Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 Set to Showcase Innovation in AM, 3D Printing and More!

After the success of its Nagoya leg last April, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024, one of Asia’s premier manufacturing exhibitions, is gearing up for its second leg this year, returning to Tokyo from June 19-21, 2024, at the renowned Tokyo Big Sight. With over 2,100 exhibitors and an expected 72,000 visitors from around the world, this edition looks forward to a larger and more innovative show.
This year, Manufacturing World Tokyo continues its tradition in the heart of Japan’s capital. The event will feature all 10 show-in-show exhibitions, offering a wide variety of new and advanced products, technologies, and solutions across sectors.
One of the key highlights of the Tokyo leg is its focus on the latest advancements in additive manufacturing and 3D printing. These technologies are transforming the manufacturing industry, offering new possibilities in design, prototyping, and production. Attendees can expect to see a wide range of exhibitors showcasing their capabilities in this area.
In addition to the exhibition, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 will feature a dynamic program of conferences and seminars. These sessions will delve into key areas such as DX (Digital Transformation), AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT solutions, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment. The conference program will include valuable case studies and insights from industry leaders, providing attendees with sufficient knowledge about the future of manufacturing.
One of the sessions to look forward to is by Ryonosuke Tera, Project General Manager of DENSO Corp., where he will discuss mass-producing automotive parts using AM technology and DENSO’s past investigations and propose ways to increase AM use. Detailed exhibition information, including the exhibitor & product directory, seminar program, and more, are available on the official Manufacturing World Tokyo website.
Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 is a platform for industry professionals to grow their business through collaboration and immersion into the future of manufacturing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024. Pre-register today and secure your spot at Asia’s premier manufacturing exhibition.
For more information and to pre-register, visit the official Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 website at https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Model No. Deploys Titan Pellet 3D Printers for Sustainable Furniture Production
Over the years, many designers have tried to create 3D printed polymer furniture. Early pioneers like Janne Kyttanen, Materialise’s MGX, and Joris Laarman have led the way with 3D printed...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Recycling PLA, More Efficient Atomizing
Filamentive hopes to recycle your PLA if you’re in the UK and order over £500 worth of filament. Their partner 3D Printing Waste (3DPW) will turn the PLA into injection...
Lighting the Way with Potato Starch: Sustainable Polish ECO Lamps Use 3D Printing
Lighting that meets the essence of nature: this is the reality brought to life by ECO Lamps, which introduces a fresh perspective to sustainable lighting design using potato starch. These...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Construction Standard, Sand Wall & Self Heating Microfluidics
ISO/ASTM Standard 52939:2023 has been released and it sets standards for QA for 3D Printed polymer, composite and cement buildings. This is most welcome since 3D printed construction is a...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.