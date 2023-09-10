3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 10, 2023

This might possibly be the longest webinar and event roundup we’ve ever done at 3DPrint.com—that’s how many offerings there are this week! I won’t waste your time in this introduction with all the details, just know that wherever you are, whether it be Chicago, India, Barcelona, the UK, or your desk, there’s something out there for you. Read on!
3D Printing News Unpeeled
Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.
September 11 – October 3: ASTM’s Professional Certificate Course
ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) continues its eight-module online Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing this week, covering the general concepts of the AM process chain. Attendees will gain core foundational knowledge, and, upon completing a multiple-choice exam at the end, earn a General AM Certificate that serves as the prerequisite for future role-based AM certificates through AMCOE. Plus, once the application form is filled out, attendees can receive 3.2 Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The course, which goes through October 3rd, will cover two modules each week; this week’s modules, on September 11th, are Feedstock and Metrology & Post-Processing.
“This course will feature 16 experts across the field of additive manufacturing to provide a comprehensive course covering all of the general concepts of the AM process chain to its attendees. Attendees will be given virtual access to two modules per week for self learning and then a live Q&A session with course instructors will be held the following week to review content.”
September 11 – 13: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues
The Experience Stratasys Tour is taking its mobile showroom across the U.S. and giving designers, educators, and manufacturers a convenient way to see the company’s latest materials, 3D printers, and solutions. This week, the truck is visiting Arizona, with a stop at Topgolf in Scottsdale on the 11th, hosted by SDM, and moving on to Tempe on the 12th with a stop at Fate Brewing Company, hosted by PADT. On the 13th, the tour heads back to Scottsdale, stopping for a visit at Fate Brewing Company hosted by Purple Platypus.
“Speak with 3D printing experts from Stratasys and our partners to find out how your organization can benefit from 3D printing – whether it’s bringing a printer in-house or utilizing additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct. Let us show you how Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare.”
You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!
September 11 – 13: PACK EXPO
From September 11-13 in Nevada, come check out the latest packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, the only show in North America where life sciences and consumer packaged goods companies can find just what they need for their next project. Attendees can find the processing equipment, packaging technology, and supply chain resources they need to scale up production, save energy and reduce waste, optimize space and maximize brand impact, streamline supply chain logistics, and more. Discuss your challenges on the show floor with peers and exhibitors, and interact with the latest processing and packaging technologies. Markforged and HP will be both at PACK EXPO representing the 3D printing industry, along with ABB Robotics, Evonik, FANUC America Corporation, and more.
“You’ll see more innovation in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas than anywhere else on the continent! It’s the show that defines where the industry is headed, with the solutions that define where your business can go.”
You can register for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 here.
September 11 – 13: 2nd International Conference on 3D Printing and AM
Also from the 11th through the 13th, the 2nd International Conference on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing will be held in Berlin. Hosted by Longdom Conferences, the event targets academic professionals, students, and industrial delegates, and welcomes attendees to explore the latest developments in hardware, software, and materials that are driving the growth of the technology. There are ten separate scientific tracks, ranging from ecological 3D printing and 3D printing in space exploration to the circular economy, advances in software, and 3D printing in education, food, fashion, and architecture, so there’s something for everyone.
“This conference is a platform for professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts to come together and exchange knowledge, ideas, and experiences in the field of 3D printing and additive manufacturing. With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, we hope to foster a collaborative environment where attendees can learn from each other and discover new ways to push the boundaries of this exciting technology.”
FABTECH, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event, returns to McCormick Place in Chicago this week, from September 11-14. The event offers a “one-stop-shop” venue for attendees looking to share knowledge, explore the latest technologies, learn about industry trends, and network with colleagues. With over 800,000 square feet of exhibits, and more than 1,500 world-class suppliers, you’re sure to find the manufacturing tools and solutions you need to improve productivity, increase profits, and stay ahead of the competition. Several AM industry companies will be at FABTECH, including Markforged, SPEE3D, 3DGence, and more.
“Unprecedented advances in equipment and technology are changing the way we manufacture. FABTECH 2023 offers all the resources you need to stay ahead of the competition. Explore the latest trends, network with peers, get educated, and take advantage of opportunities to transform your business.”
September 12 – 14: AM Essentials for Professionals with ASTM
ASTM’s AMCOE is holding another certificate course, “AM Essentials for Professionals,” at Nikon headquarters in Tokyo, Japan this week. It will start on Tuesday, September 12th, from 1-4 pm JST, and continue on the 13th and 14th from 9 am until 5 pm JST. The course will provide knowledge on AM practices in different process categories, terminologies, standards for different applications and processes, and how they can be used to develop qualification and certification, and it will also offer guidance on material selection and considerations. Other topics include design and simulation, in-situ monitoring, and non-destructive evaluation methods. Plus, on the first day, attendees will have an opportunity to interact with industry experts as part of the AM learning journey organized at Nikon.
“With the industrialization of additive manufacturing (AM) there is a growing demand to fill the existing knowledge gap. ASTM International, who has been providing word-class training on AM, and Nikon, a world leader in providing AM solutions teamed up to provide a training course with the mission to support scaling up of AM adoption.”
From Japan to China—from September 12-14, TCT Asia 2023 will be held in Shanghai. The country’s leading 3D printing and AM intelligence event, TCT Asia has led the conversation about 3D printing in China for the last eight years, and it’s likely that will continue this year as well. The 2023 event is focused on developing a 360° understanding of the potential of 3D printing and AM, and will welcome the latest developments, technologies, and applications from the vibrant Chinese market. Plus, at TCT Asia Summit on the main stage, leading end users from various industries will share current cases and future application trends of 3D printing technology.
“With real-world applications, targeted intelligence and information, aligned with the complete range of technology on the show floor, this will create an innovative event experience with networking opportunities, practical takeaways and highly focused content to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements.”
September 12 & 14: Solid Solutions Manufacturing Showcase
Engage with Solid Solutions manufacturing experts and prominent brand partners at this year’s Solid Solutions Manufacturing Showcase, held in Leeds on the 12th and then in Southampton on the 14th. Attendees will have the chance to explore solutions for their business manufacturing needs and attend seminars where industry experts will discuss a variety of disciplines, including metal machining and additive manufacturing. Plus, they’ll have the chance to see see live product demonstrations and examples of tooling, additive manufacturing, waterjet cutting, and more. Some of the AM solutions that will be demonstrated are from Roboze, 3D Systems, SolidPrint, and 3Dconnexion.
“From concept to creation and beyond – we’ll share the tools and knowledge to develop your designs into real-life manufactured products or improve your existing production processes.”
September 12 & 14: 3D Systems Additive Insights Roadshow
3D Systems continues its Additive Insights Roadshow this week, first stopping at Stewart Haas Racing in Concord, North Carolina from 3-7 pm EST on Tuesday, September 12th. There’s a break on the 13th, and then two stops on Thursday the 14th: at the Schlafly Bankside in St. Louis, Missouri from 3-7 pm CT, and also at 1 of Us Brewing Company in Kenosha, Wisconsin from 3-7 pm CT. Attendees will have exclusive access to the company’s experts, including product specialists and engineers. During the event, they will provide demonstrations, answer questions, and offer insights into how 3D Systems’ materials, printers, and software solutions can address their applications, and empower businesses to design, iterate, and manufacture with improved precision, speed, and efficiency.
“Get inspired by real-world success stories and witness firsthand how companies across industries have leveraged 3D Systems’ solutions to accelerate their product development, streamline production processes, and drive bottom-line results. From aerospace to prototyping to automotive, you’ll see how additive manufacturing is transforming businesses.”
Keep an eye out for future roadshow dates and locations!
September 12: Operations Calling by Tulip
On September 12th, Tulip will hold its first annual conference, Operations Calling, at its Somerville, Massachusetts headquarters, with a virtual option as well. The full-day event will feature multiple stages, with sessions from five content tracks covering a wide range of topics, from investing in your workforce and AI in operations to process optimization and automation, strategies for manufacturing customized products at scale, digital tools, and more. There will also be hands-on workshops, interactive demos in the Tulip Experience Center from Tulip’s ecosystem of Technology Partners, and entertainment and networking opportunities.
“The manufacturing industry is undergoing significant change, and our vision is to rebuild what it means to work in manufacturing by leveraging powerful, user-centric, and domain- specific technologies.”
You can register to attend virtually, or in-person, here.
September 12: America Makes Technology Development Town Hall
September 12: Preparing Anatomical Models with Materialise
Also at 1 pm EST on the 12th, Materialise will hold one of its Mimics Innovation Courses, this one about “Preparing Anatomical Models for 3D Printing.” This first in an online series will teach attendees the basics of preparing these models for 3D printing by using image segmentation and other tools to convert medical images into high-quality, 3D printable models. This class will be focused on craniomaxillofacial models, while the next one, on November 14th, will be about soft tissue models. After 45 minutes of training, there will be a 15-minute Q&A session.
“Discover how to create a cranio-maxillofacial 3D anatomical model for 3D printing or other applications like advanced 3D analysis, procedure planning/simulation, personalized device design, and advanced visualization via virtual or augmented reality.”
Additive manufacturing has been proliferating across the Middle East, with support from initiatives by the government, private organizations and research institutes. Now, AM Conclave Middle East, an initiative to bring the entire AM ecosystem in the Middle East onto one platform, will be held September 13-14 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). Organized by AM Chronicle and AMTech Expo, with support from partners EOS, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Al Seer Marine, and DNV, the event aims to advance AM adoption, in line with the region’s strategies and initiatives to catalyze manufacturing. More than 15 countries will be represented at the event, which will feature an application- and technology-focused conference, an expo showing the latest AM trends, a technology showcase, and a networking zone.
“A common forum encompassing all the areas of Additive Manufacturing for the Middle East is the need of the hour. Combining the rich experience we have at AM Chronicle and AMTECH of working with industrial, government and academic partners across sectors to create forums which benefit the ecosystem at large we are excited to launch the AM Conclave Middle East to get the conversations going and build this credible forum,” said Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder – AM Chronicle and AMTECH, in a press release.
You can register for AM Conclave Middle East here.
September 13 – 15: AMSI’s 12th International Conference on AM Technologies
The Additive Manufacturing Society of India (AMSI) plays a major role in promoting 3D printing and AM technologies, and will hold its 12th International Conference on 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Technologies in Bengaluru from September 13-15. Focused on AM applications from the consumer goods, jewelry, defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical and dental industries, the event focuses on global knowledge transfer and professional networking. There will be presentations and discussions by academics and industry professionals from around the world about the best AM research and its commercial applications, along with a technology exhibition, training sessions, and an awards ceremony.
“The main features of AM 2023 include expert talks by leading International domain experts, poster session and dedicated vendor’s forum. A parallel technology exhibition will be supported by leading vendors of Additive Manufacturing Technology systems as well as 3D Scanning Devices, CAD/CAE solutions and additive manufacturing technology materials.”
The fifth edition of The Digital Factory conference will be held in Boston on September 13th, with a theme of “Chaos to Convergence.” In response to stressors over the last few years, manufacturers of all sizes have grown their foundations, realigned their internal structures, and implemented new production methods, all of which have forced businesses to change how they interact with the global manufacturing network. This conference, hosted by Formlabs and Autodesk, offers a space where entrepreneurs, innovators, global business leaders, and policymakers converge to discuss preparing the new workforce, emerging technologies, and building the future of supply networks. There will a number of interesting speakers from Tulip, Hasbro, MIT, Xometry, Twikit, VulcanForms, and more.
“Digital technologies are transforming the way products are designed, engineered, prototyped, manufactured, sold, and serviced. The Digital Factory aims to make these technologies accessible to leaders in every industry through global conferences and publications.”
September 13: Electron Beam Melting with GE Additive
At 10 am EST on Wednesday, September 13th, GE Additive will hold a webinar called “Point Melt: An Evolution in Electron Beam Melting Technology.” Electron beam melting, or EBM, is a proven, cost-efficient AM solution that’s developed rapidly and is now part of several production chains in various applications, such as CE-certified and FDA-cleared orthopedic implants and aero engine components. Recent beam control innovations have led to a new melting strategy—Point Melt—which uses point exposures instead of traditional hatched line melt. In this webinar, Mattias Fager, GE Additive Senior Staff Engineer – Materials Science and Engineering, will explain how this was developed, and go over its many benefits.
“With Point Melt, a new journey begins in what can be achieved with EBM concerning building without any supports; surface finish and microstructural control.”
September 13: America Makes & AlphaSTAR TRX Webinar
Also on the 13th, but at 2 pm EST, America Makes presents a TRX webinar on “Thermal-Mechanical Analysis to Assess Part Printability and Predict As-Built Part Quality.” Build process simulation provides a deeper understanding of the design, toolpath, AM parameters, material, and orientation of as-built parts before printing, which can speed production time and save time and resources. Dr. Rashid Miraj, Director of Technical Operations from AlphaSTAR Technology Solutions, will demonstration the application of an integrated Siemens Simcenter 3D and AlphaSTAR GENOA 3DP solution for polymer build processes, like FFF, SLS, and LFAM.
“While the use of Additive Manufacturing (AM) processes in industrial and consumer-based applications has seen a sustained upsurge over the past years, a critical bottleneck – the ability to consistently produce high-quality parts in mass quantities – continues to hamper AM growth. We are connecting the dots to address this by combining the powers of integrated computational and materials engineering (ICME) with a premiere flexible, scalable, and unified predictive simulation platform.”
Materialise is back with more training this week, this time focused on updates to its Magics software for both beginners and experts. All Materialise Magics maintenance customers are eligible for free online or in-person training sessions focused on Magics 27, and the next one is in Stockholm, Sweden this Thursday, September 14th, starting at 9 am CET and including food and refreshments. Course topics include the latest release highlights, workflow automation, BREP enhancements and scene edition improvements, and more. Attendees will familiarize themselves with these new features, see practical examples of how to apply them, and more.
“Take full advantage of the newest updates and features in Magics 27. Following this training will give you the confidence to start applying the new features to optimize your additive manufacturing workflows.”
September 14: Appetite for Additive with Markforged & CREAT3D
Markforged and CREAT3D will host another “Appetite for Additive” workshop in the U.K. on Thursday, September 14th. Attendees can feed their minds, and their stomachs, at this dedicated session in Wokingham, Berkshire, learning about Markforged’s industrial, metal, and composite 3D printers and various advanced uses and applications. They can also get free DfAM advice to optimize their functional part designs for Markforged printers, explore Markforged Digital Forge software, and more. The short session will be served over breakfast from 9:30-10:30 am BST.
“Come to one of our Appetite for Additive events to find out more about the Markforged product line and how we’re helping to bring industrial production to the point of need; from tooling to manufacturing aids, through to end-use parts.”
September 14: Lunch with the Additive Experts at Phillips
Another Markforged partner is having a similar event on the 14th, as Phillips Corporation welcomes you to its Colfax, North Carolina location for “Lunch with the Additive Experts” at 10 am EST. Attendees will hear insights from industry experts on integrating Markforged 3D printers into a manufacturing setup, witness powerful Eiger software, learn tips for seamlessly transitioning to AM, and see a Customer Parts Showcase. There will be networking, interactive demos and discussions, and a complimentary lunch, so what are you waiting for?
“Join us for a dynamic and immersive experience that will revolutionize the way you think about 3D printing & additive manufacturing and its potential to transform your production processes.”
If you’re interested in learning how to “Master the Challenge of Support-Free 3D Printing with EOS Smart Fusion,” register for the webinar at 11 am EST on Thursday the 14th! Attendees will learn how Smart Fusion can change and simplify the metal AM process, how to achieve reduction in cost per part with the breakthrough process control solution, get exclusive insights from Launcher and Smith & Nephew customers, and more.
“Dive into the exciting world of the latest innovations in metal additive manufacturing with EOS Smart Fusion. In our webinar, we’ll showcase our breakthrough process control solution that is redefining the rules for metal part manufacturing. Learn how Smart Fusion can be integrated into your manufacturing process to save time and money.”
America Makes’ 2023 Fall Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) may not be until October 17, but registration for the three-day event actually closes this Friday, September 15th, and onsite registration is not permitted. The meeting, open to both members and non-members, showcases ongoing and successful America Makes projects by sharing the AM research and development within the organization’s contracted project efforts. This TRX will be held at the University of Tennessee Knoxville (UTK) and feature presentations by industry experts from the AM supply chain. Plus, attendees will have the chance to tour the university’s Institute for Advanced Materials & Manufacturing (IAMM), and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF). However, the third day will be for a closed audience and requires DD2345 clearance.
“TRX allows the opportunity for members/partners to host the event platform to increase awareness within their region and ecosystem by inviting keynote speakers, their network, partners, and stakeholders. This platform showcases the abilities and efforts of America Makes to collaborate, catalyze and convene the AM ecosystem. By working with members and industry partners, America Makes hopes to further advance its mission of accelerating the adoption of AM and the nation’s manufacturing competitiveness.”
You can register for 2023 Fall TRX here. 3DPrint.com is a proud media partner!
We’re getting this on your radar early: at 10 am EST on September 20th, EOS and 3DPrint.com will present a webinar on “DIGITAL FOAM: The Key Player in Polymer 3D Printing Customization.” In a discussion moderated by Executive Editor Joris Peels, SmarTech Analysis VP Consulting, some of the top questions related to the DIGITAL FOAM platform will be discussed by Dr. David Krzeminski, EOS North America Senior Additive Minds Consultant; Caleb Ferrell, Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) General Manager & EOS North America Operations Manager; and Jon Walker, EOS North America Government Relations & Key Account Manager.
“Register to attend the webinar and listen in as EOS experts review the current polymer AM landscape, discuss future advancements of DIGITAL FOAM®, and highlight real-world DIGITAL FOAM® application examples. Learn more about how DIGITAL FOAM® can revolutionize the way you look at manufacturing customization and the possibilities that can come from leveraging polymer 3D printing.”
