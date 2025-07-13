Creality 3D Printing Hits the Catwalk with AMISS for WINGS Independent Fashion Festival

From accessories and shoes to dresses and more, we’ve seen 3D printed fashion hit the runway numerous times over the years. The latest example is by Sydney-based fashion label AMISS, which partnered with global 3D printing leader Creality for its debut collection. The results of their high-fashion collaboration were on display at the recent WINGS 2025 Independent Fashion Festival, and, as Creality said, “marks a pivotal shift in how technology empowers designers to break physical and conceptual boundaries.”

AMISS was founded by siblings Vanessa and Josh Gray, and Vanessa, the Creative Director, notes that the label is “a reflection of my ‎design philosophy and attraction to naturally occurring beauty.”

“Growing up as a woman of colour, the experience of feeling different and out of place has instilled within me a deep appreciation for individuality. An ode to the Industrious spirit of the Australian bush and Sri Lankan reverence for nature; I have created a space where objects can be authentically amiss – free-spirited, unique yet familiar.”

Just like with Zac Posen’s 3D printed looks for the 2019 Met Gala, the AMISS collection was also inspired by organic textures and nature, such as seashells and “the eco-utopian of solar punk.” The pieces that walked the runway included 3D printed bustiers, shoes, purses, and other accessories to complete the outfits.

The typical prototype development cycle in the fashion industry can last months, but as the saying goes, time is money, and as a small brand, AMISS couldn’t afford to waste either one. That’s why they decided to go with 3D printing to help reimagine their designs with more speed and creative freedom—literally taking their ideas from concept to the catwalk in a matter of days.

“Creality let us move fast, test ideas, and actually produce what we envision—without compromise,” Vanessa said.

AMISS used a whole slew of Creality’s accessible solutions to replace the sculpting and textile-cutting methods traditionally used in the fashion industry and achieve “studio-scale production of runway pieces” that were ready to wear. Plus, thanks to 3D printing and other high-tech methods, all of the nature-inspired pieces were made without stitches.

First, the brand used the ultra-precise Otter Lite 3D scanner, with wireless portability, to capture seashells and other organic forms from the Sri Lankan coastline and the Australian bush. Once the scans were transformed into CAD models, they were 3D printed on the multi-color K2 Plus Combo, though the Ender 5 Max and its 400 × 400 × 400 mm build volume was needed to print one of the corsets, which had structural elements and a fairly large volume. The pieces were printed out of high-quality Soleyin PLA filament, which offers great layer adhesion for smooth matte finishes and sharp details.

Finally, due to its large workspace, adjustable output, and compatibility with a variety of materials, AMISS used the powerful Falcon2 Pro 60W laser engraver and cutter to quickly fabricate custom components and textiles for the collection, including signature detailing and skirts. This, and all the other Creality solutions they used, enabled the brand to create its pieces quickly and in-house, giving them complete control over their vision.

“What used to take weeks, we now do in under two hours. We model it, print it, and hold a real-life prototype in our hands by the end of the afternoon,” Josh said.

Just like with many industries, from construction to medical, 3D printing in fashion is helping to redefine how things are traditionally made. But also like those industries, it’s unlikely that 3D printing will completely replace conventional manufacturing. It’s just another tool in the toolbox to help creators turn their innovative ideas into reality…and in this case, really great fashion.

Images courtesy of Creality

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.