AMS 2024

AMS Spotlight: AM for Mobility Panel

5 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing EventsAutomotive 3D PrintingMaritime 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingTransportation
3D Systems

When you think about the use cases of additive manufacturing (AM) that have garnered the greatest share of publicity in recent years, examples from the world of transportation likely jump to mind most immediately. There are many reasons why sectors such as aerospace and automotive have been increasing their adoption of AM applications at such a steady pace, but above all, the explanation may be that it is in these sectors where the demand for spare parts is the most constant.

Getting mobile in the first place is its own challenge, but to stay mobile, companies and organizations that revolve around transportation require reliable supplies of quality spares. Thus, the supply chain uncertainties that in the 2020s are simply business-as-usual have been particularly difficult for sectors that manufacture the products that keep society moving.

Matthew Sermon, Executive Director of PEO, Strategic Submarines. Image courtesy of DVIDS

In turn, this has likely exacerbated those same supply chain difficulties further, given that all of the other goods that society depends on can’t be transported when the means to do so are unavailable. This means that organizations adopting AM for mobility have a unique role in paving a path for other early adopters of AM for production.

Given that uniqueness, then, it is especially valuable to have access to the insight that can only be provided by individuals who are leading the charge in AM for mobility. A rare opportunity to gain this insight will take place on the “AM for Mobility” panel at Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) in New York City (February 6-8, 2024).

Stefanie Brickwede at AMS 2022. Image courtesy of 3DPrint.com

Taking place at 9:45 AM EST on February 7, 2024, the panel, moderated by Debbie Holton, CEO of Converge Consulting Group, features Stefanie Brickwede, managing director of Deutsche Bahn’s Mobility goes Additive (MgA), Matthew Sermon, the executive director for the US Navy’s Program Executive Office (PEO), Strategic Submarines, and Mario Dimovski, Director of Innovation and Transformation at Boyd Group, who also participated in the 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force.

Everyone participating in the panel is at the forefront of development of the AM ecosystem for spare parts in transportation: trains, submarines, and cars are permanent fixtures in AM news, and production for those markets represents some of the best opportunities for scale available to OEMs and materials suppliers alike. “AM for Mobility” is guaranteed to be an invaluable conversation, and one that you can only hear at AMS.

