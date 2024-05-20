Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 Set to Showcase Innovation in AM, 3D Printing and More!

After the success of its Nagoya leg last April, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024, one of Asia’s premier manufacturing exhibitions, is gearing up for its second leg this year, returning to Tokyo from June 19-21, 2024, at the renowned Tokyo Big Sight. With over 2,100 exhibitors and an expected 72,000 visitors from around the world, this edition looks forward to a larger and more innovative show.

This year, Manufacturing World Tokyo continues its tradition in the heart of Japan’s capital. The event will feature all 10 show-in-show exhibitions, offering a wide variety of new and advanced products, technologies, and solutions across sectors.

One of the key highlights of the Tokyo leg is its focus on the latest advancements in additive manufacturing and 3D printing. These technologies are transforming the manufacturing industry, offering new possibilities in design, prototyping, and production. Attendees can expect to see a wide range of exhibitors showcasing their capabilities in this area.

In addition to the exhibition, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 will feature a dynamic program of conferences and seminars. These sessions will delve into key areas such as DX (Digital Transformation), AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT solutions, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment. The conference program will include valuable case studies and insights from industry leaders, providing attendees with sufficient knowledge about the future of manufacturing.

One of the sessions to look forward to is by Ryonosuke Tera, Project General Manager of DENSO Corp., where he will discuss mass-producing automotive parts using AM technology and DENSO’s past investigations and propose ways to increase AM use. Detailed exhibition information, including the exhibitor & product directory, seminar program, and more, are available on the official Manufacturing World Tokyo website.

Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 is a platform for industry professionals to grow their business through collaboration and immersion into the future of manufacturing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024. Pre-register today and secure your spot at Asia’s premier manufacturing exhibition.

For more information and to pre-register, visit the official Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 website at https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.