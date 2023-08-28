AMS

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Personalized Airway Stents, 3DM and MakerWorld

8 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
3D Systems

Share this Article

Bambu Lab has launched MakerWorld, its own print download offering. The company wants to add slicing profiles, filament parameters, and print settings and attribution links to the service which seems optimized for mobile. The system is said to work with its Bambu Studio software but it’s unclear if it’s only for Bambu Labs printers or not (probably). They also want to do a MakerReward system where you can earn points for filament or even printers. Does this mean that eventually every 3D printer company will have their own software? This is what I predicted in 2011. 

3DM is looking for strategic partners to help its semiconductor laser parallel laser beam powder bed fusion print heads. It says that the technology is faster and meant for true manufacturing. 

Theken Companies, a group of companies NextStep Arthropedix. Slice Mfg, e-Ceramics has deep experience with FDA approvals, spine and 3D printing. Now they´ve bought VisionAir Solutions, a Cleveland Clinic spinout started by Dr. Tom Gildea. The company makes personalized airway stents using a 3D design platform for pulmonologists. Pop in the CT and the app guides you to making the right custom stent. This is 3D printed and then molded with silicone. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3DPOD Episode 166: 3D Printed Shoes and the Big Pictures with Nicoline van Enter, CEO of Footwearology

Winner of Gigabot 3D Printer to Assist Adults with Special Needs in Vocational Training

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingSpace 3D PrintingSustainability

NASA Award Fuels 3D Printing in Space Recycling and Next-Gen Heat Shields

In a significant development, NASA’s SBIR Ignite initiative has granted Phase II awards to 12 small businesses and entrepreneurs. Among the recipients, re:3D and Canopy Aerospace have been chosen for...

August 22, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMF Raises $24m, More Shipboard 3D Printing for the Navy

Us based 3D printer OEM BMF (Boston Micro Fabrication) which makes micro 3D printers, raised $24 million in a Series D round led by China’s Guotai Junan Securities. Also participating...

August 14, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 13, 2023

I hope your calendar is clear, because there are lots of 3D printing webinars and events to attend this week! America Makes will hold its MMX event and Markforged has...

August 13, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

ICON’s First 3D Printed Home Opens for Tours at Wolf Ranch, Texas

The partnership between construction technologies startup ICON, homebuilding company Lennar, and architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has reached a significant milestone: the first 3D printed model home at the...

July 27, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
Formnext
3D Systems
EOS AMCM
BASF/Forward AM
Flashforge
HP
Velo3D
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
3D Systems
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides