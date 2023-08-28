3D Printing News Unpeeled: Personalized Airway Stents, 3DM and MakerWorld

Bambu Lab has launched MakerWorld, its own print download offering. The company wants to add slicing profiles, filament parameters, and print settings and attribution links to the service which seems optimized for mobile. The system is said to work with its Bambu Studio software but it’s unclear if it’s only for Bambu Labs printers or not (probably). They also want to do a MakerReward system where you can earn points for filament or even printers. Does this mean that eventually every 3D printer company will have their own software? This is what I predicted in 2011.

3DM is looking for strategic partners to help its semiconductor laser parallel laser beam powder bed fusion print heads. It says that the technology is faster and meant for true manufacturing.

Theken Companies, a group of companies NextStep Arthropedix. Slice Mfg, e-Ceramics has deep experience with FDA approvals, spine and 3D printing. Now they´ve bought VisionAir Solutions, a Cleveland Clinic spinout started by Dr. Tom Gildea. The company makes personalized airway stents using a 3D design platform for pulmonologists. Pop in the CT and the app guides you to making the right custom stent. This is 3D printed and then molded with silicone.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.