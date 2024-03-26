Firestorm Gets $12.5M from Lockheed and Others to Automate Drone Production with 3D Printing

The design will be modular to accommodate new payloads and various configurations, enhancing versatility. The company also plans to implement snap-fit components, which will facilitate quicker assembly and modifications. Additionally, Firestorm intends to introduce swappable engines to the design, which could significantly expedite maintenance processes and increase operational time for the craft.

The intended payloads are relatively light, weighing around 4.5 kilograms, comparable to the weight of an M252 mortar shell. The aircraft will feature a wingspan of 210 centimeters and a length of 182 centimeters. Although this is just the initial model, the team aims to produce many more, all utilizing the OCTRA printed circuit board assembly (PCBA). Employing a standardized PCBA like OCTRA is strategic, as it is expected to streamline production and reduce supply chain complexity. OCTRA is designed to serve not only as the flight computer but also as a platform for third-party integrations, further enhancing the craft’s adaptability and functionality.

The team aims to produce the drones locally using their xCell unit, which appears to offer significant benefits that could indeed please entities like HP. The xCell is designed to operate off-grid, enabling rapid and widespread production of Firestorm drones. The company’s goal is to maintain affordability while achieving large-scale production, which could position this technology as pivotal in warfare.

The adaptability of this production model is a crucial advantage. If the drones can be updated, improved, and adapted swiftly, they can significantly outperform an adversary using static technology throughout a conflict. For example, adjusting the drones’ wingspans for higher altitude usage, enhancing maneuverability for tighter turns, or increasing payload capacity are modifications that could be rapidly implemented based on evolving needs.

Furthermore, in scenarios where drones are frequently lost to enemy action, the ability to produce them quickly and locally offers substantial strategic benefits. This adaptability and rapid production capability could indeed be decisive in conflict situations, providing continuous and tailored support to meet the specific demands of the battlefield.

3D printing is going to war. In Ukraine, it seems like a plethora of drone projects are under way. UAS production is a lifeline for the country and may yet secure it a victory.