Dubai to 3D Print Electric Passenger Boats

A year ago, we reported that Dubai was working on 3D printing its iconic Abras, the wooden boats that have been used for many years to ferry passengers across the Dubai Creek. Initially used to transport trade goods from the port inland to traders, they are now a fun option for morning commutes and a tourist attraction. In September of last year, Dubai announced an expansion of its coastal and riverine transport system. One upgrade would be the Abras, which will become electric and be made using 3D printing.

“The trial operation of the electric abra manufactured using 3D printing technology, along with the improvement of traditional abra stations project, is part of RTA’s master plan to enhance the marine transport services, a vital mobility means in Dubai, adding much value to the maritime transport sector. The newly manufactured abra features numerous technical attributes, including the longest monocoque structure created using 3D printing technology, measuring 11 metres in length and 3.1 metres in width. It has an electric propulsion system powered by two 10-kilowatt motors and lithium batteries. The abra will be operated at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line on a trial base. During this operation phase, the performance of the abra will be monitored and compared with the current 20-passenger fibreglass abras,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Additionally, the RTA wants the vehicles to be “designed and built to retain the traditional Abra identity. This initiative supports the government’s efforts to achieve Dubai’s 3D printing strategy. It aims to reduce Abra manufacturing time by 90%, slash manufacturing costs by 30%, and cut operation and maintenance expenses by 30%.” I like these concrete goals. The Abras are made by Al Seer Marine, probably using CEAD equipment. Al Seer bought a 35-meter-long CEAD machine in January 2023. It used the printer to make the world’s largest 3D printed vessel in November of that year, the prototype for this Abra project.

This time, Al Seer received help from Siemens, used Torqeedo electric drives, and had local marine classification company TASNEEF oversee compliance. If successful, the boats will be rolled out to accommodate over 14 million passengers. Additionally, four new stations will be upgraded to make life easier for passengers.

Dubai has been the site of a lot of fanciful claims and optimism. Against that backdrop this seems to be quite a solid plan. Abras are doable but ambitious as a printable vessel. They’re also technically feasible, could be safe and could be an efficient transport system. It’s a relatively small and trackable vessel as well which would be produced at scale safely if everyone is patient enough. If you´re looking to deploy large format 3D printing in a mass transport system this would be safer and easier to do than to make busses, car bodies, trams or goldolas for gondola lifts. Regulatory wise and risk wise this is much easier. It is also closer to the abilities of 3D printing to make a whole hull efficiently that would perform safely. It’s also a lot more modular and bite sized to just print one of these and test it as opposed to making a gondola system or similar. It’s not without danger but safer than alternatives as well.

Dubai gets the records, the attention, and the leading position in this segment of 3D printing, which is highly favorable. It’s also a potentially good business. Many cities along rivers, deltas, or those with large ports often underutilize water-based public transport. Having a validated, safe, electric, and sustainable solution could be highly beneficial.

At the same time, the UAE and Dubai must be concerned about regional instability. Yemen is experiencing significant turmoil, Iran is becoming more belligerent, Iraq remains unstable, and the Palestinian/Israeli conflict has intensified. Many of these issues can be traced back to Iran, which has developed small fast boats like the Seraj to harass shipping, and inexpensive Shahed drones used by Russia to bomb Ukrainian hospitals. Houthi rebels use inexpensive Iranian missiles to attack Gulf shipping, Hezbollah possesses thousands of Iranian rockets and drones, and Hamas relies on an Iranian-supplied arsenal to attack Israel. These value-engineered, low-cost, and relatively simple weapons may not be effective against a US warship but could threaten tankers or local neighborhoods.

How is the UAE to respond? It is accustomed to buying the latest high-end equipment from the West or attempting to manufacture items like rifles itself. The obvious choice is to counter Iran’s drones, missiles, and boats by making capable vessels of its own at scale. Turning to 3D printing for public transport could also lead to making Dubai and the UAE’s shores and skies safer. Achieving scale in military vessel production, UAV production, and more through 3D printing hulls at CEAD will therefore serve a dual purpose.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.