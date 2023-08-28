3D Printing News Unpeeled: Personalized Airway Stents, 3DM and MakerWorld

Bambu Lab has launched MakerWorld, its own print download offering. The company wants to add slicing profiles, filament parameters, and print settings and attribution links to the service which seems optimized for mobile. The system is said to work with its Bambu Studio software but it’s unclear if it’s only for Bambu Labs printers or not (probably). They also want to do a MakerReward system where you can earn points for filament or even printers. Does this mean that eventually every 3D printer company will have their own software? This is what I predicted in 2011.
3DM is looking for strategic partners to help its semiconductor laser parallel laser beam powder bed fusion print heads. It says that the technology is faster and meant for true manufacturing.
Theken Companies, a group of companies NextStep Arthropedix. Slice Mfg, e-Ceramics has deep experience with FDA approvals, spine and 3D printing. Now they´ve bought VisionAir Solutions, a Cleveland Clinic spinout started by Dr. Tom Gildea. The company makes personalized airway stents using a 3D design platform for pulmonologists. Pop in the CT and the app guides you to making the right custom stent. This is 3D printed and then molded with silicone.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
NASA Award Fuels 3D Printing in Space Recycling and Next-Gen Heat Shields
In a significant development, NASA’s SBIR Ignite initiative has granted Phase II awards to 12 small businesses and entrepreneurs. Among the recipients, re:3D and Canopy Aerospace have been chosen for...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMF Raises $24m, More Shipboard 3D Printing for the Navy
Us based 3D printer OEM BMF (Boston Micro Fabrication) which makes micro 3D printers, raised $24 million in a Series D round led by China’s Guotai Junan Securities. Also participating...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 13, 2023
I hope your calendar is clear, because there are lots of 3D printing webinars and events to attend this week! America Makes will hold its MMX event and Markforged has...
ICON’s First 3D Printed Home Opens for Tours at Wolf Ranch, Texas
The partnership between construction technologies startup ICON, homebuilding company Lennar, and architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has reached a significant milestone: the first 3D printed model home at the...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.