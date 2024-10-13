3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 13, 2024

We’ve got AM industry events all over the world this week, from the World Manufacturing Forum in Milan and FABTECH Orlando to the NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit in Singapore, and more. There are also plenty of virtual options as well. Read on for all the details!

October 13 – 17: World PM2024

In Yokohama, Japan, from October 13-17, the Powder Metallurgy World Congress & Exhibition (World PM2024) will take place. Organized by the Japan Powder Metallurgy Association (JPMA) and Japan Society of Powder and Powder Metallurgy (JSPM), the event, held in English, will offer various social events, an exhibition of the latest technologies and products from the PM supply chain, presentations, and several special seminars, including a few about additive manufacturing. Exhibitors you may recognize from the AM industry include Quintus Technologies and Raise3D.

“WORLD PM2024 will provide great opportunities to exchange the useful information and solutions and enhance interactive communication and deepen friendship.”

Online registration for this event has ended, but you can still register on-site.

October 14 – 15: World Manufacturing Forum

This year’s edition of the World Manufacturing Forum (WMF), held in the MIND Milano Innovation District in Italy from October 14-15, will focus on the innovative pathways that are shaping the future of manufacturing. Throughout the event’s first decade, over 5,000 global policy experts, industrial leaders, academics, and researchers have met to discuss the trends and challenges in global manufacturing, and this year is shaping up to be no different. There will be keynote sessions, roundtable discussions, parallel events (like the Young Manufacturing Leaders summit), company visits, and more.

“Participants will have an exclusive chance to engage with and gain a thorough grasp of key manufacturing topics, alongside experts from prestigious corporations, top international institutions, and leading research organizations.”

You can register for the event here.

October 14 – 16: Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2024

Asia-Pacific’s leading advanced manufacturing event, Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP), will be held at the Singapore Expo from October 14-16. This Hannover Messe event, with a theme of “Shaping the Future with Sustainable Manufacturing,” will welcome 400 exhibiting brands, nine regional platforms, and three industry-led pavilions, including the AM Startup Pavilion. The focus will be on how the latest AI integration capabilities are driving business growth across multiple industries, while also addressing global climate goals. There are six exhibit profiles, like Industrial Automation, Smart Logistics & Supply Chain, and Additive Manufacturing.

“At its essence, the event embodies the imperative digitalisation journey, propelled by the principles of Industry 4.0. This journey is essential for fostering industrial reinvention and facilitating business growth across various manufacturing sectors while aligning with global sustainability objectives.”

You can register for the event here.

October 15: Registration Ends for 2024 Fall TRX

The 2024 Fall Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) by America Makes won’t take place until next month, but registration for the November 12-14 event, hosted by the University of Arizona in Tucson, ends this Tuesday, October 15th. This event will convene AM stakeholders, researchers, and project principals to review and discuss the latest AM advancements in the Institute’s additive-focused projects, covering topics like alloy development, sustainability efforts, qualification and certification, and more. While membership is encouraged to attend the 2024 Fall TRX, non-members are also welcome. It’s important to mention that DD2345 clearance is required to attend the third day of TRX, on November 14. 3DPrint.com is a proud media sponsor!

“TRX allows the opportunity for members/partners to host the event platform to increase awareness within their region and ecosystem by inviting keynote speakers, their network, partners, and stakeholders. This platform features the abilities and efforts of America Makes to collaborate, catalyze, and convene the AM ecosystem.”

You can register for 2024 Fall TRX here. Onsite registration will not be accepted.

October 15 – 16: NAMIC Global AM Summit 2024

Returning for its 13th edition, the Global AM Summit 2024 by the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) in Singapore will be held in conjunction with ITAP, but from October 15-16. With a theme of “Digital Transformation with Additive Manufacturing for a Sustainable Future,” this hybrid event will explore the convergence of AM and digital transformation, and how they can be harnessed to enable a more sustainable future. There will be five key tracks, focusing on specific topics like artificial intelligence, the digital workflow in AM, sustainability, and more. Our own Executive Editor Joris Peels, Vice President of Consulting for Additive Manufacturing Research, will be speaking at the summit.

“The Global Additive Manufacturing Summit will provide a one-stop learning and networking platform for students, academia, industry professionals, and innovators along the entire AM value chain, looking to adopt additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the event here.

October 15 – 17: FABTECH 2024

Despite Hurricane Milton, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event in North America, FABTECH, will be held in Orlando, Florida from October 15-17. Over 30,000 buyers and manufacturers will have the opportunity to discover innovative solutions, visit with more than 1,500 world-class suppliers, and find the tools they need to improve productivity and increase profits. This event features multiple tracks, including Finishing, Stamping, Robotics, Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Additive Manufacturing, and more.

“Discover innovations by application and industry. And see the advanced manufacturing solutions that bring new levels of productivity and efficiency to your operations. FABTECH gives you the tools, technology, and know-how you need to stay ahead of the competition.”

You can register for the event here.

October 15 – 17: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Also from October 15-17, Stratasys will continue holding advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. “Stereolithography Advanced Operations” will be offered to customers who are looking to gain deeper knowledge of the SLA workflow on the Stratasys Neo 3D printer family.

“Learners will be introduced to topics such as materials consideration, working in Materialise Magics software, printing operations, best practices and parts finishing techniques.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

October 15 – 19: Fakuma 2024

The international trade fair for plastics processing, Fakuma, will be in Friedrichshafen, Germany from October 15-19. There will be over 1,600 exhibitors from 39 countries at the event, with all 12 exhibition halls occupied, and the products and services on display at the event will include injection molding, thermoforming, additive manufacturing, and others. There will also be many world-class technical presentations, a Startup Area, and Career Friday, with an organized activities area and guided tours to booths, is attracting a lot of attention from young students

“The world’s leading trade fair Fakuma cordially invites you to participate in the diverse, know-how-intensive technical presentations at Schall’s Fakuma Forum, at the booths of the exhibiting companies and in webcasts free of charge.”

You can purchase tickets for Fakuma 2024 here.

October 15: Laser Beam Shaping

Some of the greatest minds in laser beam shaping for AM will come together and share their expertise this week. From 9 am until 3 pm BST on Tuesday the 15th, an Open Day all about “Unveiling the Power of Beam Shaping” will be held at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in Coventry, England. There will be presentations by nLIGHT, EOS, AMCM, and others, plus lunch, networking, and a tour of the MTC.

“Listen to the presentations, ask your questions and discuss with the experts. “You can’t get any closer to the state of the art.”

You can register for the event here.

October 15: Rapid Resin Prototyping

GlobalSpec will present a webinar at 12 pm EST on October 15th, about “Rapid Resin Prototyping: Producing Functional Resin Parts in 24 Hours with Raise3D DF2.” Attendees will learn how fastener manufacturer HellermannTyton used the Raise3D DF2 resin DLP printing solution and Henkel LOCTITE co-branded resins to create functional prototypes within days. At the end of the presentation, there will a live Q&A session with the experts.

“Using traditional machining, the product development and production process is expensive and time-consuming. 3D printing can save time and reduce costs, but FFF printing has limitations in terms of material flexibility and complex geometries. In these cases, resin 3D printing offers the perfect combination of precision, speed, and material variety.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 16: 3D Print-Scan-Measure Expo

At 8:30 am PT on Wednesday, October 16th, Indicate Technologies invites you to Santa Clara, California for its 3D Print-Scan-Measure Expo 2024. There will be presentations by BigRep, Roboze, Xact Metal, 3D Systems, Oqton, Formlabs, Artec3D, Scantech, DLyte, and more, plus skill-building workshops, technology presentations, and live demos. The event is an open house format, so stop by during the sessions that interest you. Plus, breakfast, lunch, and beverages will be provided.

“A wide range of technical presentations are organized into 4 functional tracks. “Each track provides a suggestion of presentations relevant to your role in Additive, Design, Process or Quality.”

You can register for the event here.

October 16: Delray Day

DELRAY Systems is holding Delray Day 2024: 3D Print and Learn Event, in Rochester Hills, Michigan, starting at 11 am EST on the Wednesday the 16th. At the luncheon, attendees will enjoy food, live product demonstrations, industry expert presentations, and an exciting giveaway—one attendee will receive a free Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo 3D printer! You must be registered for the event, and present, to win.

“Join us for an exclusive opportunity to elevate your additive processes! Experience the power of professional 3D printers up close, gain insights from industry-leading experts, and much more.”

You can register for the luncheon here.

October 16: Diversity of Career Pathways with SME

Also on the 16th, at 2 pm EST, SME will host a virtual panel discussion called “Shop Talk: Diversity of Career Pathways,” to celebrate Manufacturing Month 2024. One of the panelists is Melanie Lang, the CEO and Co-Founder of FormAlloy, a California-based metal additive manufacturing technology company focused on Directed Energy Deposition (DED) design, R&D, manufacturing, and integration. Lang, and the other industry professionals on the panel, will discuss their educational history and unique career paths, how their diverse backgrounds shaped their current roles in manufacturing, and how the industry has evolved.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, celebrate the diversity within manufacturing, and explore the many ways you can forge a rewarding career in manufacturing.”

You can register for the discussion here.

October 17: Can You Afford Not to AM?

At 11 am EST on Thursday, October 17th, Phillips Corporation will hold a webinar titled, “Additive Manufacturing: Can You Afford Not To?” This technology is no longer a futuristic concept, but a real manufacturing tool that can increase profitability and efficiency in the modern machine shop. A panel of Phillips professionals will share insights and real-world examples to help attendees understand the potential of AM and use it to improve product quality, overcome production challenges, and gain a competitive advantage. The agenda will focus on quick-change prototyping, a custom tooling example, and a CMM fixturing and workholding example.

“In this webinar, industry-leading experts will demonstrate how additive manufacturing can revolutionize your operations and answer the question: Can you afford not to? From rapid prototyping to robust fixturing and specialized custom tooling, it’ll showcase the diverse applications that can drive your business forward in a time where cost and time saving can be crucial. Discover how to reduce costs, accelerate production cycles and achieve unparalleled design freedom through the strategic integration of 3D printing technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 17: Full-Arch Restorations with SprintRay

Finally, SprintRay will hold a webinar about “Digital Solutions for Full-Arch Restorations” on Thursday the 17th, at both 12 pm and 7 pm EST. The company has been collaborating with MALO CLINIC to offer dental professionals exclusive access to training on 3D printing for restorative and full arch restorations. During the webinar, attendees will learn about MALO CLINIC’s All-on-X treatment concept, how to use SprintRay’s OnX Tough 2 to produce immediate and aesthetic outcomes, implementing a digital workflow with high efficiency but low investment, and more.

“Don’t miss your chance to master full-arch restorations. Learn how to deliver complete restorations in under 3 hours using 3D printing and the All-on-X treatment concept. Improve your workflow and provide better care for your patients.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.