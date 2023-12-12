How 3D Printing Can Speed up Biden’s $30B Rail Strategy

(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers)

In a groundbreaking move, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has announced a monumental $8.2 billion investment in 10 passenger rail projects spanning the nation, including high-speed rail (HSR). This comes alongside corridor planning activities set to transform rail travel across the United States. The development builds on last month’s $16.4 billion investment targeting 25 significant projects within the country’s busiest rail corridor. To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has pledged nearly $30 billion for the nation’s rail system.

Given the speed with which these investments will need to be made, as well as the administration’s larger interest in digital manufacturing, there’s sufficient reason to believe that 3D printing will be widely used in the country’s next generation of rail development.