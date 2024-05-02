New EOS Responsible Manufacturing Portfolio Includes Material Recycling and Reduced-CO2 Aluminum

Responsible Aluminum

EOS Aluminum AlSi10Mg is now made from 30% recycled feedstock and offers a 25% reduction in CO2e emissions. Despite these changes, the material maintains the same performance and properties as the previously used aluminum. Users can simply switch to the new material without having to change any settings or requalify parts.

“Our commitment to offering responsible products that support AM production is growing to include our metal materials. We are striving to create carbon footprint transparency for our premium metal materials. These externally verified numbers are also providing transparency to our customers by including these materials in our Carbon Calculator, furthering sustainability initiatives for both our customers and for EOS,” says Sophia Heyl, Product Specialist for Metal Materials at EOS.

The Carbon Calculator tool mentioned is indeed a handy tool. You can experiment with the basic version for free, but the full version requires a subscription costing $1,250 per year. I encourage you to try it out, as it offers an insightful way to see how the cost per part fluctuates with changes in various elements. You can observe how machine costs, materials, and post-processing expenses stack up and vary with different variables. If you’re a service provider or regularly make parts or order them from others, this tool is invaluable for understanding cost components. Additionally, the tool helps in identifying opportunities to save on carbon emissions and reduce part costs.

Hydro and Novelis offer low-carbon aluminum products, while Outokumpu and companies like Tata are developing low-carbon steel. For the steel industry, it is estimated that producing low-carbon steel would require doubling the industry’s electricity use. There is a genuine movement toward this goal, but it will require significant effort to achieve.

VIRTUCYCLE

VIRTUCYCLE is a new project being launched by EOS, which utilizes Arkema’s Agiplast product family. This initiative employs 100% sustainable energy to transform waste powder into injection molding pellets. An externally conducted life cycle analysis has concluded that converting 1kg of polymer material into 0.945 kg of granules saves approximately 7kg of CO2e when compared to using solely virgin new material. Other products in the Responsible portfolio include a climate-neutral PA 11 and PA 2200 with reduced carbon emissions.