3D Printing Unpeeled: $5000 Cold Spray 3D Printer, Roland DGA & Living Materials

The AeroForge is a $5000 cold spray metal printer for copper made by a student team at Rice University.

In a paper for ACS Central Science a team from Nanjing Tech University and University of Cambridge have demonstrated the bioprinting of architected living biological systems using hydrogel scaffolds, bacteria and tobacco.

Roland DGA´s DGSHAPE is an integrated 3D printer bundle made of a 4K LCD printer with a build volume of 190 x 120 x 180 mm and a curing, cleaning system, CAD package and resin. Or you could opt for other open resins.

