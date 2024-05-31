3D Printing News Unpeeled: Electrospinning, Hyundai 3D Printing & Spe3D

28 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

MRO and digital inventories is a quickly growing area. Now classification/advisory firm ABS has partnered with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), powder bed fusion OEM CScam and technological institute KITECH in a joint development agreement (JDP) to make a digital inventor solution. This is a notable alternative to the Wihelmsen and Thyssen created Pelagus3D. In this case the focus will be on the on board manufacturing of repair parts and spares. I don´t think that putting a powder bed fusion printer on a ship is a good idea, but apart from that love everything about that.

Australian cold spray firm SPEE3D is participating in the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) SALVEX experiment at Naval Base Pearl Harbor in Oahu. There the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) will deploy a XSPEE3D unit along with a SPEE3Dcell that includes a 3 axis CNC mill and a furnace to try to simulate repairing a stricken ship underway. This could be huge for SPPEE3D and the industry.

Electrospinning is promising but expensive retarding research in the area. Now a paper by Vojtěch Skoumal, Jiri Pechousek, Levent Parali and Muhterem Koc aims to change this by making a 3D printed electrospinning unit that costs less than $2000.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Governor of Michigan Expands Program to Boost Small Manufacturers’ 3D Printing Capabilities

Yale’s First In-House “3D” Surgical Case: A Leap in Medicine

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingDental 3D PrintingEurope

Revolutionizing Dental Care: The Imperative Integration of Dental Lab Technicians into Clinical Practice

3D printing is omnipresent in dental laboratories globally. In this vastly digital world, the production of dental prostheses and appliances has undergone a transformation driven 100% by digital processes. Instead...

May 21, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchDental 3D PrintingSocial IssuesSportsSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, April 27, 2024: Research, Digital Dentistry, Cycling, & More

We’re starting today’s 3D Printing News Briefs with some research into 3D printed luminescent quantum-dot polymer architectures and free-form laser beam shaping, and then on to an open source 4-axis...

April 27, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 22, 2023

There’s plenty to do in the 3D printing industry this week! We’ll tell you about events happening all over the world, and webinars about everything from pellet 3D printing for...

October 22, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingConstruction 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, September 2, 2023: Alloy Testing, Modular Buildings, & More

Today’s 3D Printing News Briefs run the gamut from defense 3D printing and research to 3D printed modular buildings and more. Read on for all of the details! AML3D Receives...

September 2, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
FacFox
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Craftcloud
Formnet Germany
3D Systems
RAPID
EOS
AMR Military
AM Energy
HP Automate
Formnext Chicago
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides