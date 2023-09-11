EPlus3D

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing Lexus Spare Parts, Coffee Grounds and Dubai Boats

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Formnext Germany

Share this Article

Toyota is to adopt an official 3D printed spare part thanks to Solize and HP. Reseller and service Solize previously made parts for Nissan’s NISMO unit and now will make a polymer automatic transmission oil cooler duct for the Lexus LC500. The part is an option for use on the track but it’s a real part and a momentous achievement fro 3D printing. 

Michael Rivera, S. Sandra Bae and Scott E. Hudson have developed a method to use used coffee grounds in a desktop 3D printer with a syringe head. This could be a very sustainable way for us to make components in particular things like disposable cups or planters. Others have tried to 3D print coffee grounds but I hope that this method could see wider adoption. 

In Dubai the budget for a significant expansion of the marine passenger transport network was approved as a part of the  Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030. This includes funding for 3D Printed passenger boats inspired by the traditional Abra crossing boats. They will be designed to carry 20 passengers and look like the Abras of old. This is very good news for CEAD and Al Seer Marine which have a large installation there

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

ATI Wins Bechtel Contract to Build US Navy Metal 3D Printing Facility

3DPOD Episode 168: Reselling 3D Printers in Japan, Korea and the USA with Douglas Krone, Brule and Dynamism

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 167: 3D Printed Foam Casting with Sarah Jordan, CEO of Skuld

Sarah Jordan, a seasoned expert in casting, forging, and metallurgy, is channeling her extensive knowledge into an innovative 3D printing technique with which she founded Skuld. Her startup’s specialization in...

September 4, 2023
3D Printed Food3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Japan’s Largest Fishing Company to Fast-Track Lab-Grown Fish via Seafood 3D Printing Firm Investment

Maruha Nichiro (TYO: 1333), Japan’s largest fishing company, has announced a strategic investment and collaborative partnership with Singapore-based Umami Bioworks (formerly known as Umami Meats) to develop and commercialize cell-cultivated...

September 1, 2023
3D PrintingConsumer GoodsFashion

3DPOD Episode 166: 3D Printed Shoes and the Big Pictures with Nicoline van Enter, CEO of Footwearology

Nicoline van Enter, a seasoned figure in the realms of footwear and trend forecasting, has taken her expertise to Footwearology, where she leads training and workshops for those eager to...

August 28, 2023
3D PrintingAsiaConstruction 3D Printing

3D Printed Homes Begin Sales in Japan

While COBOD has dominated the field of additive construction (AC) globally, other firms have begun to compete on both national and international levels. In Japan, Serendix became the first company...

August 23, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
Flashforge
FacFox
BASF/Forward AM
3D Systems
Velo3D
HP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
EOS AMCM
3D Systems
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides