hewlett Packard

Meghan Barrera – PPG / SEM

Marion Timmermans – AM-Flow Company

Dr. Jay Daniel – University of Derby

Gerald Poirier – Vector Squared

Tanner Jacobs – Tesla

ASTM, Austal USA, BlueForge Alliance Advancing U.S. Navy AM Supply Chain

To strengthen the U.S. Navy’s AM capabilities, ASTM International has formed a strategic partnership with BlueForge Alliance and Austal USA. ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) will work with them to keep developing a strong, secure, and comprehensive supplier activation process, which will enhance the Navy’s supply chain of new parts and through-life spares for future submarine platforms. A phased approach will be used to onboard suppliers through the Navy’s stringent regulatory framework, with an emphasis on upskilling the workforce in order to meet tight timelines and AM requirements. With the support of over 25 end users of 3D printed parts and components, ASTM recently launched the Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee (AMCC), which brings together key industry stakeholders to work on audit criteria for qualifying AM supply chains based on best practices and international standards. The new partnership with Austal USA and BlueForge Alliance aligns with the committee’s initiatives, which will advance AM innovation across the entire defense sector.

“This partnership demonstrates the strength of combining international standards with rigorous Navy requirements to build a robust and qualified AM supply chain. Our collaboration with Austal USA and BlueForge Alliance is an exciting step forward, enabling us to accelerate innovation and the adoption of additive manufacturing for essential defense applications,” said Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs.

Student Wins ICON Competition with 3D Printed Housing for the Homeless

Finally, Germany-based 3D printing specialist Victoria Roznowski, a graduate of Technische Universität Berlin with a strong background in digital fabrication, architecture, and computational design, won the Student category of ICON’s Initiative 99 Phase 2 Competition for her “Beyond” project. The global architectural competition tasks participants to reimagine affordable housing with 3D printing in the midst of a global housing crisis. The goal was to design a universally accessible home with a footprint of just 400 square feet. Roznowski spent several months refining her inclusive design for the Community First! Village by Mobile Loaves & Fishes in Austin, Texas, which offers a second chance, and homes, to people who were once homeless. Wells Fargo Foundation committed $500,000 in grant funding to the nonprofit so that some of the i99 winning designs, including Roznowski’s, can be brought to life. She said the experience taught her a lot about “creating spaces that truly embrace everyone, regardless of mobility.”

“3D printing is my tool for exploring new design possibilities,” Roznowski said. “Through i99, I created housing concepts that reflect my passion for innovation, accessibility, and beauty. This project has been a personal journey of rethinking how we build, and I’m excited to be part of this transformative moment in the field.”

