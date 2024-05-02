3D Printing Unpeeled: $5000 Cold Spray 3D Printer, Roland DGA & Living Materials

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
RAPID

Share this Article

The AeroForge is a $5000 cold spray metal printer for copper made by a student team at Rice University.

In a paper for ACS Central Science a team from Nanjing Tech University and University of Cambridge have demonstrated the bioprinting of architected living biological systems using hydrogel scaffolds, bacteria and tobacco.

Roland DGA´s DGSHAPE is an integrated 3D printer bundle made of a 4K LCD printer with a build volume of 190 x 120 x 180 mm and a curing, cleaning system, CAD package and resin. Or you could opt for other open resins.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

ARRIS Raises $34M for Composites 3D Printing from Bosch and Others

New EOS Responsible Manufacturing Portfolio Includes Material Recycling and Reduced-CO2 Aluminum

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSports

Printing a Better Game: 3D Printing and the Evolution of Golf Equipment

The governing bodies of professional golf — the R&A and USGA — have finally dropped the widely expected news that testing conditions for golf ball conformation will change, rendering nearly...

April 29, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 28, 2024

In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, the Ceramics Expo is taking place in Michigan, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, and SPE is holding a Polymer Characterization...

April 28, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

Initial Speakers and Sponsors Announced for Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025

Nearly a year away from the event, the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 conference is already beginning to take shape. Building upon the success of 2024’s summit, AMS has established...

April 25, 2024
3D PrintingEuropeMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

EOS & AMCM Join Forces with University of Wolverhampton to Establish UK Centre of Excellence for Additive Manufacturing

German additive manufacturing (AM) powerhouses EOS and AMCM will partner with the UK’s University of Wolverhampton, home of the Elite Centre for Manufacturing Skills (ECMS), to establish the UK Centre...

April 19, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
AM Energy
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
FacFox
HP Automate
EOS
Craftcloud
Formnet Germany
AMR Military
3D Systems
Colibrium
SME/RAPID
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides