3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing Lexus Spare Parts, Coffee Grounds and Dubai Boats

Toyota is to adopt an official 3D printed spare part thanks to Solize and HP. Reseller and service Solize previously made parts for Nissan’s NISMO unit and now will make a polymer automatic transmission oil cooler duct for the Lexus LC500. The part is an option for use on the track but it’s a real part and a momentous achievement fro 3D printing.

Michael Rivera, S. Sandra Bae and Scott E. Hudson have developed a method to use used coffee grounds in a desktop 3D printer with a syringe head. This could be a very sustainable way for us to make components in particular things like disposable cups or planters. Others have tried to 3D print coffee grounds but I hope that this method could see wider adoption.

In Dubai the budget for a significant expansion of the marine passenger transport network was approved as a part of the Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030. This includes funding for 3D Printed passenger boats inspired by the traditional Abra crossing boats. They will be designed to carry 20 passengers and look like the Abras of old. This is very good news for CEAD and Al Seer Marine which have a large installation there.

