3D Printing News Unpeeled: Freemelt, Supernova Energetic Materials and Dcubed

BCN3D Technologies spin off Supernova will start a Defence & Space business unit to focus on 3D printed energetic materials. That kind of thing is in high demand as they can be used for rocket propulsion. FDM and other processes are already used for this, now the unit wants to use Supernova´s VLM process to make solid rocket motors.

Dcubed closed €4.4 million Series A funding round, to make standard solar energy components for space and in space solar array production.

Freemelt has sold its first e-MELT-iD, to research institute WEAREAM in Italy. The open source architecture machine was developed specifically for e-beam research from idea to commercialization, so this validates their strategy, since this is exactly what WEAREAM does.

