3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 10, 2023

This might possibly be the longest webinar and event roundup we’ve ever done at 3DPrint.com—that’s how many offerings there are this week! I won’t waste your time in this introduction with all the details, just know that wherever you are, whether it be Chicago, India, Barcelona, the UK, or your desk, there’s something out there for you. Read on!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

September 11 – October 3: ASTM’s Professional Certificate Course

ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) continues its eight-module online Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing this week, covering the general concepts of the AM process chain. Attendees will gain core foundational knowledge, and, upon completing a multiple-choice exam at the end, earn a General AM Certificate that serves as the prerequisite for future role-based AM certificates through AMCOE. Plus, once the application form is filled out, attendees can receive 3.2 Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The course, which goes through October 3rd, will cover two modules each week; this week’s modules, on September 11th, are Feedstock and Metrology & Post-Processing.

“This course will feature 16 experts across the field of additive manufacturing to provide a comprehensive course covering all of the general concepts of the AM process chain to its attendees. Attendees will be given virtual access to two modules per week for self learning and then a live Q&A session with course instructors will be held the following week to review content.”

You can register for the course here.

September 11 – 13: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour is taking its mobile showroom across the U.S. and giving designers, educators, and manufacturers a convenient way to see the company’s latest materials, 3D printers, and solutions. This week, the truck is visiting Arizona, with a stop at Topgolf in Scottsdale on the 11th, hosted by SDM, and moving on to Tempe on the 12th with a stop at Fate Brewing Company, hosted by PADT. On the 13th, the tour heads back to Scottsdale, stopping for a visit at Fate Brewing Company hosted by Purple Platypus.

“Speak with 3D printing experts from Stratasys and our partners to find out how your organization can benefit from 3D printing – whether it’s bringing a printer in-house or utilizing additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct. Let us show you how Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

September 11 – 13: PACK EXPO

From September 11-13 in Nevada, come check out the latest packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, the only show in North America where life sciences and consumer packaged goods companies can find just what they need for their next project. Attendees can find the processing equipment, packaging technology, and supply chain resources they need to scale up production, save energy and reduce waste, optimize space and maximize brand impact, streamline supply chain logistics, and more. Discuss your challenges on the show floor with peers and exhibitors, and interact with the latest processing and packaging technologies. Markforged and HP will be both at PACK EXPO representing the 3D printing industry, along with ABB Robotics, Evonik, FANUC America Corporation, and more.

“You’ll see more innovation in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas than anywhere else on the continent! It’s the show that defines where the industry is headed, with the solutions that define where your business can go.”

You can register for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 here.

September 11 – 13: 2nd International Conference on 3D Printing and AM

Also from the 11th through the 13th, the 2nd International Conference on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing will be held in Berlin. Hosted by Longdom Conferences, the event targets academic professionals, students, and industrial delegates, and welcomes attendees to explore the latest developments in hardware, software, and materials that are driving the growth of the technology. There are ten separate scientific tracks, ranging from ecological 3D printing and 3D printing in space exploration to the circular economy, advances in software, and 3D printing in education, food, fashion, and architecture, so there’s something for everyone.

“This conference is a platform for professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts to come together and exchange knowledge, ideas, and experiences in the field of 3D printing and additive manufacturing. With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, we hope to foster a collaborative environment where attendees can learn from each other and discover new ways to push the boundaries of this exciting technology.”

You can register for the conference here.

September 11 – 14: FABTECH 2023

FABTECH, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event, returns to McCormick Place in Chicago this week, from September 11-14. The event offers a “one-stop-shop” venue for attendees looking to share knowledge, explore the latest technologies, learn about industry trends, and network with colleagues. With over 800,000 square feet of exhibits, and more than 1,500 world-class suppliers, you’re sure to find the manufacturing tools and solutions you need to improve productivity, increase profits, and stay ahead of the competition. Several AM industry companies will be at FABTECH, including Markforged, SPEE3D, 3DGence, and more.

“Unprecedented advances in equipment and technology are changing the way we manufacture. FABTECH 2023 offers all the resources you need to stay ahead of the competition. Explore the latest trends, network with peers, get educated, and take advantage of opportunities to transform your business.”

You can register for FABTECH 2023 here.

September 12 – 14: AM Essentials for Professionals with ASTM

ASTM’s AMCOE is holding another certificate course, “AM Essentials for Professionals,” at Nikon headquarters in Tokyo, Japan this week. It will start on Tuesday, September 12th, from 1-4 pm JST, and continue on the 13th and 14th from 9 am until 5 pm JST. The course will provide knowledge on AM practices in different process categories, terminologies, standards for different applications and processes, and how they can be used to develop qualification and certification, and it will also offer guidance on material selection and considerations. Other topics include design and simulation, in-situ monitoring, and non-destructive evaluation methods. Plus, on the first day, attendees will have an opportunity to interact with industry experts as part of the AM learning journey organized at Nikon.

“With the industrialization of additive manufacturing (AM) there is a growing demand to fill the existing knowledge gap. ASTM International, who has been providing word-class training on AM, and Nikon, a world leader in providing AM solutions teamed up to provide a training course with the mission to support scaling up of AM adoption.”

You can register for the course here.

September 12 – 14: TCT Asia 2023

From Japan to China—from September 12-14, TCT Asia 2023 will be held in Shanghai. The country’s leading 3D printing and AM intelligence event, TCT Asia has led the conversation about 3D printing in China for the last eight years, and it’s likely that will continue this year as well. The 2023 event is focused on developing a 360° understanding of the potential of 3D printing and AM, and will welcome the latest developments, technologies, and applications from the vibrant Chinese market. Plus, at TCT Asia Summit on the main stage, leading end users from various industries will share current cases and future application trends of 3D printing technology.

“With real-world applications, targeted intelligence and information, aligned with the complete range of technology on the show floor, this will create an innovative event experience with networking opportunities, practical takeaways and highly focused content to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements.”

You can register for TCT Asia 2023 here.

September 12 & 14: Solid Solutions Manufacturing Showcase

Engage with Solid Solutions manufacturing experts and prominent brand partners at this year’s Solid Solutions Manufacturing Showcase, held in Leeds on the 12th and then in Southampton on the 14th. Attendees will have the chance to explore solutions for their business manufacturing needs and attend seminars where industry experts will discuss a variety of disciplines, including metal machining and additive manufacturing. Plus, they’ll have the chance to see see live product demonstrations and examples of tooling, additive manufacturing, waterjet cutting, and more. Some of the AM solutions that will be demonstrated are from Roboze, 3D Systems, SolidPrint, and 3Dconnexion.

“From concept to creation and beyond – we’ll share the tools and knowledge to develop your designs into real-life manufactured products or improve your existing production processes.”

You can register for the event here.

September 12 & 14: 3D Systems Additive Insights Roadshow

3D Systems continues its Additive Insights Roadshow this week, first stopping at Stewart Haas Racing in Concord, North Carolina from 3-7 pm EST on Tuesday, September 12th. There’s a break on the 13th, and then two stops on Thursday the 14th: at the Schlafly Bankside​ in St. Louis, Missouri from 3-7 pm CT, and also at 1 of Us Brewing Company in Kenosha, Wisconsin from 3-7 pm CT. Attendees will have exclusive access to the company’s experts, including product specialists and engineers. During the event, they will provide demonstrations, answer questions, and offer insights into how 3D Systems’ materials, printers, and software solutions can address their applications, and empower businesses to design, iterate, and manufacture with improved precision, speed, and efficiency.

“Get inspired by real-world success stories and witness firsthand how companies across industries have leveraged 3D Systems’ solutions to accelerate their product development, streamline production processes, and drive bottom-line results. From aerospace to prototyping to automotive, you’ll see how additive manufacturing is transforming businesses.”

Keep an eye out for future roadshow dates and locations!

September 12: Operations Calling by Tulip

On September 12th, Tulip will hold its first annual conference, Operations Calling, at its Somerville, Massachusetts headquarters, with a virtual option as well. The full-day event will feature multiple stages, with sessions from five content tracks covering a wide range of topics, from investing in your workforce and AI in operations to process optimization and automation, strategies for manufacturing customized products at scale, digital tools, and more. There will also be hands-on workshops, interactive demos in the Tulip Experience Center from Tulip’s ecosystem of Technology Partners, and entertainment and networking opportunities.

“The manufacturing industry is undergoing significant change, and our vision is to rebuild what it means to work in manufacturing by leveraging powerful, user-centric, and domain- specific technologies.”

You can register to attend virtually, or in-person, here.

September 12: America Makes Technology Development Town Hall

This Tuesday the 12th, at 1 pm EST, America Makes will hold a Member Town Hall about Technology Development. This event is limited to America Makes members only.

“Join our Technology Director, Brandon Ribic, for an overview of the latest in Technology Development.”

You can register for the Member Town Hall here.

September 12: Preparing Anatomical Models with Materialise

Also at 1 pm EST on the 12th, Materialise will hold one of its Mimics Innovation Courses, this one about “Preparing Anatomical Models for 3D Printing.” This first in an online series will teach attendees the basics of preparing these models for 3D printing by using image segmentation and other tools to convert medical images into high-quality, 3D printable models. This class will be focused on craniomaxillofacial models, while the next one, on November 14th, will be about soft tissue models. After 45 minutes of training, there will be a 15-minute Q&A session.

“Discover how to create a cranio-maxillofacial 3D anatomical model for 3D printing or other applications like advanced 3D analysis, procedure planning/simulation, personalized device design, and advanced visualization via virtual or augmented reality.”

You can register for the free course here.

September 13 – 14: Advanced Manufacturing Barcelona

The first edition of Advanced Manufacturing Barcelona, made up of MetalBarcelona and Robomática Barcelona, is September 13-14 in the Fira-Gran Vía exhibition center. The professional event will take place every two years, and act as a large showcase for innovative solutions in industrial components, metal processing equipment, connected industry, additive manufacturing, metallurgy, cobots, machining, quality control, and more. Additionally, 3D Printing & Design organized a roundtable discussion about metal 3D printing success stories, which will take place during this first event.

September 20: 3DPrint.com & EOS Present DIGITAL FOAM

We’re getting this on your radar early: at 10 am EST on September 20th, EOS and 3DPrint.com will present a webinar on “DIGITAL FOAM: The Key Player in Polymer 3D Printing Customization.” In a discussion moderated by Executive Editor Joris Peels, SmarTech Analysis VP Consulting, some of the top questions related to the DIGITAL FOAM platform will be discussed by Dr. David Krzeminski, EOS North America Senior Additive Minds Consultant; Caleb Ferrell, Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) General Manager & EOS North America Operations Manager; and Jon Walker, EOS North America Government Relations & Key Account Manager.

“Register to attend the webinar and listen in as EOS experts review the current polymer AM landscape, discuss future advancements of DIGITAL FOAM®, and highlight real-world DIGITAL FOAM® application examples. Learn more about how DIGITAL FOAM® can revolutionize the way you look at manufacturing customization and the possibilities that can come from leveraging polymer 3D printing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

